Brentford's crucial equalizer against Arsenal was allowed to stand by Lee Mason on Saturday because the video assistant referee forgot to draw the necessary offside lines as part of his checks. Ivan Toney bundled home to earn Brentford a 1-1 draw at Arsenal, a result that could have a sizeable impact on the title race, but Mason did not check whether Christian Norgaard had been beyond the last defender when he crossed for his teammate to score. A lengthy VAR check was undertaken on an earlier aspect of the move where Ethan Pinnock, who also appeared to be in an offside position, grappled with Gabriel off Matthias Jensen's free kick.

1 DAY AGO