NFL.com advises Texans sign a veteran quarterback in the offseason

The Houston Texans have to address quarterback in the offseason. Davis Mills simply isn’t the answer.

According to Gregg Rosenthal from NFL.com, Mills isn’t even the answer as a backup, and suggests the Texans sign a veteran replacement in the offseason.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Texans don’t draft a quarterback early this April. But do they want Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud to be backed up by Davis Mills? The Texans will have to find a veteran quarterback before the draft, and it’s a deep group of free-agent signal-callers to choose from. There are clear backups like Case Keenum and Andy Dalton. Texans GM Nick Caserio was in New England when the Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. This roster needs a lot of help — especially on defense — but the plan at quarterback should take precedence. Brissett feels like a perfect mentor and capable option if Houston needs him to play.

Mills finished with a 3-10-1 record and a 78.8 passer rating. The second-year signal caller was tied with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the most interceptions in the league with 15.

The Texans still have their former 2021 third-rounder under contract through the 2024 campaign. If the Texans cut Mills, it would merely be a move based on merit. The Stanford product will count $1,424,209 against their salary cap. Cutting him before June 1 would count as $578,946 against the cap in dead money and have a savings of $845,263.

Brissett was serviceable for the Cleveland Browns last season as he led the 4-7 record before being replaced ahead of their Week 13 showdown with the Texans at NRG Stadium. Signing Brissett would have a certain irony to it as he would more than likely be replaced by a Texans first-round quarterback — much like how his 2022 season ended with the Browns.