Massachusetts Attorney General Settles $6.5 Million Claim Against Home Security Company
Massachusetts' Attorney General has announced a $6.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that a Connecticut-based home security company trapped consumers in long-term, automatically renewed contracts and illegally collected debts. A.G. Andrea Campbell said the settlement includes $4.7 million in debt relief for Massachusetts customers of Safe Home Security and its...
IRS issues statement to taxpayers in Massachusetts on surplus rebates
The IRS announced over the weekend that you won't have to count the one-time rebates you received from Massachusetts on your return this year.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Report says millions from new tax on high earners could be lost to loophole
STATE BUDGET-WRITERS have begun planning to spend $1 billion in new revenue to fund education and transportation needs thanks to the so-called “millionaires tax” approved last year by voters. But a new report says Massachusetts could lose out on anywhere from $200 million to $600 million from the new tax on high earners unless legislators close a loophole in state tax law.
Clean energy protest shows no faith in governor (Editorial)
Welcome to the world of You Can’t Win, Maura Healey. The Massachusetts governor was out of town when 14 protesters were arrested for refusing to leave her office in a dispute over new fossil fuel projects. Peaceful protest is a First Amendment guarantee, and sit-ins have driven some noble...
PHOTOS: United Way, State, & Federal Officials Celebrate Mass 2-1-1 Day
FRAMINGHAM – Today is 211 Day in Massachusetts. Mass 211 Day is a day to honor the hard work and dedication of the call takers of the 24 hour Mass 2-1-1 Information and Referral Line. Yesterday, February 10, a celebration of Mass211 was held at the United Way of...
Beacon Hill lawmakers plan booze crackdown
Some state lawmakers want to crack down on binge drinking by raising taxes on the vice to help pay for alcohol-related care. Why it matters: Booze caused nearly 5% of all deaths in Mass. between 2015 and 2019 and killed an average of 2,760 of the state’s residents each year during that time, according to a December report.
Mass. salary database: See the MBTA workers who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which came under federal scrutiny last year following a spate of safety failures, was the second-highest-paid department in state government in 2022. Total payroll at the MBTA was $664.14 million, state salary data show. That figure encompasses $544.4 million in base pay, $99.07 million in...
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Superintendent Christopher S. Mason To Retire Next Week
FRAMINGHAM – The Healey-Driscoll Administration yesterday, February 10, announced the retirement of Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, who concludes a nearly 40-year career in law enforcement. After three decades as a member of the Massachusetts State Police and more than three years as Colonel-Superintendent,...
Three Massachusetts Schools are Among the 20 Most Expensive Colleges in 2023
It was recently revealed by Wallet Hub that Massachusetts is the most educated state in America. That doesn't come as a big surprise since we have schools like Harvard, M.I.T., Tufts, Boston College, Boston University, etc. right here in the Bay State. You'll Have to Pay a Premium to Attend...
New Massachusetts gun ban bill changes language to target any weapon with a semiautomatic mechanism
BOSTON, MA. - Massachusetts recently introduced a new bill, HD.353, to regulate firearms in the state. The bill is comprehensive in its approach and amends several sections of the state's General Laws, including sections 61, 121, 123, 131M, 131Q, 17, 18, 18A, 21A, 22, and 24B of chapter 140 and chapter 265.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Consumer Advocate: Beware Of Slack-Filling On Valentine's Day
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One local consumer advocate is planning on contacting the FDA after someone alerted him of one Valentine's Day treat violating federal law. One man reached out to Edgar Dworsky, the founder of ConsumerWorld.org, after he purchased a box of Whitman chocolates and was surprised to find far less chocolate than he expected when he looked inside the box. Dworsky said the practice is actually banned by the federal government as a part of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
WBUR
Wait? File? What Mass. residents should know about their 62F rebates and tax returns
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. This time last week we were bracing for unthinkable wind chills, and now… we’ll see near-record highs, with temperatures reaching 60. That’s called shorts weather in New England.
WCVB
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
NHPR
Though it once faced long odds, casino-style gambling is now firmly entrenched in N.H.
For a long time, they raced greyhounds in Seabrook. The skinny dogs are gone, but some of the same gamblers from those days still come out. “You know how many times I walked around the dog track that’s still out there?” Mike Moodie ponders aloud. “I’ve walked around…if I could have a dollar…”
Massachusetts Senate Passes Comprehensive Rules Package
BOSTON – Today, February 9, the Massachusetts State Senate passed a comprehensive rules package updating the Senate and joint rules to incorporate the best practices learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. This package reflects the societal shift toward hybrid operations while building on the Senate’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and equity.
Senator Markey Re-Introduces Legislation To Transform LIHEAP & Help Provide Energy Assistance To Those In Need
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (file photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of killing ex-wife’s husband in Norfolk County granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man who was convicted of killing his ex-wife’s husband has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on June 9, 2000, after a jury trial in Norfolk Superior Court, John Whitney was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of 28-year-old Alberto Portal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
WCVB
IRS won't tax most Massachusetts refunds: Here's what you need to know
BOSTON — The IRS now confirms most people in Massachusetts do not need to report the state tax refund they received at the end of last year as taxable income when they file their federal tax returns. The agency announced Friday that anyone in Massachusetts who takes the standard...
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
