Exxon Mobil Stock Consolidates Lower: Can The Stock Break To New All-Time Highs?
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) opened down on Monday, in tandem with crude oil futures, which were consolidating lower. On Friday, Exxon reached a new all-time high of $119.63 after breaking up from a rising channel pattern on the daily chart. The stock didn’t receive bullish momentum on Monday, however, and dropped back into the channel. Shares have been trading in an ascending channel since Dec. 6, making higher lows and higher highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bullish for the short term, but can be bearish down the road. For bullish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not)...
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
Teradata, Monday.Com And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 300 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares jumped 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) surged 25.8% to $12.44 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $10.50 to $16. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) rose 21% to $1.49. monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) surged 15.2% to $151.17...
Palantir Q4 Earnings Preview: Will The Data Software Company Deliver On CEO Expectations For A 'Strong Finish To The Year'?
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results after the bell. The stock is up approximately 18% since the start of the year, but it's still down more than 40% since February 2022. Here's what you need to know ahead of the report. What To Know: Palantir is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $502.25 million. Palantir has failed to meet earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, largely due to the high stock-based compensation the company offers employees. On the other hand, the company has delivered an upside top-line surprise in every...
Why Avis Budget Group Shares Are Trading Higher After-Hours
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are trading higher by 3.41% to $228.01 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. So What Happened? Avis reported quarterly earnings of $10.46 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.79. The company also reported quarterly sales of $2.77 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.69 billion by 3%. This sales figure is an 8% increase over sales of $2.57 billion in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings The company highlighted full year revenues increased 29% compared to the prior year and 31% compared to 2019, at $12.0 billion. Net income was $2.8 billion and Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1...
Abbott-Cardiovascular Systems Acquisition Could Further Add Uncertainty Over Surmodics' Product: Analyst Downgrades Stock
Needham has downgraded Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ: SRDX) to Hold from Buy. In January, Surmodics received a letter from the FDA regarding its premarket approval (PMA) application for the SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB). The letter stated that certain information within two general categories—biocompatibility and labeling—must be added by an amendment to the company's PMA application to place it in approvable form. The company is now preparing a request for feedback from the FDA, and management expects to receive the FDA's response in May. Assuming that Surmodics is required to conduct additional animal testing, which would take a couple of months, the company will likely submit its amendment to the FDA...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.59% to 34,069.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 11,793.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 4,111.69. Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month Leading and Lagging Sectors Information technology shares rose by 1.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), up 21%, and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD), up 12%. In trading on Monday, energy shares dipped by 1.1%. Top Headline TreeHouse Foods...
Genius Brands Taps AI For New Series Following Reverse Stock Split: What's Going On?
Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading lower Monday. The company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split last week that went into effect today. What Happened: On Friday, Genius Brands announced a reverse stock split to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price continued listing requirement. As a result of the reverse stock split, shareholders were given one share of common stock for every 10 pre-split shares of common stock owned, resulting in each shareholder's pro rata ownership remaining the same. "We are executing on our plan around timeless, safe, and quality entertainment for children, as we grow rapidly, now evidenced by our most recent...
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings. Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector. Brandywine Realty Trust...
Why Frequency Therapeutics Are Trading Lower By 82%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares jumped 120.5% to $1.02 after jumping over 72% on Friday. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 37.2% to $1.7985 after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) shares jumped 34.7% to $5.86 after the company announced an 80% year-over-year reduction of outstanding secured debt. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares gained 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) surged 28% to $0.9119. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) climbed...
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are trading higher by 48.85% to $1.95 Monday afternoon after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. What Happened? TOP Ships says the new time charter will commence immediately after the expiry of the present time charter employment contract in the first-quarter of 2024 and will have a firm duration of 3 years with an additional year at the charterer's option. TOP Ships says the revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture is about $22.4 million for the firm period and about $30.6 million if the charterer exercises the option to extend for one additional year. See Also: A $100 Investment...
