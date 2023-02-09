Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey provides Uvalde High School football team with Nike Air Force 1s

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey surprised the Uvalde High School football team with new footwear.

The Texans’ 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee surprised the Uvalde Coyotes with new Nike Air Force 1s. Each member of the team received a pair of shoes that are customized in the school’s colors, maroon and gray.

The gift isn’t the first time Kirksey partnered with Uvalde. As part of Kirksey’s nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year, he surprised head football coach Wade Miller and senior linebacker Justyn Rendon with tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Kirksey also chose the Boys & Girls Club & Teen Center of Uvalde as the beneficiary of the NFL Foundation’s donation in his honor.

The The Boys & Girls Club of America is actively fundraising to bring a state-of-the-art, stand-alone club to Uvalde to further benefit the community by providing positive programming, mental health support, and a sense of stability and security to help Uvalde’s young people move forward.

On Oct. 22, Kirksey traveled to Uvalde nearly five months after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School to surprise the Coyotes football team at their team dinner, wherein he gave the team new Nike uniforms and interacted with the young football players.