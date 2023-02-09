CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a fiery crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway in Wil County.Illinois State Police said a vehicle was stopped in the left lane of southbound Interstate 55 near Weber Road due to an earlier crash around 3:50 a.m., when another car sideswiped it, and came to a stop in traffic. That's when a third vehicle hit the second car, causing it to catch fire.The driver of the second car was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured. One passenger in the third car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in that car was not hurt.All southbound lanes of traffic were closed until about 9:50 a.m.The crash is under investigation.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO