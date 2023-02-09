NFL.com advises Texans sign a veteran quarterback in the offseason

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Texans don’t draft a quarterback early this April. But do they want Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud to be backed up byDavis Mills?
The Texans will have to find a veteran quarterback before the draft, and it’s a deep group of free-agent signal-callers to choose from. There are clear backups likeCase KeenumandAndy Dalton. Texans GM Nick Caserio was in New England when the Patriots draftedJimmy GaroppoloandJacoby Brissett.
This roster needs a lot of help — especially on defense — but the plan at quarterback should take precedence. Brissett feels like a perfect mentor and capable option if Houston needs him to play.
Mills finished with a 3-10-1 record and a 78.8 passer rating. The second-year signal caller was tied with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the most interceptions in the league with 15.
The Texans still have their former 2021 third-rounder under contract through the 2024 campaign. If the Texans cut Mills, it would merely be a move based on merit. The Stanford product will count $1,424,209 against their salary cap. Cutting him before June 1 would count as $578,946 against the cap in dead money and have a savings of $845,263.
Brissett was serviceable for the Cleveland Browns last season as he led the 4-7 record before being replaced ahead of their Week 13 showdown with the Texans at NRG Stadium. Signing Brissett would have a certain irony to it as he would more than likely be replaced by a Texans first-round quarterback — much like how his 2022 season ended with the Browns.
