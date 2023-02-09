ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

theScore

Report: D-Backs, Chafin agree to 1-year, $6.5M deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks and left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin are in agreement on a one-year contract in the range of $6.5 million, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The pact is pending a physical and could be worth in the range of $7.5 million with incentives, Rosenthal adds. Chafin spent last...
theScore

Report: MLB permanently adopting automatic runner in extra innings

Say goodbye to marathon extra-inning games. MLB's joint competition committee unanimously approved the permanent implementation of an automatic runner in extra innings, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The rule will reportedly continue to apply only during the regular season, as has been the case since its introduction. Half-innings in...
theScore

Jays' Bichette: MLB's 'flawed' arbitration process is bad for sport

Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays won't ever have to face off in an arbitration hearing, much to the star shortstop's delight. Bichette signed a three-year, $33.6-million contract last week that covered all three of his arbitration-eligible seasons. With the possibility of a nasty hearing averted forever, the 24-year-old didn't hold back his feelings about the process.
theScore

Hernandez: Red Sox settling for last place is unacceptable

Boston Red Sox veteran utility player Enrique Hernandez expects more out of the team this season and will not accept finishing in last place again. "I don't think this is an organization that should settle for last place," Hernandez said, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "We are an...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Yankees' Cortes out of WBC with hamstring strain, won't throw for 2 weeks

New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes withdrew from the World Baseball Classic due to a right hamstring strain, he revealed Monday. Cortes, named to Team USA's roster last week, said the injury is a low Grade 2 strain, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. He added that he'll stay off the mound for at least two weeks while remaining in camp with the Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Frugal MLB owners' complaints about profligate spending won't fix the problem

It's rare to hear Major League Baseball owners criticize each other in public given their opaque world of sealed financial records and rare media availability. Yet once in a while, the curtain is pulled back on their business and personal animosities. Last month, Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort criticized the...