Why This Ralph Lauren Analyst Is Turning Bullish
Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) rose in early trading on Monday after ending last week lower. The company is witnessing strong revenues due to its global diversification and management’s ability to curtail costs, according to BofA Securities. The Ralph Lauren Analyst: Christopher Nardone upgraded Ralph Lauren from Neutral to Buy while raising the price target from $130 to $145. The Ralph Lauren Thesis: Over the last several years, Ralph Lauren has revamped the North America franchise and improved its long-term profitability “by reducing the number of dilutive, lower quality partners and leaning more into DTC,” Nardone said in the upgrade note. Check out other...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Nosedives After Filing Bankruptcy Paperwork
COVID-19 drug and vaccine developer Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) is filing for bankruptcy following a lengthy legal dispute. The biotech submitted its Chapter 11 filing, per an SEC filing, after losing an arbitration battle to billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantPharma LLC in December 2022. The filing comes after a court ruling upheld a decision of the American Arbitration Association to award millions of dollars in damages related to a legal dispute with NantCell and NANTibody. In April 2019, Sorrento filed an action in the Los Angeles Superior Court derivatively on behalf of Immunotherapy NANTibody LLC against NantCell Inc and Patrick Soon-Shiong, among others, related to several...
10 Stocks That Are Crushing Short Sellers In 2023: Where Do Tesla, Apple, Lucid Motors Rank?
After a big year in 2022, short sellers are off to a rough start to 2023. However, some stocks have certainly been more unkind to short sellers than others as of late. A new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky highlighted the stocks short sellers have taken the biggest hit on so far in 2023. Dusaniwsky said identifying crowded short and long positions can help investors optimize returns, minimize tail risk drawdowns and balance their portfolios appropriately. "Concentration, or sentiment risk, has become one of the most important investment factors driving investment returns in today’s market," Dusaniwsky said. Related Link: Tesla Short Sellers...
Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Exploding Higher Following Q4 Earnings
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are higher by 14.23% to $8.70 in after-hours trading Monday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter and FY23 guidance. So what should traders and investors know? Palantir Earnings Recap Palantir Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents. The company posted quarterly sales of $508.62 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $502.25 million by 1.3%. The sales figure is a 17.5% increase over sales of $432.87 million in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings Palantir reported its first quarter of...
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Getting Hammered
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading lower by 10.68% to $2.10 during Monday's session. The stock is falling amid continued selling pressure after a court filing on Friday revealed the company is winding down its Canadian operations. Bed Bath & Beyond shares are also trading lower by some 32.07% to $2.10 over the trailing 5 session after the company last week announced a proposed $225 million offering of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants. See Also: Why Alteryx (AYX) Shares Are Popping Off Monday So What Happened? Our Benzinga team reported Bed Bath & Beyond has filed its Canadian division for protection under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act, Canada's rough equivalent of chapter 11 bankruptcy, per Reuters. Bed Bath & Beyond operates 54 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 11 Buybuy Baby stores in Canada. The company has 387 full-time employees and 1,038 part-time employees in the country...Read More According to data from Benzinga Pro, BBBY has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $1.27. This article Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Getting Hammered originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is the "kind of company that makes stuff, does things, returns capital to shareholders." When asked about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI), he said, "How do I say, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell." Cramer recommended taking a pass on Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN). Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here Cramer said he prefers DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) over Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX). When asked about Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW), he said, "I’ve got to get in it." The "Mad Money" host said Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) "stinks." Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) can go "much higher in this environment," Cramer said. Now Read This: $1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying Image: Shutterstock This article Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment' originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Hilton's Q4 Outperformance & FY23 Guidance Prompt 10% Price Target Boost By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst William Crow reiterated Outperform rating on the shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) and raised the price target from $150 to $165. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and guidance, calling for 4-8% RevPAR growth Despite the near-term macro headwinds, management is not seeing any signs of weakening fundamentals and believes that rising demand, along with the historically low industry supply growth, should drive strong pricing. Business transient demand continued to improve during 4Q, with management noting resiliency/growth among small and medium-sized businesses, added the analyst. Management expects group business trends to continue accelerating this year, with group pace YTD up 25% y/y and near...
Newell Brands' Leadership Transition Offers Opportunity, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) and lowered the price target from $18 to $17. The company reported 4Q results that reflected more challenging macros and retailer inventory destocking, with core sales -9.4% y/y and EPS $0.16. The analyst said that the challenges continue into 2023, materially impacting 1H and leading to NWL’s cautious approach to the FY outlook. FY core sales are expected to be -8% to -6% and EPS $0.95-1.08, with the decline attributed to category weakness, retail destocking, high input costs that have yet to lap, as well as higher interest expense,...
