WGN News

VIDEO: Gunfire erupted outside North Side restaurant, 2 injured

CHICAGO — Two people were shot while travelling in a car in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood Sunday night. According to police, people were travelling near the block of 2700 West Peterson Street around 10:40 p.m. when an individual in a sedan fired shots. The shots were fired into a restaurant on the same street. […]
cwbchicago.com

5 people robbed victim on Harrison Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago cops are trying to track down five people who robbed a Red Line passenger at knifepoint last weekend. Mass Transit detectives released surveillance images of the group on Saturday morning. Police said the victim was on the Harrison Red Line platform when the group exited a train at 2:10...
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CBS Chicago

1 killed in crash on Stevenson Expressway in Will County

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a fiery crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway in Wil County.Illinois State Police said a vehicle was stopped in the left lane of southbound Interstate 55 near Weber Road due to an earlier crash around 3:50 a.m., when another car sideswiped it, and came to a stop in traffic. That's when a third vehicle hit the second car, causing it to catch fire.The driver of the second car was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured. One passenger in the third car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in that car was not hurt.All southbound lanes of traffic were closed until about 9:50 a.m.The crash is under investigation.
Hyde Park Herald

Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night

Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
CBS Chicago

2 teens charged with smoking, possessing firearms on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, at the Madison station on the Red Line, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car. After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun. Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle. The weapons were recovered.No further information was immediately available. 
Shine My Crown

Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train

The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

