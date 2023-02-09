Read full article on original website
Ex Red Sox catcher, team DJ signs minor league deal with Pirates
A popular former Red Sox catcher has found a new team. Online sports betting is coming to the state of Massachusetts. Learn more about the anticipated online sportsbooks such as FanDuel MA and DraftKings MA. Veteran backstop Kevin Plawecki has agreed to a minor league contract with the Pirates, according...
Yankees: Projecting 3 surprise cuts after Spring Training
The New York Yankees are just a few days away from starting out their spring training program, already extending invites to 29 non-roster players. Of course, a number of those are prospects looking to make an impact this spring and justify a potential promotion during the 2023 campaign. Players like...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Rubby De La Rosa To Minor League Contract
Continuing to display their desire to bolster organizational depth on mound for the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reunited with Rubby De La Rosa by signing him to a Minor League contract. De La Rosa, who will turn 34 years old in February and last appeared in the...
Yardbarker
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster
The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
MLB news: Derek Jeter, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals
The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and it’s time for MLB to take center stage. Yet, the NFL and MLB came together on Sunday, and that’s a part of our MLB news and notes for Monday as spring training is just around the corner. MLB news:...
10NEWS
Rays prospect Kyle Manzardo joins Locked On Rays podcast
TAMPA, Fla. — The Locked On Rays podcast had first-base prospect Kyle Manzardo on as a guest this week in a wide-ranging interview that discussed everything from people calling the youngster a ‘Lance Berkman-type player’ to who Manzardo’s favorite comedian is. During the interview, co-hosts Kevin...
Derek Jeter makes big announcement
Derek Jeter made a big announcement on Sunday. Jeter appeared on FOX’s pregame show ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. During his appearance, FOX announced that Jeter would be joining the MLB on FOX team for the 2023 season. Announcements don't get much bigger than this 👀🚨@derekjeter joins... The post Derek Jeter makes big announcement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97
Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 97. A Nationals spokesperson said Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Lerner’s group purchased the Nationals from Major League...
Cardinals Outright James Naile
The Cardinals have sent reliever James Naile outright to Triple-A Memphis after he went unclaimed on waivers, the club informed reporters (including Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat). Having never previously been outrighted and yet to reach three years of MLB service time, Naile doesn’t have the right to reject the assignment. He’ll stick in the organization without holding a 40-man spot and be in big league camp as a non-roster invitee.
FOX Sports
Black History Heroes: Kevin Wildes remembers Curt Flood
Curtis Flood was an American professional baseball player and activist. He was a center fielder who played 15 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Cincinnati Redlegs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Washington Senators. Flood became one of the pivotal figures in the sport's labor history when he refused to accept a trade following the 1969 season, ultimately appealing his case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Although his legal challenge was unsuccessful, it brought about additional solidarity among players as they fought against baseball's reserve clause and sought free agency.
Yardbarker
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.
Mets’ Max Scherzer, wife Erica welcome fourth child with birthday twist
Birthday celebrations just got a lot easier in the Scherzer household. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, welcomed Nikki — the family’s fourth child — on Jan. 30, which also doubles as Erica’s birthday. Scherzer announced the news in a tweet with two photos on Saturday, including one where he held Nikki in front of a pink balloon and a bouquet of flowers. “Our newest addition to our family baby Nikki! Born 1-30-23.. All good and healthy now. Same B-Day as the wife lol,” Scherzer wrote on Twitter. The Mets congratulated Scherzer, their 38-year-old right-hander, on social media, quote-tweeting his...
Who's blocking Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker?
The Cardinals selected Jordan Walker with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft. Since then, he’s been charging hard towards the majors, moving up the minor league ladder and prospect lists. In 2021, he made his professional debut, splitting his time between Class-A and High-A. In 82 games...
FOX Sports
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?
Spring training is a time of hope for all fan bases. And if there’s one part of baseball that provides all fans a vessel for optimism, it’s a team’s collection of minor-league prospects. These are players whose ability and potential are dreamt on and projected boldly as...
MLB: Pitchers and Catchers Report to Spring Training on Wednesday
Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training later this week. Here are the dates for each team's first workout with pitchers and catchers, and with their full squads.
Miami Marlins acquire reliever A.J. Puk from Oakland Athletics for JJ Bleday
Puk gives the Marlins another high-leverage option out of the bullpen.
FOX Sports
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 30 Colorado Rockies
FOX Sports' 26-and-under power rankings are a new spin on the classic prospect rankings. Yes, prospects are important, but with all the game-changing young talent already in the bigs, farm systems alone can’t tell the whole story. So we’re diving deep into every single MLB club, ranking them all by the players in an organization entering their age-26 season or younger — from the bigs to the farm. Each weekday through March 24, we’ll count down from last to first. We’ll start today.
Blue Jays Sign Another Former Yankees Reliever
Toronto is taking a chance on this right-hander, who finished the 2022 season in New York's organization
Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a chance on Alex Reyes. The Dodgers on Saturday agreed to a 1-year contract with Reyes that is pending a physical. According to Dodgers reporter Juan Toribio, the deal is for $1.1 million in 2023 but includes a team option for $3 million in 2024. The deal could reach... The post Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
