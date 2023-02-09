ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Bob Mcgill
3d ago

bullshit. China invaded the usa biden allowed it now pentagon is trying to cover his ass

Reply(2)
32
John Anderson
4d ago

BS more excuses it took this long to come up with this story ow boy we are in trouble!!!

Reply(3)
20
G Joye
2d ago

You actually want us to believe that this spy balloon floated in our airspace across the USA and wasn't safe to shoot down until it reached the Eastern coast & the Atlantic Ocean! Come on man, as dumb as I am, I know better! Somebody was, once again, negligent! Let the heads roll as this is becoming very concerning!

Reply
3
Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Chinese satellite fires green laser beams over Hawaii as tensions escalate over spy balloon

Astronomers have revealed that a Chinese satellite fired green laser beams over the state of Hawaii – at a time when tensions are boiling over between Beijing and Washington after several foreign objects including a Chinese spy balloon were shot down over the US in recent days.Scientists at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) captured the mystery beams of light on video through its Subaru-Asahi Star Camera on Mauna Kea back on 28 January.Footage of the incident shows green laser light beaming over the cloudy sky over Maunakea in Hawaii.At the time, the space agency said that the...
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

The Chinese balloon story is even bigger than it seems

THE CHINESE BALLOON STORY IS EVEN BIGGER THAN IT SEEMS. The Chinese spy balloon matter has become far more serious in recent hours — and it was serious enough to begin with. Of course, there are lots of questions in the aftermath of the U.S. Air Force shootdown of the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Questions such as what, specifically, was it spying on? What information had it gathered? When was the United States aware of its existence? Will experts be able to secure enough of the wreckage from the ocean floor to answer those and other questions?
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

U.S. Locates Mostly Intact Payload From Chinese Spy Balloon

Recovery crews with the United States military have located the payload of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas last week. The payload, which is the size of a school bus, was mostly intact, despite being shot down by...
New York Post

Russia warns it will ‘gain world’s attention’ on first anniversary of Ukraine war

Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning Thursday that Moscow “will do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine — as the Kremlin was said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 conscripts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take great measures to overshadow anti-Russia events allegedly being planned by the West to mark the war’s anniversary on Feb. 24. “Our diplomacy will do everything to ensure that the anti-Russian sabbaths planned for the end of February — as if timed to coincide with the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Abdullah Al Maruf

Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors

A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
Washington Examiner

Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders

Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...

