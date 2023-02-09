ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky

The woman who gave birth in her grave 10 days after her death

In 1670, a shocking incident occurred Bologna, Italy that left the citizens of the city in disbelief. A woman who was buried in a church cemetery gave birth to a child 10 days after her death. The news was so bizarre that it spread quickly and the church cemetery soon became a site of pilgrimage, attracting the attention of people from far and wide.

