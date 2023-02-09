Former Happy Valley mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is into her second month as the new U.S. House member for Oregon's 5th Congressional District. The Republican's victory in November was a key flip of a formerly Democratic seat that gave the GOP a narrow majority in the U.S. House. The upset win flipped a seat held by U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, who lost the May primary to Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Chavez-DeRemer defeated McLeod-Skinner in November by just over 7,000 votes out of 316,000 cast.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO