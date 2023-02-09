A local group of neighbors from Lewes showed their Cape Gazette pride as they traveled together on a 12-day Royal Caribbean cruise that was arranged by their travel agents, Chuck and Cathy Foy, from Dream Vacations. They set sail from Baltimore over the Thanksgiving holiday and enjoyed visiting five southern Caribbean islands. Here they are pictured just before heading out for their Barbados excursion of snorkeling, visiting an undersea wreck, and beach time at Carlisle Bay. Shown in the front row from (l-r) are Chuck Foy, Dr. Carolyn Trasko and Cathy Foy. In the back row are Tom Trasko and John and Nancy Umberger.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO