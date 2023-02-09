Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Hospital system shuffles leadership team
BayCare Health System CEO Stephanie Conners has restructured the Clearwater-based company’s executive leadership team with a slew of promotions as BayCare prepares to open its 16th hospital in March. According to a news release, the following employees have been elevated to new positions:. Kyle Barr, chief team resources officer.
Police now investigating Clearwater residents facing abrupt 'Notice to vacate'
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty families in Clearwater are in limbo after the new property management company gave them little notice to move out. Then, they were baffled when another letter a few days later said they each owe thousands of dollars. Clearwater Police are now investigating after 10 Tampa...
stpetecatalyst.com
Lealman celebrates with art and honey Saturday
In the works since last September, the first-ever Lealman Honey & Arts Festival takes place Saturday at five-acre Raymond H. Neri Park, the open green space in the heart of St. Petersburg’s unincorporated Lealman district. The 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. family-friendly event was conceived by the newly-formed Lealman Engagement...
News4Jax.com
Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing
BRADENTON, Fla. – Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife. But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem. Even though the river otter is a...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete receives $2.55 million in housing aid
The U.S. Department of Treasury is reallocating Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funding to local governments that successfully distributed previously-awarded money during last year’s program. As such, federal officials have sent an additional $2.55 million each to the City of St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County. Pinellas County received about $2.4...
stpetecatalyst.com
Walmart to cut 71 Pinellas Park employees
February 13, 2023 - Following Walmart's announcement of closing its Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pinellas Park, located on 6900 U.S. Highway 19 N., the company has issued a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) letter to the state. The letter states the Walmart store will close on March 10 to the public and will permanently close on Feb. 8. As a result, all 71 associates will be cut by May 19.
Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.
When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
fox13news.com
Alligator with taped snout trapped in Brandon retention pond: ‘It’s inhumane’
BRANDON, Fla. - A Hillsborough County woman is hoping to get help rescuing an alligator from her community’s retention pond. She told FOX13 the gator’s mouth has been taped shut since December when a trapper attempted to remove it from the pond. "Whoever attempted to trap him and...
'Save the Tiny Town': Florida Business Pleas For Help to Stop Roadway Through Farm
A Manatee County farm is begging the public for help to save their beloved "Tiny Town". "Hello everyone, we need your help to stop the county from putting a 165ft width road right through our Tiny Town and part of our petting zoo," Hunsader Farms, a local tourist destination known for their flower fields, farmer markets and petting zoo, wrote in part on their most recent Instagram post.
floridapolitics.com
Are parking woes the start of an existential crisis for Holmes Beach?
Officials in the city, county and state wrestle over who can access a public beach. The population on Holmes Beach is going down. So has parking available for anyone not living in the community. Tensions between the barrier island community and Manatee County, meanwhile, only escalated in recent years. Meetings...
suncoastnews.com
EPIC growth continues with new gym in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE — The excitement was pumping through the new EPIC Fitness facility on Cortez Road in Brooksville on Jan. 28. The gym actually opened in early January, so this was the formal opening with a ribbon being cut and a certificate from the Chamber of Commerce. “This location has...
fox13news.com
‘Bark in the Park’ raises money, helps animals find forever homes
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of dog lovers gathered in Curtis Hixon Park Saturday for the annual ‘Bark in the Park’ to benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. It wasn't a "ruff" way to spend a Saturday. Curtis Hixon Park was filled with wagging tails, wet kisses &...
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
houston-today.com
Lack of snow keeps Clearwater Ski Hill closed for the 2022/2023 season
The local ski hill in Clearwater won’t open this season due to a lack of snow. Board members of the non-profit Clearwater Ski Hill made the announcement Feb. 7. “Due to our lack of snow and weird winter, things are not looking good on opening this year,” noted the announcement. The Clearwater Ski Hill started as a tow rope operation in 1965. Over the years, it has grown to a small family resort that includes a fast T-bar, several runs and a lodge.
travelawaits.com
Tall Ships Festival Coming To St. Petersburg This Spring — The Amazing Experiences You Won’t Want To Miss
For the first time in 20 years, a 4-day maritime celebration will include a port in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Tall Ships St. Pete Festival will take place from March 30 through April 2 and is expected to bring almost 20,000 people to the city. This is a rare chance to see, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2023 fleet of tall ships.
Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered
Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
stpetecatalyst.com
Bigger and better, Localtopia celebrates 10 years
If Olga Bof has her way, a record number of folks will visit Williams Park Saturday for the expansive outdoor makers market and festival called Localtopia. And when it comes to Localtopia, Olga Bof – whose organization, Keep St. Petersburg Local (KSPL), founded the every-spring event – pretty much always gets her way. The City estimated last year’s crowd at around 40,000.
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company raising proceeds for displaced employees
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company is raising proceeds for its employees, displaced by a recent fire, by selling packages of steaks to cook at home.
hernandosun.com
Sherwood Florist ‘It’s a gentleman’s holiday’
“I have rose petals at my feet every day,” said Tracy Mills, owner of Sherwood Florist in Spring Hill. “Valentine’s Day is our busiest time, and it’s a fabulous time,” she added. Sherwood Florist is one of Hernando County’s longest-operating flower shops, and during the...
