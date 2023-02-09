ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Plainfield's Hope For Health & Hygiene to Hold Distribution Event on Feb. 18

By Jennifer Popper
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Hope For Health & Hygiene, an organization founded just over a year ago, supports individuals in Plainfield who may not have adequate access to personal hygiene products. Resident Aliyah Saleem, founder and president, said her group has been working hard to expand locations and make distributions more accessible to those who need the most help. As such, she has announced Hope For Health & Hygiene will host an event later this month.

Saleem​ started Hope For Health & Hygiene after realizing that federally funded programs like SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC, or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, do not include hygiene products.

"That’s when I knew I needed to step in. I had the passion for filling a void: unspoken hygiene poverty crisis, specifically within marginalized and underserved communities."

Why hygiene is so important, Humanitarian Global points out, is the role it plays in illness and disease prevention, better mental health, increased self-esteem and confidence, improved social status, concentration and productivity, and a better quality of life.

Let's spread the word to those in need. The distribution event will start at 2 p.m. at the Gethsemane Temple Church, 1405 South 2nd Street, on Saturday, February 18.

Visit www.hope4healthhygiene.com for more information.

TAPinto.net

Plainfield Area Humane Society Invites You to 'Come Wine With Us'

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ — The team at the Plainfield Area Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser on March 5 for the organization whose mission is to find loving and safe homes for homeless pets. The 'Come Wine With Us' event, which will be held at Angelina's Tavern at 2501 Plainfield Avenue in South Plainfield, will include live and silent auctions, and food and drinks are included. You can purchase tickets at pahs.harnessgiving.org/events. To learn more about PAHS, visit the website here, and follow them on Facebook @PlainfieldAreaHumane and Instagram @pahs_1933. The Plainfield Area Humane Society is located at 75 Rock Ave. in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Navigators' Can Help Warren County Residents Apply For SNAP

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: PHILLIPSBURG (Feb. 13, 2023) - Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman recently announced that the Department has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This includes individuals from Warren, Sussex and Hunterdon counties.   SNAP Navigators can help answer questions about the SNAP food assistance program and can help people apply for SNAP benefits. Previously, SNAP Navigators from three agencies served portions of the state.    Now, there are 11 agencies with SNAP Navigators available to assist residents throughout New Jersey, with one more agency starting...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercy Center hosting Valentine’s Day food and clothing distribution

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Mercy Center of Asbury Park, located at 1106 Main St., is having a food and clothing distribution on Tuesday, February 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist those in need throughout the community.  Coats, clothing, blankets, towels and shoes for women, men and children are being collected.  Valentine's Day candy will be available for the first 100 people who stop by the pantry.   Mercy Center will also be celebrating the first anniversary of its expanded food pantry opening.  "We have been able to meet the dramatic increase in demand for food and served more than 35,500 of...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Part 2: Paramus Parkway School Hosts International Night

PARAMUS, NJ - Parkway Elementary School on East Ridgewood Avenue hosted a Family Cultural Night on January 26.  This is part 2 of a 2-part photo essay. TAPinto's photographer, Lynford Morton, was there to snap up the festivities! More: Paramus Parkway School Hosts International Night
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

How Suite It Is! Non-Profits Eligible to Win Luxury Box at Ballpark

SOMERVILLE, NJ –The Feb. 24 deadline is approaching for community organizations and nonprofits to enter the annual TD Bank Ballpark drawing. Winners will receive tickets to 2023 Somerset Patriots home games and seats in the Somerset County Board of Commissioners’ community box at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater. The community box provides a panoramic view of the baseball field and contains 30 seats set apart from 6,000 other seats at the ballpark. The winners will enjoy watching the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliates of the New York Yankees and reigning Eastern League Champions. Submission Deadline, Entry Forms Winners will be notified in March and receive their seating...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

After A Life of Teaching and Public Service, Fanwood Resident Bill Lee Takes Some Time for Himself

PLAINFIELD, NJ -- It's safe to say that Bill Lee has touched thousands of lives, whether as a teacher, driving instructor or volunteer in service to the Borough of Fanwood and the African Republic of Burundi. He's been a ubiquitous presence here since his days as a coach and phys-ed teacher, first at Terrill Middle School then at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School. Teaching was his chosen profession, but one thing led to another, and he found himself teaching not only phys-ed at SPF High but driving as well. "I got into it with a friend of mine," Mr. Lee recalls. "He asked...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Welcomes Spectacular Eye Care to Town

CRANFORD, NJ - Maggie Nazco and Dr. Katarzyna (Katie) Ciesek had a clear vision of starting their own business and now that vision has come to life in downtown Cranford. The women have both been in the eye care industry a long time. "We were working together at another place, and we decided we wanted to open our own place," Nazco told TAPinto at the ribbon cutting of their new business, Spectacular Eye Care, on Friday. The journey to their own business took about 18 months from idea to realization and they looked at many spaces before deciding on the Cranford spot....
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: High School Start Time Pushed Back, Library Receives $500k Donation

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Exciting news has been pouring in for the residents of Ridgewood this week. The village is poised for a transformative change, starting with the high school, which has a school start time of 8:20 a.m. pending board approval. This would give students an extra 35 minutes of rest. Additionally, the council approved $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. This move will create state-of-the-art infrastructure for centralized treatment plants for harmful substances, making sure that the wells are safe and clean for everyone. The transformation continues with a generous $500k donation from the Ridgewood Public Library Foundation, which will...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spring Spotswood Community-Wide Yard Sale on Tap

