ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 47

Chris Griffith
4d ago

Foreign interests can't buy land in Oklahoma unless a landowner sells it to them. Who are the patriotic Americans that are selling their land to China?? How many are Okies?

Reply(7)
21
Beverly Harper Horsley
4d ago

we need to be on high alert. that d balloon should have been stopped in the waters of Alaska when first seenthey r so serfistacaded the balloon was sending information back to China the minute it was launched. Mr. President u moved to slowly, never let this kind of operation into USA. BAD CALL 🤙 and it's going to cost America's ability to be superpower. unless we have a hidden agenda. we already let the world know way to much information about us I pray u know what u have done or didn't do to USA. MY THOUGHTS ONLY

Reply(1)
8
Brenda Davis
3d ago

when you see the armies camping around Jerusalem. then you know the time is near we are living in our last days man time just. about time is up its killing. war on all 4 corners of the earth man have gotten to Greety down here ppl in high places is currup we don't have no one to look forward too the whole head is sick. it's out of man hand God is on his way back to sit up his Government (Kingdom) and he's gonna do away with this currup Government dont knock me off because you. no whati'm saying is the gospel truth

Reply(2)
3
Related
Z94

Oklahoma to Strengthen Gun Rights & Self Defense in 2023

Oklahoma legislators are working to strengthen gun rights and self-defense in the Sooner State in 2023. Several new bills and some existing bills yet to be heard will be introduced during the legislative session. SEVERAL NEW PRO 2A BILLS ARE BEING INTRODUCED & CONSIDERED IN OK. The Pro 2A bills...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Cherokee Nation-Treatment Center | Oklahoma News

This artist rendering offered by the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma exhibits a brand new therapy facility. The Cherokee Nation, which is headquartered in Tahlequah in northeast Oklahoma, is the nation’s largest Native American tribe, with greater than 440,000 enrolled residents. A portion of its $98 million in opioid settlement funds might be used to assemble a therapy facility that might be utterly operated by the tribe and supply no-cost therapy for Cherokee Nation residents fighting substance abuse.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Things That Goodwill Doesn’t Want You Donating

Goodwill has become quite the place to go picking over the years. While you can't find the stellar deals like we all used to, it's still a great resource for necessities and kitch-collectables and oddities. All the same, there are some things that Goodwill would rather you either keep, sell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma couple cancels vacation after erroneous $4K tip

TULSA, Okla. (NBC) – An Oklahoma couple says they’re preventing with a well-liked espresso store after a glitch price them hundreds. According to NBC News, Jesse O’Dell went to a Tulsa Starbucks and ordered two coffees for $11.83. Later within the day, his spouse’s bank card was...
TULSA, OK
Z94

Massive Blue Catfish Caught at Lake Lawtonka, Oklahoma

While everyone was focused on the Super Bowl, a pair of local anglers reeled in a rare massive blue catfish during a tournament this weekend. That's a 94.7-pound (94-pound, 11-ounce) behemoth of a blue. Biologist studies suggest it has likely been living in Lawtonka for +/-30 years. By any measure in the state of Oklahoma, that's a living dinosaur and far rarer than you'd expect.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Large Herd Of Elk Cause Traffic Disruptions In Southwest Oklahoma

Oklahomans say three things to their loved ones before they head out on the road:. We all know someone who has either hit a deer or been hit by a deer while traveling down the Oklahoma highways. There are certain times of year where these accidents are more prevalent, usually in the colder months and through the spring time. But these types of accidents can happen year-round, they're usually not fatal, but they can be, and they most certainly cause a lot of damage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma elections on Valentine’s Day to decide county, city races

Love and democracy are within the air this Valentine’s Day, with a myriad of native elections on Tuesday’s poll. For voters within the Oklahoma City metro, a number of city council races are afoot, in addition to college board elections and bond proposals to deliver enhancements to native college districts. Many of the elections are primaries and may lead to an April runoff.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Edy Zoo

Oklahoma House of Representatives unites to support veterans' mental health

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - The Oklahoma House of Representatives is currently mullinga bill to address the issue of veteran suicides in the state. The bill, titled House Bill 1036, was introduced by Representative Rosecrants and seeks to create a Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force to study and make recommendations about the causes and prevention of suicides among veterans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Amazon employees protest closing of Shakopee MSP5 warehouse

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Workers at a Twin Cities Amazon warehouse are protesting the closure of their facility, which employed nearly 700 people.Employees at Amazon's MSP5 sort facility say the company told them they will help them find other positions at other facilities, but workers are concerned those positions will take them out of their community. They're also worried those positions aren't promised.  "My preference was permitting me to work at MSP1 because of convenience," said MSP5 worker Saido Mohammed. "I did pass the exam, I was not given a sure answer on whether I would be rehired or transferred. It's 50-50."An Amazon spokesperson told WCCO all employees at the Shakopee warehouse are being offered opportunities to transfer to other facilities in the Twin Cities.
SHAKOPEE, MN
bethanyclipper.com

Stores begin selling recreational marijuana

Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
BETHANY, MO
Z94

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy