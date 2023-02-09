ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Former governor Bill Ritter endorses Kelly Brough for Denver mayor

By By ALEX EDWARDS
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter endorsed Kelly Brough for Denver mayor.

Ritter, a Democrat, served as governor from 2007 to 2011. He was also the Denver District Attorney from 1993 to 2005.

He called Brough "masterful" at bringing diverse people to the table in order to find solutions for tough problems, according to a release from Brough's campaign.

Brough and Ritter worked together during the creation of the so-called "drug court" nearly 30 years ago. The court — which was a novelty at the time — is reminiscent of current approaches to all-inclusive care and combined substance abuse and mental health treatment, intensive supervision and judicial oversight to "promote public safety and individual responsibility."

“She is the leader we need for the time we’re in,” Ritter said in the release. "Kelly is masterful at having the type of community conversations that Denver needs right now, and she has the experience necessary to lead this city.”

Ritter did not respond to a request from the Denver Gazette for comment.

His endorsement comes after Brough unveiled her community safety plan, which emphasizes improving public safety to Denver. While Denver's homicide rate declined last year, it is experiencing a high level of car thefts and other crimes.

Public safety has been a major subject of the 2023 mayor's race and candidates like Trinidad Rodriguez and Leslie Herod have unveiled public safety plans as well.

Brough's plan, which Ritter supports, ties public safety to economic development, education and housing among other issues. This requires people of varied and sometimes opposite backgrounds work together, but Ritter thinks she is the candidate who can do that, citing his experience working with her on the Drug Courts.

"Kelly facilitated all the stakeholders in a long and hard process,” Ritter said. "(She) understands that community safety is inextricably linked to individual opportunity,” Ritter said.

