Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Attorney General Settles $6.5 Million Claim Against Home Security Company

Massachusetts' Attorney General has announced a $6.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that a Connecticut-based home security company trapped consumers in long-term, automatically renewed contracts and illegally collected debts. A.G. Andrea Campbell said the settlement includes $4.7 million in debt relief for Massachusetts customers of Safe Home Security and its...
Report says millions from new tax on high earners could be lost to loophole

STATE BUDGET-WRITERS have begun planning to spend $1 billion in new revenue to fund education and transportation needs thanks to the so-called “millionaires tax” approved last year by voters. But a new report says Massachusetts could lose out on anywhere from $200 million to $600 million from the new tax on high earners unless legislators close a loophole in state tax law.
Beacon Hill lawmakers plan booze crackdown

Some state lawmakers want to crack down on binge drinking by raising taxes on the vice to help pay for alcohol-related care. Why it matters: Booze caused nearly 5% of all deaths in Mass. between 2015 and 2019 and killed an average of 2,760 of the state’s residents each year during that time, according to a December report.
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Superintendent Christopher S. Mason To Retire Next Week

FRAMINGHAM – The Healey-Driscoll Administration yesterday, February 10, announced the retirement of Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, who concludes a nearly 40-year career in law enforcement. After three decades as a member of the Massachusetts State Police and more than three years as Colonel-Superintendent,...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Massachusetts Consumer Advocate: Beware Of Slack-Filling On Valentine's Day

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One local consumer advocate is planning on contacting the FDA after someone alerted him of one Valentine's Day treat violating federal law. One man reached out to Edgar Dworsky, the founder of ConsumerWorld.org, after he purchased a box of Whitman chocolates and was surprised to find far less chocolate than he expected when he looked inside the box. Dworsky said the practice is actually banned by the federal government as a part of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Massachusetts Senate Passes Comprehensive Rules Package

BOSTON – Today, February 9, the Massachusetts State Senate passed a comprehensive rules package updating the Senate and joint rules to incorporate the best practices learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. This package reflects the societal shift toward hybrid operations while building on the Senate’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and equity.
Massachusetts man convicted of killing ex-wife’s husband in Norfolk County granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man who was convicted of killing his ex-wife’s husband has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on June 9, 2000, after a jury trial in Norfolk Superior Court, John Whitney was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of 28-year-old Alberto Portal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
Framingham, MA
