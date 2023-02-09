Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Alton, Edwardsville qualify state wrestlers at Class 3A sectionals
Alton, Edwardsville and Belleville East all with state qualifiers. Belleville East’s Dominic Thebeau and Jonathan Rulo with Sectional titles. 1st Place - Caden Correll of Normal (Community) 2nd Place - Maddox Garbis of Plainfield (North) 3rd Place - Rocky Seibel of Belleville (West) 4th Place - Nadeem Haleem of...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois coach Brad Underwood explains absence of RJ Melendez in Rutgers win
Illinois forward RJ Melendez did not play in Saturday’s 69-60 win over No. 24 Rutgers because of a suspension for a “violation of team rules,” head coach Brad Underwood told reporters after the game. It’s not immediately clear how long that suspension will last. Underwood kept...
Leader-Union
John L. McNeely, 70, Vandalia
John Lee McNeely, 70, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home in Vandalia, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL with Pastor Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Evans Cemetery, Rural Vandalia, IL with military rites by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95, Vandalia, IL and Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, two hours prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
wdbr.com
Fishing clinic instructors needed
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department’s Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others who hope to educate...
WAND TV
Two people killed in crash south of Charleston
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called to a deadly crash in Coles County on Illinois Route 130 just south of Coles County Road 300 North early Monday. This is just south of Charleston. Two people were killed, a 50-year-old man from Fairfield and a 47-year-old man...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Kell home destroyed by fire
A mobile home that had been added onto several times was destroyed in a Friday night fire. Assistant Salem Fire Protection District Chief Bill Fulton says the Tannis Weems family was able to get out of their home at 4327 State Route 161 between Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 37 without injury after discovering the fire. Passersby reported the blaze.
ISP: Both drivers dead after IL Route 130 crash in Coles County
Update 1:18 p.m. Illinois State Police have released new details from this morning’s deadly crash, including information about both of the drivers who died in the accident. ISP said that their preliminary investigation indicates that a white Toyota Highlander was traveling north on Illinois 130 approximately ¼ mile south of 300N in Coles County. The […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Four stuck for more than an hour when power pole and lines fall onto their vehicle
Centralia Police say four occupants of a car were stuck in the vehicle for more than an hour after hitting a power pole and knocking the pole and power lines onto the car. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of West McCord Street around five Monday morning. The driver,...
WKRN
Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed car brings search to Nashville
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a...
Illinois Business Journal
Highland Emporium ‘fills the gap’
As they say in England, “Mind the Gap.”And that is exactly what Carol Eckhoff accomplished when she delivered Highland Emporium LLC to the local business community just seven months ago. Highland Emporium is now a place to call home for multiple microenterprise owners and their wares. It is...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, February 12th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man on outstanding Marion and Clinton County felony warrants. Broderick Currie of East Kerr is being held on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear for felony possession of firearms, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery, and a Clinton County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Bond on the Marion County warrant is set at $40,000. Bond on the Clinton County warrant is $15,000.
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
Madison County Record
Drywall worker sues Mascoutah property owner over fall down stairs
BELLEVILLE - A drywall worker is suing a Mascoutah property owner, claiming he was injured on the job. In the lawsuit, plaintiff Daniel Guffey claims he was hired by Alice Vance to install drywall on West Main St in Mascoutah. Guffey claims a previous worker had left sand in a...
‘She’s worth it’: Dog owner travels from Illinois to Tennessee after thief takes off in car with Goldendoodle in backseat
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois.
Police find secret drug lab in southern Illinois home
Police found a secret drug lab in one southern Illinois home while responding to a call for service earlier this week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
newschannel20.com
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
Illinois lawmakers want to ‘Void the FOID’ gun license system
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — New legislation introduced in Springfield would repeal the state’s Firearm Owners’ Identification card system. According to Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park), who filed similar legislation in both the Illinois Senate and Illinois House, federal background checks and waiting periods are adequate in weeding out those who […]
wlds.com
Clemency Denied To Turner in 1985 Drobney Murder Case
A man seeking clemency for his life sentence in a 1985 Macoupin County murder has been denied. CBS2 Chicago reports that Robert G. Turner, now 63, has had his clemency denied by the Illinois Prison Review Board. Turner is serving a life sentence after previously being sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 16 year old Bridget Drobney of Downers Grove in July 1985. Turner was one of three men who used a flashing red light on their vehicle to pull Drobney’s car over and told her she had to go with them because she was speeding along a back road in rural Gillespie in southern Macoupin County. Drobney’s body was found four days later in a corn field, twelve miles away from the initial encounter with the three men. A Macoupin County jury later said Turner was the man in the group who ultimately ended Drobney’s life and sought the death penalty.
KSDK
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
