KEYT
Virginia, Maryland, vie for new FBI headquarters
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to build a new FBI headquarters in their state, while Maryland officials try to persuade the federal government to put it in their state. The Washington Post reports that the jockeying is happening as the General Services Administration gets closer to a decision. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and most of the Virginia congressional delegation pushed this month for a site in Springfield, Virginia, rather than in Landover and Greenbelt in Maryland. In negotiations with Virginia congressional leaders, Maryland lawmakers secured language in a December federal spending bill that gave both states 90 more days to make final presentations to the GSA. Those consultations will begin in the coming weeks.
KEYT
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
KEYT
11 states consider ‘right to repair’ for farming equipment
DENVER (AP) — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out.
KEYT
Louisiana lawsuit alleges police killed fleeing Black man
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Family members of a Black man who was killed as he tried to flee police in Louisiana have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the officer who shot him. The federal lawsuit says 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley was unarmed and had his hands up when Shreveport Officer Alexander Tyler shot him in the chest. It happened Feb. 3 as police responded to a domestic disturbance call. State police said no weapon was found on or near Bagley. The state investigation will include police camera recordings and eyewitnesses, including family members who saw it happen. The department did not immediately responded to an email Monday seeking comment.
KEYT
Kansas GOP picks election conspiracy promoter as new leader
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have narrowly picked a former Kansas secretary of state candidate who promoted election conspiracies to lead it for the next two years. The Kansas state GOP committee’s vote Saturday in Topeka for activist Mike Brown as the state chair followed his promise to shake up the party. The vote also came after several months of contentious infighting that mirrored acrimony in the GOP across the U.S. Almost immediately after the 90-88 vote for Brown, the state committee was reviewing a resolution calling on the U.S. House to impeach President Joe Biden. It tabled the measure until its next meeting.
KEYT
Arkansas malpractice bill restricts trans youth medical care
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are trying to effectively reinstate a ban on gender-affirming care for minors with a proposal that makes it easier to file malpractice lawsuits against doctors who provide the treatments. A state Senate panel on Monday has endorsed legislation that would allow someone who received gender-affirming care as a minor to file malpractice lawsuits against their doctor for up to 30 years after they turn 18. Under current Arkansas law, medical malpractice claims can be filed within two years of an injury. The measure is an effort to privately enforce a ban on gender-affirming care that’s been temporarily blocked by a judge.
KEYT
Polygamy kidnapping suspect will be returned to Utah
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs will be returned to Utah to face charges that he kidnapped his niece. Heber Jeffs waived extradition at a court hearing in Minot, North Dakota, on Monday. The sheriff of Piute County, Utah, says the 10-year-old niece was apparently unharmed. It wasn’t immediately clear if Heber Jeffs has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Kidnapping charges were filed out against him in December. Authorities say he and his niece went missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother on orders issued by Warren Jeffs from prison in Texas.
KEYT
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
KEYT
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife. It happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster says officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building where a man with a knife was allegedly threatening people in a community room. Officers ordered him to drop the knife, but Ernster says the man came toward them. One officer deployed a Taser and another shot the man, who died at the scene. Neither the names of the officers nor the dead man have been released. The officers are on administrative leave as authorities investigate.
