WTVC
Emergency crews close part of East Brainerd Road after crash, multiple victims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a critical accident near the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road on Sunday. According to a social media post from the department, multiple victims have been transported to the hospital after a crash. This is a developing...
Building Design & Construction
Smyrna Ready Mix’s new office HQ mimics the patterns in the company’s onsite stone quarry
In 1999, Tennessee concrete company Smyrna Ready Mix started off with just three trucks. Since then, it has grown to 5,400 employees in 16 states. Last year, the company moved from its small office in downtown Nashville to its new corporate headquarters on an 800-acre site. Designed by EOA Architects...
Fire takes down Bedford County Home
Firefighters from Bedford County Fire Department, aided by Shelbyville Fire Department, responded to a home fire on Thursday morning on Cortner Hollow Road. According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, the fire woke up Jay and Stacy Jernigan around 6 am. The couple was treated for smoke inhalation. The flames also damaged...
WDEF
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
The Tallest Underground Cave Waterfall in the U.S. Is Hiding in a Tennessee Mountain — and You Can See It by Glass Elevator
How to see the incredible Ruby Falls, inside Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Putnam County authorities searching for missing woman
Authorities say a Putnam County woman has not been seen in over a month.
tourcounsel.com
Stones River Town Centre | Shopping mall in Tennessee
Stones River Town Centre (formerly Stones River Mall) is a partially enclosed regional shopping mall in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, United States. Built in 1992, it was expanded and renovated in the late 2000s. The mall comprises more than fifty stores. The mall is owned and managed by Sterling Organization. The anchor...
bbbtv12.com
Shooting in South Roane County Leaves One Dead
Law Enforcement responded to a gunshot call in the 200 Block of De Armond Road, which is off River Road, around 12:30 am last night, according to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton. He told us that one female is dead, and one person is in custody from the incident. Life...
Tullahoma Public Works Ending Leaf Pickup for the Season
According to Public Works Director Butch Taylor, The Tullahoma Public Works Department will end the leaf pick-up for the season on February 28, 2023. The city is broken up into four zones for the leaf collection, and each zone has a specific route list Public Works follows. Residents looking to determine their street zone can look online at https://www.tullahomatn.gov/207/Leaf-Collection or call Public Works at 931-454-1768.
ucbjournal.com
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top 3 residential transactions in January 2023
January brings beautiful sold properties including a working equestrian farm. Cookeville – The housing market started the year strong, and the Upper Cumberland Business Journal (UCBJ) brings you some beautiful homes. The home at 1430 Bradshaw Lane, Cookeville (pictured above and below) sold for $999,000 and features an office, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It also has hardwood floors throughout with custom cabinetry. The covered screened porch has a wood burning fireplace with a log lighter and a natural gas built-in grill. The property also features a large 2 car garage, plantation shutters and crown molding throughout with high ceilings on both levels.
ucbjournal.com
Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited
It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
Missing Murfreesboro Teen
Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a missing teen. According to police, 18-year-old Esmeralda Hernandez was reported missing by her family on Friday, Feb. 10. She was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, leaving Riverdale High School in a white mustang. Hernandez is believed to be with Kevin Orlando Del...
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
Shelbyville Man facing charges after Arrest in Moore County
On 2/5/2023 Moore County, Deputy Keith Cencelewski made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation. The vehicle was driven by Fred Putt of Shelbyville. During Deputy Cencelewski’s investigation, Putt was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia items. He is facing six charges and is being held under a $26,500 bond at the Moore County Jail.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE’S NOT BUYING PEOPLE, ONLY PROPERTY AND BUILDING – VILLAGE INN
The Crossville City Council met in a special called session Tuesday to discuss only one item. The purchase of the Village Inn. The City has been trying to buy the Inn for months from owner Dr. Buck Wood. Trouble is, there are still residents at the Inn. The City attorney made it clear in the meeting that the City is not wanting to close the deal until all the residents have vacated the premises and that Dr. Wood is responsible for those vacancies.
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
Deceased Female found on roadway in Franklin County Identified
We have an update on a story we brought you last week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reported on Thursday morning that they had responded to Lightfoot Lane to investigate a deceased female beside the roadway. At first, she was not identified, but now the sheriff’s department reports that...
1025wowcountry.com
Putnam County Burglary Leads To Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 6, 2023, Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at M&W Towing in reference to a burglary. When Deputies arrived on scene, it was determined that 40-year-old Jeffery Hembree attempted to steal property from the tow yard before being spotted by the owners. Once spotted, Hembree attempted to flee in his vehicle ramming it into a fence and ultimately fleeing on foot. Hembree was ultimately arrested due to attempting to file a report stating that his vehicle had been stolen. It was later discovered that Hembree had previously stolen property from this location on January 24, 2023.
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
