What's Going On With AMC Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower by 1.53% to $4.83 Monday morning on continued downward momentum. The company last week announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. In a Form 8 filing Monday, AMC says the company expects to file on February 14 and commence mailing of a definitive proxy statement relating to the already announced special stockholder meeting, which is currently scheduled to be held on March 14. AMC also says the company also agreed that prior to March 31, it will not issue or exchange any Class A common stock in return for cancellation of the company’s outstanding indebtedness. See Also: Why Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is Diving Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $34.33 and a 52-week low of $3.77. This article What's Going On With AMC Shares? originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are trading higher by 48.85% to $1.95 Monday afternoon after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. What Happened? TOP Ships says the new time charter will commence immediately after the expiry of the present time charter employment contract in the first-quarter of 2024 and will have a firm duration of 3 years with an additional year at the charterer's option. TOP Ships says the revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture is about $22.4 million for the firm period and about $30.6 million if the charterer exercises the option to extend for one additional year. See Also: A $100 Investment...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
Genius Brands Taps AI For New Series Following Reverse Stock Split: What's Going On?
Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading lower Monday. The company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split last week that went into effect today. What Happened: On Friday, Genius Brands announced a reverse stock split to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price continued listing requirement. As a result of the reverse stock split, shareholders were given one share of common stock for every 10 pre-split shares of common stock owned, resulting in each shareholder's pro rata ownership remaining the same. "We are executing on our plan around timeless, safe, and quality entertainment for children, as we grow rapidly, now evidenced by our most recent...
Why Monday.com Stock Is Soaring Monday Morning
Monday.com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance. What Happened: Monday.com said fourth-quarter revenue increased 57% year-over-year to $149.9 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $141.23 million. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 37 cents per share. Net cash from operations totaled $34.1 million and adjusted free cash flow was $29.7 million in the fourth quarter. "Q4 capped off an amazing year, exceeding our expectations on both the top and bottom lines. We finished FY'22 with strong revenue growth, improving efficiency, and positive free...
BofA Initiates Coverage Of Okta With Underperform Rating, Here's What Investors Need To Know
Analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), a “leading identity security pureplay” on Monday. Here’s what investors need to know. The BofA Analyst: Madeline Brooks initiated Okta with an underperform rating, with a $64 price target. Shares of Okta are currently trading around the $74.50 level. Check out more analyst ratings here. Slow Growth: Brooks said in a Monday note to investors that BofA expects slow growth and limited margin upside for Okta due to intense competition with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other structural challenges such as pricing erosion, channel conflicts, and high sales force attrition. BofA is modeling...
Cathie Wood Buys Over $6M In Bitcoin-Linked Stock That's Up 67% This Year
Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management bought 118,695 shares of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) through two of its exchange-traded funds at an estimated valuation of over $6.6 million based on Monday's closing price. The purchase was done via the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). The funds had bought $9.2 million of the stock on Friday as well. Coinbase is the 8th largest holding of the ARK Innovation ETF. Also Read: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Coinbase shares have gained over 67% since the beginning of the year. However, the stock lost...
$320M Solana-Ether Wormhole Bridge Exploit: Hacker Earns Yields On Staked Tokens
A hacker responsible for the $320 million exploit of the Solana-Ether Wormhole bridge in 2022 has been actively engaging with the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The individual behind the exploit exchanged some of the fraudulently obtained assets for Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) and may be earning yields on staked tokens, according to blockchain security firm Peckshield. Blockchain data shows that the exploiter wallet 0x629 transferred over $46 million in various tokens to Maker, a lending and borrowing platform. See Also: Kraken's Staking Program - Charges Prompt Concerns Of Regulatory Crypto Crackdown The wallet then used the collateral to buy $16 million worth of Ether, including...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Get Butterflies Ahead Of Valentine's Day Inflation Data: Analyst Warns Apex Crypto Could Fall To $18.5K
Major coins traded flat on Monday evening, as the market capitalization dropped by 0.85% in the last 24 hours to $1 trillion. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price Bitcoin -0.02% $21,727 Ethereum -0.43% $1,498 Dogecoin +0.03% $0.081 What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was trading at $21,727. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was changing hands below $1,500 down 0.37% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was marginally up 0.03% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.081. U.S. equities rose on Monday as investors looked ahead to Tuesday's much-anticipated inflation report and regained their momentum following a rough week in which the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite registered their worst declines in nearly...
Kraken's Staking Program: Charges Prompt Concerns Of Regulatory Crypto Crackdown
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently charged Kraken for offering its staking as a service program as an unregistered security. This has prompted concerns among market analysts and experts about the possibility of a multipronged regulatory crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry. In a recent research report, Bernstein stated that the allegations against Kraken are related to the exchange's specific program, Coindesk reported. Also Read: 3AC Founders Announces Launch Of New Cryptocurrency Exchange The main question that arises from this development is whether staking itself is a security or if it was specific to the way in which Kraken offered and marketed the program. The...
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
Why This Fastly Analyst Is Giving The Stock A Double Upgrade
Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) spiked in early trading on Monday, continuing last week’s rally. The company has strong underlying foundations and is focusing on security and edge cloud solutions, according to BofA Securities. The Fastly Analyst: Tal Liani upgraded the rating on Fastly from Underperform to Buy, while raising the price target from $10.50 to $16.00. The Fastly Thesis: While the company’s near-term results could fluctuate, the stock represents value creation in the intermediate term, Liani said in the upgrade note. Check out other analyst stock ratings. “Fastly’s new CEO, Todd Nightingale, has taken steps to streamline the product portfolio, pricing, and other...
Teradata, Monday.Com And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 300 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares jumped 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) surged 25.8% to $12.44 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $10.50 to $16. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) rose 21% to $1.49. monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) surged 15.2% to $151.17...
Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month
The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30. Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) US recently...
Is This Economist Back From The Future? Top Market Pundit Reveals How To Predict Where The Stock Market Will Go Before It Happens
Allianz chief economic adviser and well-known economist Mohamed El-Erian has some advice for those who want to know what the market is going to do before it actually does it, and surprisingly, it doesn't require the use of Benzinga Pro. "If you want to know what's going to happen ... follow the 2-year yield," El-Erian said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What To Know: They say no one knows what the market is going to do, but El-Erian has flagged the 2-Year Treasury yield as one indicator that's likely to predict what the future has in store for the markets. "If it continues going up, I would be worried. If it...
Whats Going On With Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Stock After Hours?
Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading roughly flat at $310.79 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates. So What Happened? SolarEdge Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55 by 84.52 percent. The company also reported quarterly sales of $890.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $879.23 million by 1.30%. This is a 61% increase over sales of $551.91 million in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings SolarEdge also sees first-quarter revenues in the range of $915 million-$945...
Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is the "kind of company that makes stuff, does things, returns capital to shareholders." When asked about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI), he said, "How do I say, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell." Cramer recommended taking a pass on Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN). Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here Cramer said he prefers DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) over Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX). When asked about Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW), he said, "I’ve got to get in it." The "Mad Money" host said Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) "stinks." Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) can go "much higher in this environment," Cramer said. Now Read This: $1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying Image: Shutterstock This article Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment' originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Insiders Buying NextEra Energy And 3 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Hudson Global The Trade: Hudson Global, Inc....
Global Payments Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Q4 Earnings
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Global Payments reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41. Global Payments expects FY23 adjusted net revenue of $8.575 billion - $8.675 billion, above the consensus of $8.570 billion. The company sees adjusted EPS of $10.25 - $10.37 versus the consensus of $10.37. Global Payments shares gained 5.6% to close at $117.88 on Friday. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Global Payments following the release of results. Raymond James raised the price target on Global Payments from $158 to $160. Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained an Outperform rating. Truist Securities boosted the price target on Global Payments from $135 to $145. Truist Securities analyst Andrew Quail maintained a Buy rating. Baird increased the price target on Global Payments from $118 to $130. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Neutral rating. Read More: Investor Optimism Declines As Dow Records Weekly Loss This article Global Payments Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Q4 Earnings originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
SEC Adopts Rule Changes To Close Insider Trading Loopholes
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is closing loopholes that previously allowed company insiders to get away with illicit insider trading. What Happened? The SEC is adopting amendments to Rule 10b5-1, a 2002 regulation that provided defenses for issuers and insiders against insider trading liability. Rule 10b5-1 allowed insiders to execute pre-planned trades on the basis of pre-established criteria, even if the insiders later became aware of material non-public information. Related Link: Market Performance On Valentine's Day? This Time It'll Be Different, And Inflation Is Why Why It's Important: Company insiders often have the best sense of the health of a company and...
