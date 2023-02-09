Read full article on original website
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP pushes gun bills critics say imperil student safety, education quality
School busses assemble in the shape of an assault rifle in Houston on July 14, 2022. The protest was organized by Change the Ref, a group that advocates for gun control. Handout photo via Change the Ref. Guns would make it onto school campuses and into lesson plans under Republican-backed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Senators vote to triple Indiana's domestic violence cooling-off period
A lot more Hoosiers soon may get the experience of spending a night behind bars. The Indiana Senate approved legislation Monday requiring individuals arrested for domestic violence to be jailed without bail for at least 24 hours following arrest — triple the state's current eight-hour cooling-off period. State Sen....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Passed & Pending: An overview of Iowa education bills
As the Iowa legislature entertains a laundry list of education-related bills, following is an overview of notable — and sometimes controversial — measures that have passed or are pending. Passed. Gov. Reynolds’ long-awaited “Students First Act,” which will allow students and families to open education savings accounts (ESAs)...
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Q&A with U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of OR-5
Former Happy Valley mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is into her second month as the new U.S. House member for Oregon's 5th Congressional District. The Republican's victory in November was a key flip of a formerly Democratic seat that gave the GOP a narrow majority in the U.S. House. The upset win flipped a seat held by U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, who lost the May primary to Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Chavez-DeRemer defeated McLeod-Skinner in November by just over 7,000 votes out of 316,000 cast.
