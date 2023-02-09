The Crossville City Council met in a special called session Tuesday to discuss only one item. The purchase of the Village Inn. The City has been trying to buy the Inn for months from owner Dr. Buck Wood. Trouble is, there are still residents at the Inn. The City attorney made it clear in the meeting that the City is not wanting to close the deal until all the residents have vacated the premises and that Dr. Wood is responsible for those vacancies.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO