Foreign interests can't buy land in Oklahoma unless a landowner sells it to them. Who are the patriotic Americans that are selling their land to China?? How many are Okies?
we need to be on high alert. that d balloon should have been stopped in the waters of Alaska when first seenthey r so serfistacaded the balloon was sending information back to China the minute it was launched. Mr. President u moved to slowly, never let this kind of operation into USA. BAD CALL 🤙 and it's going to cost America's ability to be superpower. unless we have a hidden agenda. we already let the world know way to much information about us I pray u know what u have done or didn't do to USA. MY THOUGHTS ONLY
when you see the armies camping around Jerusalem. then you know the time is near we are living in our last days man time just. about time is up its killing. war on all 4 corners of the earth man have gotten to Greety down here ppl in high places is currup we don't have no one to look forward too the whole head is sick. it's out of man hand God is on his way back to sit up his Government (Kingdom) and he's gonna do away with this currup Government dont knock me off because you. no whati'm saying is the gospel truth
