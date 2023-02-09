ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Moore, democratic lawmakers support enshrining abortion rights

By By Madison Hirneisen | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Wqca_0kiDNMfD00

(The Center Square) – Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Wes Moore are pushing this legislative session to pass a constitutional amendment that would establish a “right to reproductive freedom” in the Maryland Constitution, a measure they say is necessary to permanently protect abortion access in the state.

Moore and Democratic leaders in both the House of Delegates and state Senate announced support Thursday for a constitutional amendment introduced this session, which would enshrine the right to an abortion and reproductive freedom in the state constitution.

If the measure passes with a 3/5ths majority in both chambers of the General Assembly, the measure would go before voters to ultimately decide if the state Constitution should be amended. Democrats currently hold a 102-39 majority in the House and a 34-13 majority in the Senate.

The right to an abortion is currently protected under Maryland law. Legislation passed by the General Assembly in 1991 outlined protections for abortion even if the U.S. Supreme Court ever ruled to allow restrictions. Voters approved the right to an abortion in a 62% vote on the ballot in 1992.

Following the Supreme Court’s action last summer to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic officials warned Thursday further action is needed to ensure reproductive rights are permanently enshrined in Maryland. Moore announced support for the constitutional amendment and other bills surrounding reproductive rights, pledging to sign the measures if they reach his desk.

“We're going to make sure that Maryland is a safe haven for abortion rights long after I'm governor of this state.” Moore said during a press conference Thursday.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, voters in three states – Vermont, Michigan and California – approved constitutional amendments establishing a right to reproductive freedom. Maryland lawmakers introduced a constitutional amendment last session to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state Constitution, but it failed to advance in the Senate.

Lawmakers voiced confidence Thursday, however, that the constitutional amendment can be passed through the General Assembly this session.

“In a post-Roe world, Maryland has a responsibility to lead and to become a beacon of freedom on the national stage,” Senate President Bill Ferguson said Thursday. “Enshrining reproductive freedom in our state's constitution is the right thing to do to protect privacy over one's own body.”

The constitutional amendment is included in a package of bills introduced in the General Assembly this session surrounding reproductive rights. Bills in the package include measures to protect patients who travel to Maryland for an abortion from facing criminal or civil actions from states with more restrictive abortion laws, and bills to require college campuses to develop reproductive health access plans and provide contraception to students.

Other bills in the package would increase privacy protections for medical records, which lawmakers hope will reduce the risk of prosecution for patients who travel from out of state to Maryland for reproductive health care.

Lawmakers on Thursday acknowledged neighboring state West Virginia has banned abortion with limited exceptions, meaning more women could travel to Maryland for an abortion as a result. House Speaker Adriane Jones, who is sponsoring the constitutional amendment for abortion protections, argued legislation must be passed so that abortion “can never be up for debate or used as a bargaining chip.”

“It doesn't matter what Texas, West Virginia or any other state legislature does – they will never dictate what Maryland does,” Jones said Thursday.

Last year, the General Assembly overrode former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto on a bill that removed existing restrictions that only allowed physicians to perform abortions. The law removed existing restrictions that prevented nurse practitioners and physician assistants from performing abortions.

Moore, in one of his first acts as governor, also released $3.5 million that was previously withheld by Hogan to expand clinical training for abortion care providers.

Republican lawmakers in the Senate responded to the package of bills Thursday by calling the constitutional amendment “necessary.”

“Apparently, last year’s bill that created a massive expansion of abortion services was not enough,” Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey and Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready said in a statement. “While we have yet to fully vet the additional bills proposed today, we are certain that becoming the abortion capital of the United States is not something to aspire to or be proud of.”

Every bill in the reproductive rights package has been referred to committee and is likely to be heard in the coming weeks.

Comments / 3

Related
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Announces Retirement

It felt like just yesterday that the 2022 Midterm elections were held, but we are already squarely into the 2024 election cycle, and are already learning about who candidates may be for various positions, up to and including presidents.
Salon

The overturn of Roe cost the GOP. So why are Republicans now doubling down on abortion bans?

If there was one inescapable takeaway from the midterm elections, it was this: Abortion is a losing issue for Republicans. Despite reams of historical evidence suggesting November 2022 was going to produce a "red wave," Democrats racked up dramatic wins, seizing state and federal offices and retaining control of the Senate. Much of the post-election data on why was messy— except when it came to abortion. On that issue, study after study showed that support for abortion rights after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June was a major — and often deciding — factor. The implicit political advice to Republicans couldn't be clearer: Back off the draconian abortion restrictions. They've done no such thing, however.
GEORGIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills

Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy