Chicago shooting: Police shoot, critically injure armed man in North Lawndale, officials say
Relatives are questioning why the 25-year-old father was shot.
VIDEO: Gunfire erupted outside North Side restaurant, 2 injured
CHICAGO — Two people were shot while travelling in a car in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood Sunday night. According to police, people were travelling near the block of 2700 West Peterson Street around 10:40 p.m. when an individual in a sedan fired shots. The shots were fired into a restaurant on the same street. […]
Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 18 people have been shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.
Chicago crime: Police release images of 5 suspects in robbery, attack on CTA Red Line platform
Police have released the pictures of five people wanted for attacking and robbing a man at a CTA Red Line station.
cwbchicago.com
5 people robbed victim on Harrison Red Line platform, Chicago police say
Chicago cops are trying to track down five people who robbed a Red Line passenger at knifepoint last weekend. Mass Transit detectives released surveillance images of the group on Saturday morning. Police said the victim was on the Harrison Red Line platform when the group exited a train at 2:10...
Suspect steals CTA vehicle, crashes it in the South Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after someone stole a CTA vehicle Sunday morning in Dearborn Park on the South Side. Around 6 a.m., police said the suspect threw an unknown object at the vehicle's window while it was in the 1400 block of South State Street. "According to preliminary...
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
1 killed in crash on Stevenson Expressway in Will County
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a fiery crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway in Wil County.Illinois State Police said a vehicle was stopped in the left lane of southbound Interstate 55 near Weber Road due to an earlier crash around 3:50 a.m., when another car sideswiped it, and came to a stop in traffic. That's when a third vehicle hit the second car, causing it to catch fire.The driver of the second car was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured. One passenger in the third car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in that car was not hurt.All southbound lanes of traffic were closed until about 9:50 a.m.The crash is under investigation.
Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim files civil rights lawsuit against city over CPD policy
"I'm going to have to move on from it," Earley said.
2 in custody after police chase, crash on Interstate 57 in Calumet Park: ISP
According to Illinois State Police, the driver tried to flee from officers, but crashed near 127th Street.
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
Woman charged after man fatally stabbed in attempt to stop attack on North Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman has been charged for the fatal stabbing of a man who intervened in a stabbing attack in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday night. According to police, Monae will be facing felonies of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and use of deadly weapon. Police identify that Monae was arrested Thursday afternoon in the […]
Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night
Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
'She stole him': Man ID'd after killed while trying to break up argument outside Edgewater apartment
The family of 21-year-old Jamel Henton spoke exclusively to ABC7, sharing their unthinkable grief.
2 teens charged with smoking, possessing firearms on CTA train in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, at the Madison station on the Red Line, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car. After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun. Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle. The weapons were recovered.No further information was immediately available.
COPA ‘Unclear’ if Man Fired Shots At Police Before Being Killed by Officers in Irving Park Shooting
It’s “unclear” if the man killed by Chicago police officers in an Irving Park neighborhood shooting early Wednesday fired any shots at officers, according to the agency tasked with investigating allegations of police misconduct. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday said it is “unclear, nor...
Suspect killed in Chicago police shooting after CPD called to Irving Park bar for man with gun
"They did their job": A security guard at a bar nearby said the man who police shot had pulled a gun on him earlier in the night.
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
