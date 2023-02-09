Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Kid Family Restaurants In Ocean City, MarylandCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
7 Delaware Bakeries to Get Your Sugar Fix
These delightful bakeries across Delaware satisfy local cravings with high-quality, fresh-baked breads, desserts and treats. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, one surprising item was in short supply: Flour. Being in quarantine created the urge to bake—a lot. Bread, cupcakes and buns became frequent Instagram subjects, and people shared sourdough starter secrets on Facebook.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Contractor George & Lynch celebrates 100th anniversary
Heavy-highway contracting firm George & Lynch is celebrating its centennial this year. “This is a rare achievement among businesses, and it’s a testament to the continued dedication and vision of our employee-owners,” said President and CEO Chris Baker. “Every George & Lynch team member over the last 100 years has helped make us what we are today – a trusted, reliable, and industry-leading partner for Delmarva businesses and government.”
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware
- Pho is one of the world's most beloved Asian dishes. This noodle soup is created by simmering meats, veggies, and noodles in a broth for several hours. Vietnamese cuisine has seen a meteoric rise in popularity within the United States, moving beyond its chicken noodle roots to include pho, banh mi, grilled dishes, and other classic flavors.
delawarepublic.org
Kidnapping focuses attention on Seaford's recovery housing
A kidnapping in Seaford last month has stirred local anxieties about a rise in violent crime, prompting the city’s police chief to call for increased oversight of Seaford’s half-dozen recovery homes. But some housing providers warn the city’s reaction has spread misinformation. On January 13, a recovery...
Ocean City Today
Pay raises floated for Ocean City police officers
Council set to discuss details at Tuesday work session. In the face of recruitment challenges, Ocean City officials are floating pay raises for seasonal police officers and public safety aides. At a Police Commission meeting Monday morning, members voted unanimously to give a favorable recommendation to City Council to bump...
WBOC
New Plans for Atlantic Crowne Hotel Presented to Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- On Friday, Rehoboth Beach planning commissioners looked and listened as new plans for the Atlantic Crowne Hotel were presented to them, years after the initial plans for the hotel were halted. Gene Lankford made a proposal to commissioners in 2018 for Atlantic Crowne Hotel to become...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Seaford, Delaware
Explore the Hidden Gems of Seaford: A Guide to Things To Do. Seaford, Delaware, is a picturesque town located in the central part of the state. It’s a charming community with a rich history, activities, and attractions. Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Seaford.
The Dispatch
Committee Advances Fenwick Parking Changes To Council; Business Community Opposes Ordinance
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed changes to the town’s commercial parking ratios will return to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort committee. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee voted 5-1, with member Ben Waide opposed, to accept the December first...
WMDT.com
Denton Walmart cleared following bomb threat
DENTON, Md. – A Caroline County Walmart was cleared following a bomb threat early Monday morning. We’re told Denton Police responded to the Denton Walmart at around 7:40 a.m. Bomb detecting K-9 units responded, in addition to Maryland State Police and Maryland Fire Marshals. The building was cleared,...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes two inpatient care providers
Beebe Healthcare recently announced the appointment of two new inpatient care providers, both of whom work at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and are dedicated to providing comprehensive care for admitted patients. Imtiaz Khokhar, MD, FACP, FHM, is a hospitalist who cares for patients during the processes of admission,...
Cape Gazette
Kayak launch for Rehoboth Beach canal dock not likely
Rehoboth Beach officials resumed budget discussions Feb. 6, and while no final decisions have been made, it appears there’s no appetite for a kayak launch at the canal dock next to Grove Park. A decade in the making, the $1.2 million dock opened to the public in May 2021....
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
Cape Gazette
Sussex board denies concrete-crushing operation
After a nearly four-hour public hearing, the Sussex County Board of Adjustment denied an application for a proposed concrete-crushing operation along Route 13 south of Bridgeville. As the 4-0 vote ended, the large crowd of opponents erupted into applause. FDPN Management LLC of Dover had filed for a special-use exception...
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A weekend townhouse fire in Salisbury has been ruled accidental. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at 1805 Woodbrooke Drive. Firefighters were able to control the fire, which began on a rear deck, in roughly ten minutes. Further investigation revealed that the fire...
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
WBOC
Cambridge Officials Discuss Future Of Club Du Jour
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - City leaders have a solution on what to do with the vacant Club Du Jour building. Once again, the building is the talk of the town. Thursday day the city held a listening session at the Elks Lodge to discuss the buildings future. The city wants to demolish the building on Chesapeake Ct. and create new homes.
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
Cape Gazette
Thanksgiving in the Caribbean with good friends and the Gazette
A local group of neighbors from Lewes showed their Cape Gazette pride as they traveled together on a 12-day Royal Caribbean cruise that was arranged by their travel agents, Chuck and Cathy Foy, from Dream Vacations. They set sail from Baltimore over the Thanksgiving holiday and enjoyed visiting five southern Caribbean islands. Here they are pictured just before heading out for their Barbados excursion of snorkeling, visiting an undersea wreck, and beach time at Carlisle Bay. Shown in the front row from (l-r) are Chuck Foy, Dr. Carolyn Trasko and Cathy Foy. In the back row are Tom Trasko and John and Nancy Umberger.
