ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Senators vote to triple Indiana's domestic violence cooling-off period

A lot more Hoosiers soon may get the experience of spending a night behind bars. The Indiana Senate approved legislation Monday requiring individuals arrested for domestic violence to be jailed without bail for at least 24 hours following arrest — triple the state's current eight-hour cooling-off period. State Sen....
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Passed & Pending: An overview of Iowa education bills

As the Iowa legislature entertains a laundry list of education-related bills, following is an overview of notable — and sometimes controversial — measures that have passed or are pending. Passed. Gov. Reynolds’ long-awaited “Students First Act,” which will allow students and families to open education savings accounts (ESAs)...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Q&A with U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of OR-5

Former Happy Valley mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is into her second month as the new U.S. House member for Oregon's 5th Congressional District. The Republican's victory in November was a key flip of a formerly Democratic seat that gave the GOP a narrow majority in the U.S. House. The upset win flipped a seat held by U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, who lost the May primary to Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Chavez-DeRemer defeated McLeod-Skinner in November by just over 7,000 votes out of 316,000 cast.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy