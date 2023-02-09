Read full article on original website
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city. Live updates as Russian offensive begins.
Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Trump continues to body-shame DeSantis, calls him derogatory names, and experts say he's not stopping anytime soon
Donald Trump has not stopped calling Governor DeSantis derisive names or shaming his appearance, and political analysts predict he will not do so soon. Former President Donald Trump has been experimenting with new nicknames for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that he plans to use during this ongoing election race, according to a report.
'It's destroying me': Syrian Americans haunted by earthquake devastation plea for world's help
Every time Abdulrahman Al-Dahhan closes his eyes at night, he hears the screams of friends and family in Syria pleading for help. The voice messages he's received chronicling their pain make it impossible to sleep, he says. Haunted by their cries, he lies awake tormented by guilt. He worries that each moment he rests, thousands back home in Syria are still buried alive under rubble.
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
A trio of new intrusions leaves America's leaders grasping for explanations
A deepening national security mystery is threatening a political storm after US fighter jets scrambled three days in a row to shoot down a trio of unidentified aerial objects high over the North American continent. The flurry of attacks on the unknown crafts came a week after the highly public...
China accuses US of 'illegally' flying balloons across its airspace
China has accused the United States of "illegally" flying high-altitude balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022, claims that drew an immediate rebuttal from the White House, as bilateral tensions flare in the fallout from a Chinese balloon that was shot down by American fighter jets after traveling across the continental US.
Biden fires Architect of the Capitol after inspector general report found he abused office
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, Brett Blanton, following a scathing inspector general report on his personal and professional management and calls for his removal. The White House said Monday that Blanton’s appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin...
Banning TikTok in the US 'should be looked at,' says Schumer
A proposal to ban TikTok in the United States "should be looked at," according to US Senator Chuck Schumer. "We do know there's Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok. And there are some people in the Commerce Committee that are looking into that right now," Schumer, the Senate majority leader, told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News in a Sunday interview. "We'll see where they come out."
Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired embattled Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton, who oversees the historic building that houses Congress and its expansive grounds, as pressure mounted for his removal following a scathing inspector general report of personal and management lapses. The White House said Monday...
White House offers few answers on objects shot from sky
Three airborne objects in North American airspace were shot from the sky by the American military in the span of three days over the weekend at President Joe Biden's direction, an unprecedented series of events that is leading to fresh questions about what exactly is transpiring high in the skies above the US.
Pentagon memo says object shot down over Canada was a 'small, metallic balloon'
The unidentified flying object shot down in Canadian airspace on Saturday appeared to be a "small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload below it," according to a Pentagon memo sent to lawmakers on Monday and obtained by CNN. The memo offers the first official details of one of the three...
Are we on the brink of a corporate credit crisis?
Everyone seems to be in a bit of a debt bind at the moment: The US government has run out of credit to spend, high inflation and interest rates have taken a big bite out of debt-laden tech companies that expected pandemic-era growth to continue and US credit card debt reached nearly $1 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to TransUnion.
The US government says women's underwear should cost more than men's
A new report about tariffs on underwear finds that when it comes to tax rates, women are getting shorts-changed. The average US tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5%, compared to just 11.5% for men's. That means women are being charged a tax that's 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay, according to Ed Gresser, a former US trade official and current director for Trade and Global Markets at the Progressive Policy Institute.
