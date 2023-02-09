Read full article on original website
Oklahoma wells to bring hefty revenue stream to Foothills Petroleum
U.S. oil and gas company Foothills Exploration said Monday the revenue stream from newly-acquired wells in Oklahoma should be more than half what it made during the first half of 2022.
Oklahoma to Strengthen Gun Rights & Self Defense in 2023
Oklahoma legislators are working to strengthen gun rights and self-defense in the Sooner State in 2023. Several new bills and some existing bills yet to be heard will be introduced during the legislative session. SEVERAL NEW PRO 2A BILLS ARE BEING INTRODUCED & CONSIDERED IN OK. The Pro 2A bills...
blackchronicle.com
Cherokee Nation-Treatment Center | Oklahoma News
This artist rendering offered by the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma exhibits a brand new therapy facility. The Cherokee Nation, which is headquartered in Tahlequah in northeast Oklahoma, is the nation’s largest Native American tribe, with greater than 440,000 enrolled residents. A portion of its $98 million in opioid settlement funds might be used to assemble a therapy facility that might be utterly operated by the tribe and supply no-cost therapy for Cherokee Nation residents fighting substance abuse.
Things That Goodwill Doesn’t Want You Donating
Goodwill has become quite the place to go picking over the years. While you can't find the stellar deals like we all used to, it's still a great resource for necessities and kitch-collectables and oddities. All the same, there are some things that Goodwill would rather you either keep, sell...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma couple cancels vacation after erroneous $4K tip
TULSA, Okla. (NBC) – An Oklahoma couple says they’re preventing with a well-liked espresso store after a glitch price them hundreds. According to NBC News, Jesse O’Dell went to a Tulsa Starbucks and ordered two coffees for $11.83. Later within the day, his spouse’s bank card was...
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Considers Separating State and Federal Elections if Voting Rights Acts Pass
President Joe Biden is urging Congress to resurrect sweeping voting rights legislation that would mandate same-day and online registration and restore voting rights for people convicted of felonies after leaving prison. A combined version of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement and Freedom to Vote Acts cleared the House...
Massive Blue Catfish Caught at Lake Lawtonka, Oklahoma
While everyone was focused on the Super Bowl, a pair of local anglers reeled in a rare massive blue catfish during a tournament this weekend. That's a 94.7-pound (94-pound, 11-ounce) behemoth of a blue. Biologist studies suggest it has likely been living in Lawtonka for +/-30 years. By any measure in the state of Oklahoma, that's a living dinosaur and far rarer than you'd expect.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma elections on Valentine’s Day to decide county, city races
Love and democracy are within the air this Valentine’s Day, with a myriad of native elections on Tuesday’s poll. For voters within the Oklahoma City metro, a number of city council races are afoot, in addition to college board elections and bond proposals to deliver enhancements to native college districts. Many of the elections are primaries and may lead to an April runoff.
Large Herd Of Elk Cause Traffic Disruptions In Southwest Oklahoma
Oklahomans say three things to their loved ones before they head out on the road:. We all know someone who has either hit a deer or been hit by a deer while traveling down the Oklahoma highways. There are certain times of year where these accidents are more prevalent, usually in the colder months and through the spring time. But these types of accidents can happen year-round, they're usually not fatal, but they can be, and they most certainly cause a lot of damage.
Did You Know The Man Who Originally Voiced Donald Duck Was From Oklahoma?
Did you know that the man who voiced Donald Duck was from Oklahoma? That's right, one of the most beloved and recognizable Walt Disney characters of all time is actually an Okie. Or at least his voice is. AS IT TURNS OUT DONALD DUCK IS AN OKIE!. Clarence Nash was...
Group claims only 3 of 36 Oklahoma hospitals are complying with price transparency law
The law is designed so patients know what they can expect before going into surgery - and possibly - debt.
News On 6
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills
Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
KOCO
Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
Possible Links Between BTK Killer, Missing Oklahoma Teen
An Oklahoma sheriff confirmed he recently interviewed the notorious BTK Killer, Dennis Rader. He's serving ten life terms for killing ten people from 1974 to 1991. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said Sunday that he and his colleagues went to the Kansas prison in January where Rader is housed. The...
Oklahoma City Food Bank Preparing For SNAP Changes
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is gearing up for a surge of Oklahomans needing help to feed their families. At the end February, food stamp benefits will be slashed after being bolstered at the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, the federal government issued a temporary boost...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain moves into Oklahoma late Monday night, Tuesday morning
A round of rain is expected to move into Oklahoma late Monday night and into the overnight hours. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the chance for measurable rain is very high Monday night and Tuesday morning, but there's no risk for severe weather. The highest chance for rain to...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
KOCO
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