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The borough is hosting a community-wide yard sale just in time for that annual spring-cleaning. Spotswood's community-wide yard sale will be held on Saturday, April 22 and on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participants must complete an online registration form by Friday, April 14 in order to be included in the yard sale listing. Yard sales fees are waved for participants. The yard sale listing will be available online at the Spotswood Borough website or in-person at the Spotswood Municipal Complex on April 18. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Brotherly Love delivers truckloads of food to Phillipsburg Food Pantry

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brothers of Phillipsburg Masonic Lodge #52 F.&A.M. gathered Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Phillipsburg Lodge #52 to load up their trucks and deliver food for the River of Life Food Pantry. Donations from both sides of the river were collected with $1,500 all given to the River of Life Food Pantry which services New Jersey residents, most in the Phillipsburg area. The brothers of the lodge host a collection and have also donated food to the Firth Youth Center and Third Street Alliance in Easton, PA. They rotate to various charities as they are able. Les Wallen Jr....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Student Food Pantry Battles Campus Food Insecurity

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ -  Rows of Campbell’s soup cans gleam on shelves that have been decorated with silver tinsel and hanging snowflakes.  There’s also enough pasta, beans and other non-perishable food to feed a lecture hall full of hungry computer science majors.  Everything here is organized and colorful – even the personal care items and cleaning supplies stacked behind a draped white sheet. The Rutgers Student Food Pantry provides a safe, confidential and essential space on a campus where about one in three students are affected by food insecurities, and more than two in five students have basic-needs insecurities such as food, housing and possible homelessness,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Smith Family Foundation to Host Community Empowerment Workshop

Every day, our communities are a source of inspiration, a vibrant backdrop to our lives, and a place we can call home. Our communities provide immense value in our lives; If you’re searching for practical and powerful ways to pour back into your city, the Smith Family Foundation is here with all the tools you need to make a difference.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Essex Regional Provides Update On School District Goals

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- West Essex Schools Superintendent Damion Macioci and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ryan Gupta presented a mid-year update on the district’s goals during last week’s Board of Education meeting.  The 2023 goals are: Using data to improve student outcomes and to improve school culture and climate. Gupta reported that the utilization of pre-assessment data to identify strengths, weaknesses and readiness levels of the students is achieved utilizing Start Strong, LinkIt and teacher created assessments.  Results from last year’s state testing were analyzed by the staff in order to determine trends and to identify specific standards and question...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Housing Authority Opens Applications for Grandparents Housing Project

The Paterson Housing Authority (PHA) is currently accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) for the wait list for the Mill Street Square Apartments. Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 17, 2023 and after which time the List will be closed until further notice. According to a public notice the PHA has selected the following local preference: Grandparents with custodial rights of grandchild(ren); applicants who live, work or have been notified they will be working in the City of Paterson. All applications must include documents showing that permanent and residential custody for minor household members prior to February...
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange holds apprenticeship orientation for jobs

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted Green hosted the first apprenticeship meeting for the Brick Church Station groundbreaking project on Monday, Jan. 30, at East Orange Public Library. More than 100 people, who had completed applications earlier, showed up for a construction job opportunity at the Brick Church Station.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Board of Education Special Meeting Notice Feb. 22, 2023

In accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act, P.L. 1975c. 231, this is to advise that the Nutley Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting to discuss personnel, anticipated litigation, and property acquisition on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5:00 pm at the Nutley Board of Education Office located at 371 Franklin Avenue 2 nd Fl. Nutley, NJ 07110. Public action will not be taken.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

What is Happening This Week at the Kenilworth Public Library

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the list of events hosted by the Kenilworth Public Library the week of Feb 13 - Feb 17. THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY.... Tuesday, February 14: BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES (10:30am- 11:00am) - Ages: 0 - 5 Wednesday, February 15: TODDLER TIME (10:30am - 10:50am) - Ages: 2 - 3 Thursday, February 16: LEGO AT THE LIBRARY (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 12 Friday, February 17: PRESIDENT'S DAY CRAFT (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 9   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.      
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Superintendent: Teacher Did Not Know Inappropriate Material Could Be Seen By Students

PARAMUS, NJ - The district's superintendent said a teacher who viewed inappropriate material on his computer last week during class did not know his computer continued to be hooked into a screen all students could view. "Here are the facts," Superintendent Sean Adams said at Monday night's Board of Education meeting. The incident happened on Thursday, February 9 in a high school health class. Families of students present in the class were contacted that day. The incident happened toward the end of the class period when class work for that day was complete and students were told they could work at their desks independently. The teacher accessed...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mathnasium Opens in Five Points Shopping Center

UNION, NJ – Union residents, officials, friends and family celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of one of Union's newest business:  Mathnasium. “We believe that all kids can learn and excel in mathematics," said Mathnasium owner Jim Campora. "It just needs to be taught to them in a way that they can understand it individually.  We can help children overcome their challenges in mathematics.” Campora said Mathnasium is the only math-only learning center, with over one thousand centers in the United States.  “We are so proud to be part of Union and to help the children in Union and the area.” “We welcome you to the Township of Union, to our extended business family,” said Union Mayor Manuel Figueiredo.  “We hope you have many, many years here.” Campora added that one of Mathnasium's mottos is: “Confidence in math; confidence in life.”  Mathnasium is located at 326 Chestnut Street.  They can be reached at 908-325-9069.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Millburn for Climate Action is Circulating a Petition to Protect Canoe Brook Reservation from Development

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn for Climate Action (MCA), a non-profit conservation organization, is circulating a petition to prevent New Jersey American Water (NJAW) from selling its eight acres of mixed forest, field and wetlands on JFK Parkway to a developer. According to the MCA, “NJAW needs to obtain an exemption from the Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act. On May 11, 2023, they will appear before the NJ Watershed Property Review Board and make a case for this exemption.” The Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act protects water quality and promotes open space preservation. In the petition, MCA states that neither Millburn nor New Jersey can afford...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

