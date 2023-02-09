ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Cherokee Nation-Treatment Center | Oklahoma News

This artist rendering offered by the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma exhibits a brand new therapy facility. The Cherokee Nation, which is headquartered in Tahlequah in northeast Oklahoma, is the nation’s largest Native American tribe, with greater than 440,000 enrolled residents. A portion of its $98 million in opioid settlement funds might be used to assemble a therapy facility that might be utterly operated by the tribe and supply no-cost therapy for Cherokee Nation residents fighting substance abuse.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Things That Goodwill Doesn’t Want You Donating

Goodwill has become quite the place to go picking over the years. While you can't find the stellar deals like we all used to, it's still a great resource for necessities and kitch-collectables and oddities. All the same, there are some things that Goodwill would rather you either keep, sell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma couple cancels vacation after erroneous $4K tip

TULSA, Okla. (NBC) – An Oklahoma couple says they’re preventing with a well-liked espresso store after a glitch price them hundreds. According to NBC News, Jesse O’Dell went to a Tulsa Starbucks and ordered two coffees for $11.83. Later within the day, his spouse’s bank card was...
TULSA, OK
Massive Blue Catfish Caught at Lake Lawtonka, Oklahoma

While everyone was focused on the Super Bowl, a pair of local anglers reeled in a rare massive blue catfish during a tournament this weekend. That's a 94.7-pound (94-pound, 11-ounce) behemoth of a blue. Biologist studies suggest it has likely been living in Lawtonka for +/-30 years. By any measure in the state of Oklahoma, that's a living dinosaur and far rarer than you'd expect.
LAWTON, OK
Oklahoma elections on Valentine’s Day to decide county, city races

Love and democracy are within the air this Valentine’s Day, with a myriad of native elections on Tuesday’s poll. For voters within the Oklahoma City metro, a number of city council races are afoot, in addition to college board elections and bond proposals to deliver enhancements to native college districts. Many of the elections are primaries and may lead to an April runoff.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Large Herd Of Elk Cause Traffic Disruptions In Southwest Oklahoma

Oklahomans say three things to their loved ones before they head out on the road:. We all know someone who has either hit a deer or been hit by a deer while traveling down the Oklahoma highways. There are certain times of year where these accidents are more prevalent, usually in the colder months and through the spring time. But these types of accidents can happen year-round, they're usually not fatal, but they can be, and they most certainly cause a lot of damage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
