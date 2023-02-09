Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Wine Spectator's annual Grand Tour will stop in South Florida featuring over 200 top-rated winesBest of South FloridaHollywood, FL
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Related
2023 NFL Mock Draft after Super Bowl: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1 to Bears after Colts trade pick
CBS Sports' latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft coming out of the Super Bowl includes several mock trades at the top, most involving moves for quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears currently have the No. 1 pick, but are reportedly willing to listen to offers considering the season Justin Fields had as a second-year pro under center.
247Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Beer, concession offerings for Chiefs, Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Arizona
Lola’s Tacos will be one of the "local" eateries available at the Super Bowl and Lola Olivares' food offerings are available every home game for the Arizona Cardinals. Olivares was taught how to cook by her grandparents according to interviews. Her restaurant's specialty is various tacos, but Olivares has a special drink menu for Sunday as well. Being a vendor at the Super Bowl is expected to be noteworthy for her business.
College basketball rankings: Alabama jumps Purdue, Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona, Tennessee plunge
Last week, Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll let Purdue stay at No. 1 after an understandable road loss to Indiana. Matt Painter's Boilermakers weren't so lucky this week. Purdue dropped from the top spot after falling to Northwestern 64-58. A Purdue offense that ranks inside the top-10 nationally scored just 21 points in the second half against Northwestern.
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'
Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
NC State basketball remains inside AP Top 25 for Week 15
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After being ranked for the first time since the 2019 season last Monday, the Wolfpack stayed inside the rankings for another week. NC State slipped just one spot to No. 23 overall following a road loss to No. 7 Virginia and a bounce-back victory over Boston College by 30 points in Chestnut Hill.
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan basketball's cold finish against Indiana: ‘Stick to the script and trust’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media following his team’s one-point loss to Indiana on Saturday night at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines led for most of the game, but a 5:12 scoring drought and only one made field goal...
What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
'24 DE Isaiah Sanders is an emerging player to watch this spring
Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola edge rusher Isaiah Sanders is an intriguing prospect who could emerge this spring as one of the more coveted pass rushers out West. Sanders had a solid junior season for the Cubs as a hybrid outside linebacker/edge rusher. He finished the year with 72 tackles, 14 for loss and 7.5 sacks to earn all-league and All-CIF honors.
Rick Barnes provides update on Julian Phillips and Josiah-Jordan James
Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James and freshman forward Julian Phillips are game-time decisions for Wednesday night's game against No. 1 Alabama, Rick Barnes told the media Monday afternoon. "We won’t do much with either of them today, obviously," Barnes said. "Let them try to get as healed as they possibly...
What Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program have in strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins
MADISON, Wis. — Ask anyone who knows how Brady Collins does his job — from former players to colleagues — and you'll hear the same description almost every time. What makes Collins one of the most respected strength and conditioning coaches in college football goes beyond crafting and coordinating workouts. As he put it, "anybody can write a workout. It's not about the workout."
How have WSU's basketball transfers fared?
IN LIGHT OF Noah Williams' return to Pullman on Saturday night, what about other Washington State basketball transfers? There are seven WSU transfers still playing college basketball, with Williams one of only two to land at another Power Five school. Of those who left, Williams is not the one who has found the most success.
Top OL target Jake Guarnera: 'NC State’s in a really good spot'
Florida offensive lineman Jake Guarnera discusses his recent NC State visit, spring plans and timeline for his commitment.
Five Sooners placed on scholarship
NORMAN, Okla. — Five Sooners got some really good news Monday afternoon. And head coach Brent Venables presented that good news to them in a very unique way. The second-year head coach called Zach Schmit, Pierce Hudgens, Josh Plaster, Gavin Freeman and Major Melson up to the front of a team meeting. Then, he asked each of them to draw a card out of a helmet. Turns out, all their cards read the same thing: You’re on scholarship.
Florida spring camp preview: Quarterback
Florida head coach Billy Napier had plans to replenish his quarterback room after the departure of starter Anthony Richardson and the arrest of backup Jalen Kitna. To replace Richardson, the second-year head coach turned to former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, an experienced signal-caller with varied results over the course of a length career with Badgers. Mertz joined the roster and immediately became the favorite to earn the team's starting job given his tenure at the college level.
Scouting Report on Top247 two-way lineman Liam Andrews
Image Title (Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports)<p><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/13409587/638a3128d225ce017c1fa85e" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe></p><p>Top247 offensive lineman <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Liam-Andrews-46128452" target="_blank">Liam Andrews</a></b> has plenty of attention in recruiting and he is coming off a late January visit to Oklahoma.</p><p>Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Boston College and LSU are among the schools to offer and show a lot of interest, but there is one thing that has to get answered in the recruitment of the Brookline (Mass.) Dexter standout before recruiting moves forward – will be play offense or defense in college?</p><p>After seeing the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Andrews live and in reviewing his junior film, the following scouting report was added to his 247Sports profile:</p><blockquote><p>Verified size with impressive length. Being recruited to play on offensive and defensive lines but more upside on offensive side. Has basketball and lacrosse in his athletic background. Jumbo athlete with impressive athleticism given size that stood out during in-person eval.</p><p>Excellent body control. Twitched athlete with ability to bend and win leverage regardless of which side of ball being played. Plays physical and fast. Consistently manhandles physically overmatched prospects. Embraces physical aspect.</p><p>Has fast and active hands. As offensive lineman, is sound technically and athleticism shines. Sinks hips well and drives up and into defender. Consistently gets hands inside and uses strength well. Initial punch is forceful and with meaning. Is strong is pass pro base. Plays mean and with nasty streak. Once engaged, drives legs and clears the defender with ease.</p><p>On defense, mostly lines up as 5-tech. Gets off quickly at snap and can stack and shed. Demonstrates closing speed. Flashes swim and rip moves. Well drilled and uses combination moves. Technique is strong and impressive given work load on both sides of ball. Shows some ability to dip shoulder and get around edge. Build and skill set likely means move inside in college if he remains on defense.</p><p>Has to continue to develop upper body strength. In pass pro, has to work on kick step and refine ability to mirror. Multi-year starter who can get early playing time at high-level program. Has early round NFL draft potential.</p></blockquote><p>The only January visit Andrews made was to Oklahoma, which he also visited last offseason. He is working on visits for the spring.</p><p>He has made multiple trips to Penn State, and he made visits last offseason to Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Boston College, Kentucky, Ohio State, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame as well as Penn State and Oklahoma.</p>
Recruiting notes from Hero 7v7 Austin
With 7on7 season now upon us, we've been launched right into the start of the offseason for recruiting with spring football, the spring evaluation period, and soon to be camp.
No. 12 Kansas State comes to town for first meeting: Porter Moser previews
NORMAN, Okla. — The rumor has been out there for a hot minute about Porter Moser potentially taking the Notre Dame job that's set to be vacant at the end of the season. He shot that down in a big way Monday afternoon during a pregame press conference for the Kansas State game.
Baylor prepares to catch WVU in a mood: 'They're going to be happy'
When West Virginia and No. 9 Baylor met at the Coliseum last month, it was the first fork-in-the-road moment of the season. Both were 0-3 in Big 12 play and neither team could have seen it coming. The Mountaineers had started 10-2 in non-conference play and reached the top 25...
247Sports
72K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0