Image Title (Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports)<p><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/13409587/638a3128d225ce017c1fa85e" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe></p><p>Top247 offensive lineman <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Liam-Andrews-46128452" target="_blank">Liam Andrews</a></b> has plenty of attention in recruiting and he is coming off a late January visit to Oklahoma.</p><p>Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Boston College and LSU are among the schools to offer and show a lot of interest, but there is one thing that has to get answered in the recruitment of the Brookline (Mass.) Dexter standout before recruiting moves forward – will be play offense or defense in college?</p><p>After seeing the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Andrews live and in reviewing his junior film, the following scouting report was added to his 247Sports profile:</p><blockquote><p>Verified size with impressive length. Being recruited to play on offensive and defensive lines but more upside on offensive side. Has basketball and lacrosse in his athletic background. Jumbo athlete with impressive athleticism given size that stood out during in-person eval.</p><p>Excellent body control. Twitched athlete with ability to bend and win leverage regardless of which side of ball being played. Plays physical and fast. Consistently manhandles physically overmatched prospects. Embraces physical aspect.</p><p>Has fast and active hands. As offensive lineman, is sound technically and athleticism shines. Sinks hips well and drives up and into defender. Consistently gets hands inside and uses strength well. Initial punch is forceful and with meaning. Is strong is pass pro base. Plays mean and with nasty streak. Once engaged, drives legs and clears the defender with ease.</p><p>On defense, mostly lines up as 5-tech. Gets off quickly at snap and can stack and shed. Demonstrates closing speed. Flashes swim and rip moves. Well drilled and uses combination moves. Technique is strong and impressive given work load on both sides of ball. Shows some ability to dip shoulder and get around edge. Build and skill set likely means move inside in college if he remains on defense.</p><p>Has to continue to develop upper body strength. In pass pro, has to work on kick step and refine ability to mirror. Multi-year starter who can get early playing time at high-level program. Has early round NFL draft potential.</p></blockquote><p>The only January visit Andrews made was to Oklahoma, which he also visited last offseason. He is working on visits for the spring.</p><p>He has made multiple trips to Penn State, and he made visits last offseason to Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Boston College, Kentucky, Ohio State, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame as well as Penn State and Oklahoma.</p>

