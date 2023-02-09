Plainfield's Hope For Health & Hygiene to Hold Distribution Event on Feb. 18

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Hope For Health & Hygiene, an organization founded just over a year ago, supports individuals in Plainfield who may not have adequate access to personal hygiene products. Resident Aliyah Saleem, founder and president, said her group has been working hard to expand locations and make distributions more accessible to those who need the most help. As such, she has announced Hope For Health & Hygiene will host an event later this month.

Saleem​ started Hope For Health & Hygiene after realizing that federally funded programs like SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC, or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, do not include hygiene products.

"That’s when I knew I needed to step in. I had the passion for filling a void: unspoken hygiene poverty crisis, specifically within marginalized and underserved communities."

Why hygiene is so important, Humanitarian Global points out, is the role it plays in illness and disease prevention, better mental health, increased self-esteem and confidence, improved social status, concentration and productivity, and a better quality of life.

Let's spread the word to those in need. The distribution event will start at 2 p.m. at the Gethsemane Temple Church, 1405 South 2nd Street, on Saturday, February 18.

Visit www.hope4healthhygiene.com for more information.

