Rock Island, TN

Fire takes down Bedford County Home

Firefighters from Bedford County Fire Department, aided by Shelbyville Fire Department, responded to a home fire on Thursday morning on Cortner Hollow Road. According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, the fire woke up Jay and Stacy Jernigan around 6 am. The couple was treated for smoke inhalation. The flames also damaged...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Stones River Town Centre | Shopping mall in Tennessee

Stones River Town Centre (formerly Stones River Mall) is a partially enclosed regional shopping mall in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, United States. Built in 1992, it was expanded and renovated in the late 2000s. The mall comprises more than fifty stores. The mall is owned and managed by Sterling Organization. The anchor...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Shooting in South Roane County Leaves One Dead

Law Enforcement responded to a gunshot call in the 200 Block of De Armond Road, which is off River Road, around 12:30 am last night, according to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton. He told us that one female is dead, and one person is in custody from the incident. Life...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Tullahoma Public Works Ending Leaf Pickup for the Season

According to Public Works Director Butch Taylor, The Tullahoma Public Works Department will end the leaf pick-up for the season on February 28, 2023. The city is broken up into four zones for the leaf collection, and each zone has a specific route list Public Works follows. Residents looking to determine their street zone can look online at https://www.tullahomatn.gov/207/Leaf-Collection or call Public Works at 931-454-1768.
TULLAHOMA, TN
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top 3 residential transactions in January 2023

January brings beautiful sold properties including a working equestrian farm. Cookeville – The housing market started the year strong, and the Upper Cumberland Business Journal (UCBJ) brings you some beautiful homes. The home at 1430 Bradshaw Lane, Cookeville (pictured above and below) sold for $999,000 and features an office, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It also has hardwood floors throughout with custom cabinetry. The covered screened porch has a wood burning fireplace with a log lighter and a natural gas built-in grill. The property also features a large 2 car garage, plantation shutters and crown molding throughout with high ceilings on both levels.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited

It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Missing Murfreesboro Teen

Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a missing teen. According to police, 18-year-old Esmeralda Hernandez was reported missing by her family on Friday, Feb. 10. She was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, leaving Riverdale High School in a white mustang. Hernandez is believed to be with Kevin Orlando Del...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Shelbyville Man facing charges after Arrest in Moore County

On 2/5/2023 Moore County, Deputy Keith Cencelewski made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation. The vehicle was driven by Fred Putt of Shelbyville. During Deputy Cencelewski’s investigation, Putt was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia items. He is facing six charges and is being held under a $26,500 bond at the Moore County Jail.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
CROSSVILLE’S NOT BUYING PEOPLE, ONLY PROPERTY AND BUILDING – VILLAGE INN

The Crossville City Council met in a special called session Tuesday to discuss only one item. The purchase of the Village Inn. The City has been trying to buy the Inn for months from owner Dr. Buck Wood. Trouble is, there are still residents at the Inn. The City attorney made it clear in the meeting that the City is not wanting to close the deal until all the residents have vacated the premises and that Dr. Wood is responsible for those vacancies.
CROSSVILLE, TN
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
Putnam County Burglary Leads To Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 6, 2023, Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at M&W Towing in reference to a burglary. When Deputies arrived on scene, it was determined that 40-year-old Jeffery Hembree attempted to steal property from the tow yard before being spotted by the owners. Once spotted, Hembree attempted to flee in his vehicle ramming it into a fence and ultimately fleeing on foot. Hembree was ultimately arrested due to attempting to file a report stating that his vehicle had been stolen. It was later discovered that Hembree had previously stolen property from this location on January 24, 2023.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
TULLAHOMA, TN
