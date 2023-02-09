Read full article on original website
Arkansas malpractice bill restricts trans youth medical care
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are trying to effectively reinstate a ban on gender-affirming care for minors with a proposal that makes it easier to file malpractice lawsuits against doctors who provide the treatments. A state Senate panel on Monday has endorsed legislation that would allow someone who received gender-affirming care as a minor to file malpractice lawsuits against their doctor for up to 30 years after they turn 18. Under current Arkansas law, medical malpractice claims can be filed within two years of an injury. The measure is an effort to privately enforce a ban on gender-affirming care that's been temporarily blocked by a judge.
Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to help
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican senator is introducing legislation that calls on the federal government to step up research and prevention efforts for a pest that could jeopardize the state’s wild blueberry crop. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant harvest of wild blueberries, which are smaller cousins to the more ubiquitous cultivated blueberries. The berries are threatened by the spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly from East Asia first detected in the U.S. in 2008. Sen. Susan Collins said Monday that she has submitted a bill to establish a fund of $6.5 million per year for five years to advance research and reduce the fly’s population.
UNLV ranked for first time in 29 years; South Carolina No. 1
The UNLV women are ranked No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll. It is the first ranking for the Lady Rebels since 1994. South Carolina is ranked No. 1 for the 34th consecutive week — the third-longest run in poll history. Indiana, Stanford, Utah and LSU round out the top five. UConn saw its 30-year streak of not losing consecutive games end last week and is now ranked sixth.
