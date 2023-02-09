Read full article on original website
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland admits Wales are in a 'bit of a hole'
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.
BBC
Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies
Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
BBC
Chris Hughton: Former Brighton manager named Ghana head coach
Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team. The 64-year-old has been working as a technical adviser for the Black Stars since February 2022. He replaces Otto Addo, who stepped down following the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of Group...
BBC
Alfred Schreuder: Leeds United in talks with ex-Ajax boss
Leeds United are in initial talks with former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder to replace Jesse Marsch. The Dutchman, 50, watched Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Elland Road and has been shown around the club, including the training ground. Schreuder replaced Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax...
Neil Warnock returns to management aged 74 with Huddersfield
Neil Warnock has come out of retirement and made a shock return to management at the struggling Championship club Huddersfield
SB Nation
Paul Ince On Late 'Tough To Take' Defeat At Sunderland
The Royals sunk to another defeat this time at the hands of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. A late mistake was punished with Patrick Roberts securing all three points for the home side. The relegation area is beginning to loom ever closer and manager Paul Ince was disappointed with...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn
Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I...
BBC
Charlton Athletic 1-2 Fleetwood Town
A close-range Harrison Holgate header gave Fleetwood a much-needed 2-1 victory over lacklustre 10-man Charlton at The Valley. Holgate was left unmarked to nod in a Phoenix Patterson corner after 52 minutes to give Scott Brown's side their first league victory since New Year's Day. In spite of progressing to...
Almirón salvages point for Newcastle as Eddie Howe returns to Bournemouth
Eddie Howe always knew his return to Bournemouth would fiddle with his emotions. Long before masterminding their incredible rise from League Two to the Premier League, there were the days when his mother, Anne, would drive him into training as a 12-year-old at the club’s centre of excellence. His homecoming inevitably stirred memories but at full-time the thoughts at the forefront of his mind centred on Newcastle’s fifth draw in six league matches extending their unbeaten run to 17 games. After all, he has banned his children from talking about the Carabao Cup final.
BBC
Skateboarding World Championships: Britain's Sky Brown wins park gold
Sky Brown has become Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion at the age of 14. Brown won gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs. That put her more than four points ahead of Japan's...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Defending champions Manchester Thunder win on opening day
Manchester Thunder got their title defence off to a winning start with victory over Celtic Dragons at the Netball Super League season opener in Nottingham. The four-time champions comfortably beat the Welsh outfit 68-42. Loughborough Lightning kicked off the bumper day with a ruthless 86-52 victory over Team Bath in...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England take on Ireland against backdrop of Women's Premier League auction
Date: Monday 13 February Venue: Boland Park, Paarl Time: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app. It is not often a World Cup fixture feels...
FOX Sports
Lookman leads Atalanta to win at Lazio in fight for top 4
MILAN (AP) — When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up. Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta's 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday. Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal...
BBC
Top lawyer to investigate if Scottish ferries contract was 'rigged'
Scotland's ferry procurement body is appointing a senior lawyer to investigate if a £97m contract for two new ships was "rigged". CMAL asked its legal firm, Addelshaw Goddard, to appoint a KC to lead an independent probe into the process. The two CalMac ferries are now £150m over budget...
BBC
Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports: "We played a really good game, unfortunately the best moments were in the second half, we played better than the first half and we had the feeling that we were going to score more, we concede the goal and after 3-1 in the Premier League is always open but we make a very good game.
Stuart Broad: ‘Being dropped by England arguably saved my career’
Seamer was furious at being left out for Caribbean tour but is loving playing cricket under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum
CBS Sports
VAR errors: Brentford's offside goal vs. Arsenal, Chelsea's handball claim on Soucek, error on Brighton goal
Brentford's crucial equalizer against Arsenal was allowed to stand by Lee Mason on Saturday because the video assistant referee forgot to draw the necessary offside lines as part of his checks. Ivan Toney bundled home to earn Brentford a 1-1 draw at Arsenal, a result that could have a sizeable impact on the title race, but Mason did not check whether Christian Norgaard had been beyond the last defender when he crossed for his teammate to score. A lengthy VAR check was undertaken on an earlier aspect of the move where Ethan Pinnock, who also appeared to be in an offside position, grappled with Gabriel off Matthias Jensen's free kick.
FOX Sports
Cracks appearing in leader Arsenal's EPL title bid
The first cracks might be appearing in Arsenal's English Premier League title bid, right before the team's biggest match of the season. A 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday came a week after a lackluster 1-0 loss at Everton. Hardly the run of results the leader will have...
BBC
Londonderry: Chris Heaton-Harris leaves match after hoax alert
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave a football match at at stadium in Londonderry on Friday night due to a security alert caused by an elaborate hoax. Mr Heaton-Harris was attending a Derry City match along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and about 4,000 fans. A suspicious...
BBC
LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
