Insiders Buying NextEra Energy And 3 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Hudson Global The Trade: Hudson Global, Inc....
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
Why Monday.com Stock Is Soaring Monday Morning
Monday.com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance. What Happened: Monday.com said fourth-quarter revenue increased 57% year-over-year to $149.9 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $141.23 million. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 37 cents per share. Net cash from operations totaled $34.1 million and adjusted free cash flow was $29.7 million in the fourth quarter. "Q4 capped off an amazing year, exceeding our expectations on both the top and bottom lines. We finished FY'22 with strong revenue growth, improving efficiency, and positive free...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking: What's Going On?
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are getting cut in half Monday morning after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. What Happened: Sorrento and its subsidiary, Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on Monday. The debtors will continue to operate their businesses throughout the Chapter 11 process. Sorrento also intends to seek approval of a variety of "first day" motions containing customary relief intended to assure its ability to continue ordinary operations. The filing comes in the wake of a court ruling, which upheld a decision to award significant payment for damages related to a legal battle with NantCell and NANTibody. On Feb. 7, the court confirmed the Nant...
Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Exploding Higher Following Q4 Earnings
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are higher by 14.23% to $8.70 in after-hours trading Monday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter and FY23 guidance. So what should traders and investors know? Palantir Earnings Recap Palantir Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents. The company posted quarterly sales of $508.62 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $502.25 million by 1.3%. The sales figure is a 17.5% increase over sales of $432.87 million in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings Palantir reported its first quarter of...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.59% to 34,069.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 11,793.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 4,111.69. Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month Leading and Lagging Sectors Information technology shares rose by 1.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), up 21%, and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD), up 12%. In trading on Monday, energy shares dipped by 1.1%. Top Headline TreeHouse Foods...
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings. Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector. Brandywine Realty Trust...
Why SeqLL Shares Are Nosediving
SeqLL Inc (NASDAQ: SQL) shares are trading lower by 19.32% to $1.06 Monday morning after the company announced pricing of an $1.8 million registered direct offering. What Else? SeqLL announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase 2,000,000 of its shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.90 per share of common stock in a registered direct offering. See Also: What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today? The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. According to data from Benzinga Pro, SQL has a 52-week high of $2.40 and a 52-week low of $0.23. This article Why SeqLL Shares Are Nosediving originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month
The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30. Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) US recently...
Genius Brands Taps AI For New Series Following Reverse Stock Split: What's Going On?
Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading lower Monday. The company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split last week that went into effect today. What Happened: On Friday, Genius Brands announced a reverse stock split to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price continued listing requirement. As a result of the reverse stock split, shareholders were given one share of common stock for every 10 pre-split shares of common stock owned, resulting in each shareholder's pro rata ownership remaining the same. "We are executing on our plan around timeless, safe, and quality entertainment for children, as we grow rapidly, now evidenced by our most recent...
TreeHouse Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Warns On Inflationary Macro Environment
TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%. The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%. The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $120 million, and the margin was 12%. The company held $43 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Outlook: TreeHouse sees...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Nosedives After Filing Bankruptcy Paperwork
COVID-19 drug and vaccine developer Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) is filing for bankruptcy following a lengthy legal dispute. The biotech submitted its Chapter 11 filing, per an SEC filing, after losing an arbitration battle to billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantPharma LLC in December 2022. The filing comes after a court ruling upheld a decision of the American Arbitration Association to award millions of dollars in damages related to a legal dispute with NantCell and NANTibody. In April 2019, Sorrento filed an action in the Los Angeles Superior Court derivatively on behalf of Immunotherapy NANTibody LLC against NantCell Inc and Patrick Soon-Shiong, among others, related to several...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
Real Estate Shift to Online Channels, EBITDA Margins to Drive Zillow's Growth, Analyst Upgrades Stock
Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney upgraded Zillow Group, Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $34 to $61. On a macro level and leaning heavily on the work of EISI Homebuilding Analyst Steven Kim, the analyst anticipates Q123 being the trough quarter for residential real estate in terms of EHS (existing homes sales) and home prices and see tentative signs of a rapid recovery. Given what the analyst historically tracked as a very high correlation between EHS and Zillow's Premier Agent Revenue, he would anticipate top-line trends for ZG starting to inflect in Q223 positively. Given ZG's relatively robust business...
Whats Going On With Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Stock After Hours?
Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading roughly flat at $310.79 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates. So What Happened? SolarEdge Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55 by 84.52 percent. The company also reported quarterly sales of $890.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $879.23 million by 1.30%. This is a 61% increase over sales of $551.91 million in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings SolarEdge also sees first-quarter revenues in the range of $915 million-$945...
FIS Analyst Thinks Merchant Business Spin-Off Could Optimize Capital Allocation
Stephens & Co analyst Charles Nabhan reiterated Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) with an Equal-Weight and an $80 price target. FIS is planning a tax-free spin-off of its Merchant division, acquired in 2019 for $43 billion. While the spin-off could optimize capital allocation and create a more streamlined organization, it could also lose synergies with Banking (the rationale for buying Worldpay). The analyst estimated a standalone value of $25 billion or a discount to historical medians for current and legacy payment peers. The discount reflected the underperformance of volumes vs. networks and peers, based on geographic concentrations in the U.K. and a subscale presence in SMB, where it...
Nasdaq Rises 1.5%; G1 Therapeutics Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.5% on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.96% to 34,193.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.52% to 11,896.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.03% to 4,132.54. Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month Leading and Lagging Sectors Information technology shares rose by 1.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), up 27%, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY), up 21%. In trading on Monday, energy shares dipped by 0.8%. Top Headline TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported mixed...
Why Frequency Therapeutics Are Trading Lower By 82%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares jumped 120.5% to $1.02 after jumping over 72% on Friday. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 37.2% to $1.7985 after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) shares jumped 34.7% to $5.86 after the company announced an 80% year-over-year reduction of outstanding secured debt. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares gained 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) surged 28% to $0.9119. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) climbed...
S&W Seed Drops After Q2 Bottom-Line Miss
S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW) reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.4% year-on-year, to $12.94 million, beating the consensus of $11.65 million. Gross margin for the quarter improved 820 basis points to 21.3%, and the gross profit rose 65% to $2.7 million. Operating expenses declined 14.9% to $8.99 million. Operating loss for the quarter was $(6.2) million versus a loss of $(8.9) million last year. The company held $1.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $(0.13) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.12). "As we enter the back half of our fiscal year, we are focused on advancing our biofuel JV, with initial grain production expected in late calendar 2023, and developing the key centers of value we outlined previously," said the management. Outlook, reiterated: S&W sees FY23 revenue of $80 million - $92 million versus an estimate of $86.85 million. The company expects FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $(7.0) million - $(2.0) million. Price action: SANW shares are trading lower by 9.53% at $1.80 on the last check Monday. This article S&W Seed Drops After Q2 Bottom-Line Miss originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BofA Initiates Coverage Of Okta With Underperform Rating, Here's What Investors Need To Know
Analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), a “leading identity security pureplay” on Monday. Here’s what investors need to know. The BofA Analyst: Madeline Brooks initiated Okta with an underperform rating, with a $64 price target. Shares of Okta are currently trading around the $74.50 level. Check out more analyst ratings here. Slow Growth: Brooks said in a Monday note to investors that BofA expects slow growth and limited margin upside for Okta due to intense competition with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other structural challenges such as pricing erosion, channel conflicts, and high sales force attrition. BofA is modeling...
