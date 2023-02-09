Read full article on original website
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
Patrick Mahomes Had 4-Word Message For Jalen Hurts In Stadium Tunnel
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are undoubtedly two of the brightest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes, fresh off leading the Chiefs to their second title in four years, won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in recent days. Hurts, in his postseason debut, commanded the Eagles' offense to ...
Raiders’ competition for Aaron Rodgers
When the Las Vegas Raiders’ Tom Brady pursuit suddenly ended when he retired, attention turned to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could be traded. The Raiders’ interest in Rodgers makes sense. He likely is the best option for short-term success and Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams — who played eight seasons with Rodgers and remains close with him — wants his old quarterback in Las Vegas.
Time is now for Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels to get it together
As the Derek Carr situation heads to a conclusion, all eyes should be focused on the Las Vegas Raiders’ brass. As they head into their second season with the team, pressure is mounting for Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels. Of course, their work begins with figuring out how to replace Carr, who is leaving the franchise after nine seasons as the starter. Finding a quarterback is one of the most difficult task in professional sports and there is no sure thing the Raiders will find an upgrade over Carr in 2023.
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
Cowboys news: Dak Prescott wants more after winning prestigious award
After winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Dak Prescott feels like the job is yet to be finished. Less than 12 hours after winning one of the most prestigious community awards in sports, Dak Prescott found himself … back in the community, of course. Prescott,...
Cheese Curds, 2/13: Packers and Chiefs moved in opposite directions after WR trades
A little less than 12 months ago, two NFL franchises sitting on impressive runs of success found themselves in awkward positions: trading away their most explosive offensive weapons. The Green Bay Packers franchise-tagged Davante Adams before trading him to the Las Vegas Raiders; about a week later, the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys draft 2023: Day 3 tight end prospects the Cowboys could target
The Cowboys have been very fortunate the last 20 years at the tight end position. It all started during the 2003 NFL Draft, where the franchise would use its third-round pick on University of Tennessee tight end Jason Witten. For the better part of two decades, the legend of Jason Witten was born.
3 things the Steelers can learn from this year’s Super Bowl participants
As a fan of a team that’s not participating on the biggest stage in sports, it can feel somewhat bittersweet to watch other organizations do just that. Unfortunately, for the last 12 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had to confront that very reality. This year’s Big Game — between...
Bengals select Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer in first post-Super Bowl mock draft
Whether the Cincinnati Bengals re-sign Hayden Hurst this offseason or not, they may still spend a high pick on a tight end in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, especially if they plan a future with more two-tight end sets as some have suggested. The result of what happens with Hurst...
Buffaloes alum Solomon Wilcots weighs in on Coach Prime
When Solomon Wilcots was invited to speak on the Jim Rome show on Monday, he emphasized his belief in Coach Deion Sanders and his potential impact in Boulder. Rome asked him if he believes that Prime could turn Colorado football back into the “monster” that head coach Bill McCartney had created in the late 1980s.
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
3 big-name wide receivers the Cowboys should consider trading for
On March 12, 2022, Jerry Jones did something magical. He was able to unite the Cowboys fanbase. Unfortunately for Jones, the unity arose out of disdain for his decision to trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick. Over the next 10 months, it became incredibly clear that Dallas needed a receiver like Cooper opposite CeeDee Lamb.
10 Cowboys 2023 draft targets who impressed at the Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl came and went last week, unofficially kicking off the start of draft season for the 2023 NFL offseason. While it’s still too early to know exactly what positions the Cowboys will end up targeting in the draft, these ten potential targets all turned heads at the Senior Bowl.
Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
7 winners and 3 losers from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory
On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, earning their second NFL championship in four seasons. Here are some of the Chiefs players who made a difference in a very memorable game. Winners. Quarterback and MVP Patrick Mahomes: There...
Lou Anarumo Has the Head Coaching Gravitas the Cardinals Need
Amid yesterday’s buzz surrounding the Arizona Cardinals purported interest in Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon, the speculation was that Gannon could be putting together the most impressive coaching staff, particularly if he was to attract an OC like the Chiefs’ Eric Bienemy. Although, here is what PHNX Cardinals’...
This video of rookie D’Angelo Russell wishing to play with LeBron, Anthony Davis will make you smile
D’Angelo Russell’s return to Los Angeles in the past week was the perfect feel-good medicine for the Lakers in the midst of a wildly frustrating season. D’Lo was a fan favorite during his time in purple and gold and remained as much across his multiple stops with other franchises in the years since.
Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage
Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick
PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
