Read full article on original website
Louis Martin Montgomery
3d ago
It’s a conundrum. I’ve been struck from juries because I’d been robbed and burglarized. But all a defense attorney in a criminal case needs is one juror with a bad attitude towards cops to thwart a unanimous verdict. It doesn’t help the victims of crime get justice, however.
Reply
3
Related
buzzfeednews.com
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
DeSantis proposes making child rapists eligible for execution, allowing death penalty without unanimous jury
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed making child rapists eligible for the death penalty and reducing the number of jurors required to dole out capital punishment.
John Roberts' Wife Allegations Spark Call for Supreme Court Scrutiny
"We need more disclosure from judges and justices about spousal engagements that result in major paydays," said Gabe Roth of advocacy group Fix the Court.
A New GOP Bill Could Fine You $1,500 For Not Misgendering Trans People
A Republican lawmaker in North Dakota introduced a bill that would fine people $1,500 if they refer to trans people using their correct pronouns, rather than the pronouns they were assigned at birth. The rule would apply to organizations that receive state funding—which includes public schools. That means schools and...
Progressives blast Supreme Court over secret payments of at least $1 million to the ex-Bush official who reviewed the leak investigation
The ex-DHS secretary provided services to the Supreme Court before he was tasked with independently reviewing the leak investigation, CNN reported.
"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet
Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
Emmett Till cousin sues to force arrest of white woman, 88, who triggered his lynching
A cousin of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the brutal lynching of the black teenager.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Washington Examiner
Garland goes on offense to protect firearms ban appeals court ruled unconstitutional
Attorney General Merrick Garland went on the offensive Thursday after an appeals court ruled the government can't stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders from owning firearms, vowing to "seek further review" of the decision. In a unanimous opinion by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals...
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
Democrat lawmaker angers parents with bill allowing 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent
Parents raise concern over a bill proposed in the Connecticut state legislature that would give children 12 years and older the right to get vaccines without parental consent.
White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime
Two Florida white men were sentenced for a hate crime after their racially-motivated ax attack against a Black man in Citrus Springs. The post White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday began presenting evidence to a new grand jury about former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times. The grand jury was recently impaneled and District Attorney...
First case in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown ends with split verdict
Florida man Nathan Hart, 49, acquitted of illegal voting but found guilty of false registration in closely watched case
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
A Marine who got a highly sensitive intelligence job after participating in the Jan. 6 attack was charged after admitting to his role in the riot during a security clearance interview
Sgt. Joshua Abate and two other active-duty Marines were given new intelligence roles even after their participation in the Jan. 6 riot, per reports.
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
Comments / 2