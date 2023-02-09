Read full article on original website
Bobby
4d ago
If you got drugs in the car, you have to drive sober, make sure all your lights work, and do the speed limit.
doniphanherald.com
Inmate convicted in 2004 killing of Lincoln man escapes from McCook facility, authorities say
A 39-year-old inmate who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2004 shooting death of a 22-year-old Lincoln man escaped from the state's Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald Grant was emptying trash with a prison staff member and two other inmates just before 8 p.m....
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska State Patrol seeks public's help in disappearance of Thayer County man
The Nebraska State Patrol asked the public for help Monday as the agency investigates the disappearance of a 43-year-old Thayer County man, who is believed to be "missing under suspicious circumstances," the patrol said in a news release. Jamie Balluch was last seen Feb. 2 at his job at Bruning...
KCRA.com
‘Everything changes’: The consequence of DUI as told by a California victim’s family
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), every day in the United States, an average of 32 people die in DUI-related crashes. The organization also estimates that across the country, 300,000 impaired people drive every day, and it takes the average drunk driver 80 occurrences before their first arrest.
Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine. Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
Nebraska deputy finds more than 16 pounds of meth in vehicle
A California man is accused of possessing more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine when he was stopped by a Nebraska deputy on Friday, authorities said.
newsnationnow.com
California scammers use cloned EBT cards to steal from poor
(NewsNation) — California scammers are using cloned EBT cards to steal money from some of the poorest residents in the state. The scam is playing out all over southern California. In Los Angeles alone, officials say more than $19.6 million in EBT benefits were stolen in 2022. Los Angeles...
doniphanherald.com
Beatrice Fire and Rescue ambulance totaled in southeast Lincoln crash
A Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance crashed into another vehicle on Nebraska Parkway on Sunday while taking a patient to a Lincoln hospital, according to authorities. The ambulance was driving north on 48th Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated when it ran a red light at Nebraska Parkway and crashed into an eastbound car just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
californiaexaminer.net
California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism
The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
Phys.org
Study shows California counties overseen by a coroner who is also sheriff underreport officer-involved deaths
High-profile incidents of deaths by police officers, such as in the cases of George Floyd in Minneapolis and, more recently, Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, have been lightning rods for social movements demanding systemic change in American policing, with calls for greater accountability and transparency, and equal protection for all.
Multi-agency Investigation Leads to Charges in Apple Crime Spree
Authorities announced Thursday February 9th charges against a group of thieves that ran a statewide organized retail theft operation. The arrests were part of an investigation that included the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Theft Crimes Task Force, the FBI and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Since August,...
sjvsun.com
Surging crime forces a second-look at Calif.’s criminal justice reforms
A recent study from the Pacific Research Institute released this month that details California’s surging crime in the wake of various state laws that were intended for criminal justice reform. Paradise Lost: Crime in the Golden State 2011-2021 was authored by PRI senior fellow Steve Smith, a 30-year law...
foxla.com
California lawmaker wants to stop police officers from buying unlawful handguns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California senator wants to make it illegal for police officers to buy unlawful handguns and them use them at home or sell them. This week, Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley) introduced SB 377, which would close a loophole that now allows California law enforcement officers to buy unlawful handguns for their personal use or to resell them.
Apple store statewide retail burglary ring busted; Eight suspects in custody
SAN FRANCISCO — Culminating months of investigation, a retail theft ring targeting Apple stores across the state has been busted and eight suspects have been taken into custody for the wave of smash-and-dash burglaries.State Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ring was responsible for a total loss of approximately $1 million dating back to August 2022.For the most part, the burglaries were quick-hitting. The suspects would enter stores and hold back employees and customers while stealing retail items, including thousands of dollars of phones and tablets from each location. The alleged crimes occurred in the counties of Yolo, Monterey,...
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1981 California murders
Tony Garcia, 68, is accused of killing Rachel Zendejas and Lisa Gondek in 1981. KNBC's Eric Leonard reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
California drivers could be charged more for having larger vehicles
California could begin charging weight-based registration fees for heavier passenger vehicles under a bill that’s making its way through the state legislature. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) in January. Registration fees for vehicles such as trucks and SUVs would be impacted. The proposed legislation calls on the California Transportation Commission […]
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
kvnutalk
Multiple people injured in shooting in Southern California
Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the San Diego Sheriff. First responders and law enforcement officers to an “incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries,” the North County Fire Protection...
Multiple people arrested for allegedly stealing $1 million in goods from Apple stores across California
(KTXL) — Eight individuals are being charged for their alleged involvement in a statewide organized retail theft operation that primarily targeted different Apple store locations. •Video Player Above: Analyzing Biden’s State of the Union Address According to a press release from the Office of the California Attorney General, Apple stores in 11 California counties resulted […]
Comments / 25