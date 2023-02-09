ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYT

UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says Syria’s president has agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment for millions of earthquake victims. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision by Syrian leader Bashar Assad to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raée for an initial period of three months. Currently, the U.N. has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa. The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus earlier Monday between Assad and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.
KEYT

GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have kicked off an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to current and former Biden administration officials for documents and testimony. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic requested information Monday from several people on the hypothesis that coronavirus leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab. Among those contacted is the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Many scientists say they still believe the virus most likely occurred in nature and jumped from animals to humans. Virus researchers have not publicly identified any key new scientific evidence that might make the lab-leak hypothesis more likely.
WASHINGTON STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden 'Furious' Wife Jill Doesn't 'Believe In Him' To Win 2024 Election, Insider Claims: 'His Time Has Come & Gone'

Even though President Joe Biden hasn't announced he is running for president again in 2024, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is against the idea, an insider claimed. “Joe thinks he’s doing a good job!” a source spilled. “He’s furious with Jill for not believing in him! But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It’s just his time has come and gone. Jill can read the lack of support among Democratic leaders and the public and urged Joe to let it go — for the sake of his health AND his reputation!”“Jill wants Joe to leave the White...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

US criticizes Israeli settlement plans but offers no action

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States has criticized new Israeli plans to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. But it is giving no indication it plans to take any action against its close Middle Eastern ally. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the plans late Sunday, saying they were in response to recent deadly Palestinian violence. Officials said Israel will legalize nine unauthorized settlement outposts and give the green light to some 10,000 new homes in other settlements. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he was “deeply troubled” by the decision, which he said hurts peace prospects. But he made no mention of any action the U.S. might plan in response.
KEYT

Iranian President Raisi to visit China to shore up ties

BEIJING (AP) — China says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping during his three-day trip to Beijing China starting Tuesday as the two U.S. rivals seek further cooperation. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the announcement Sunday, saying Raisi’s visit was at Xi’s invitation. China is a major buyer of Iranian oil and an important source of investment in the Mideast country. In 2021, Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement that covered major economic activities from oil and mining to industry, transportation and agriculture. Both countries have had tense relations with the United States and have sought to project themselves as a counterweight to American power alongside Russia.
KEYT

Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the Capitol complex. The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton’s appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job. An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Albanian opposition leads anti-government protest

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Albania’s political opposition are taking part in an anti-government protest and calling for the prime minister’s resignation for alleged corruption and mishandling of the small Balkan nation’s economy. Sali Berisha, a former president and prime minister of Albania who leads the center-right Democratic Party, and former President Ilir Meta, who leads the left-wing Freedom Party, were among the protesters who gathered in front of the main government building on Saturday and shouted for Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling center-left Socialist Party to resign. Protest participants hurled smoke bombs at the main entrance of the government building, where hundreds of police officers formed a line to protect the building.
KEYT

Germany to ease visa conditions for some earthquake victims

BERLIN (AP) — The German government wants to temporarily ease visa restrictions for survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria who have close family ties to Germany if they are facing homelessness or were injured. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser tweeted late Saturday that “it’s about helping in times of need. We want to make it possible for Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring close relatives from the disaster region.” German news agency dpa reported that earthquake victims who wish to apply for a three-month visa need to prove that they have close family members in Germany who have German citizenship or a permanent right of residence.

