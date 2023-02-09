ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Blank Dartmouth 4-0

HANOVER, N.H. – The Yale women's tennis team blanked Dartmouth 4-0 to wrap up its stay at the ECAC Indoor Championship. Victories from Vivian Cheng and Chelsea Kung and Ann Wright Guerry and Rhea Shrivastava earned Yale the doubles point. Shrivastava, Guerry and Sophia Zaslow posted straight-set singles wins.

yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Defeated by RPI

TROY, N.Y. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), at Houston Field House. The Bulldogs fall to 5-16-3 overall and 4-12-2 in the ECAC, while the Engineers improved to 12-7-1 overall and 7-11-0 in the conference. Scoring Summary. P1, 4:13 | RPI struck early...

yalebulldogs.com

Lions Come Away with Win; Third Straight Double-Double for McGill

NEW YORK – The ultimate goal for Yale women's basketball is to develop a tenacious defense as the foundation for a championship-caliber program. There were some signs of that happening Saturday as the Bulldogs took on first-place Columbia at Levien Gym – but ultimately not enough. The Bulldogs held the Lions six points below their season scoring average and 20 percentage points below their season shooting percentage. But Columbia ultimately had the firepower to come away with a 74-46 win. Sophomore guard Nyla McGill continued to shine for Yale, posting her third straight double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).

yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Move into First-Place Tie, Dismantle Columbia

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Another big crowd at Lee Amphitheater was treated to another outstanding all-around performance from the Yale men's basketball team. The Bulldogs shot 65 percent from the field and scored 58 second-half points to turn a close game into a 99-68 rout of overmatched Columbia. It...


Community Policy