As the Derek Carr situation heads to a conclusion, all eyes should be focused on the Las Vegas Raiders’ brass. As they head into their second season with the team, pressure is mounting for Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels. Of course, their work begins with figuring out how to replace Carr, who is leaving the franchise after nine seasons as the starter. Finding a quarterback is one of the most difficult task in professional sports and there is no sure thing the Raiders will find an upgrade over Carr in 2023.

2 HOURS AGO