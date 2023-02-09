ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Nine former Gators invited to 2023 NFL Combine

By David Rosenberg
 4 days ago
The University of Florida will be well represented at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine as nine former Gators received invitations to attend the event, which takes place from Feb. 28 through March 6.

First-round hopefuls Anthony Richardson and O'Cyrus Torrence were of course added to the invitation list, and Gervon Dexter Sr. is another name that Gators fans could hear called early that earned an invite to the combine.

Richardson could boost his stock immensely at the combine. His physical gifts have always been the draw, and letting NFL scouts and coaches see him in person should be like dropping bait on a hook in a crowded pond. Torrence already boosted his stock during Senior Bowl practices, so he just needs to maintain his first-round status at this point.

Wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive lineman Richard Gouraige and safeties Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II also received invitations to the combine. Dean recently earned defensive MVP honors at the East-West Shrine Bowl, but the rest of these guys could use a little hype going into the draft after staying out of the news cycle recently.

Linebacker Ventrell Miller name is the final Gator on the list, but he won’t be able to participate fully as he recovers from foot surgery. That same surgery kept him from playing in the Senior Bowl, but maybe Miller will be able to do some interviews and light work at the combine.

Finally, Brenton Cox Jr. rounds out the list of former Gators invited to the combine. While he didn’t finish the season with the team — Cox was dismissed from the team following the Georgia game — the former Gator and Bulldog is best known for his time in the Swamp. He’ll likely have the Florida name attached to him throughout this cycle.

