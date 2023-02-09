ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Feb. 13

I stumbled across Whisk Chick on Instagram a few months ago, and I had been drooling over her page, filled with beautifully decorated cakes and cookies, ever since. I really fell in love when I saw this cake that went viral on her TikTok. And I immediately jumped at the opportunity to buy one when I saw she was selling a Valentine’s Day version of that cake, decked out in pink and red, with intricate piping. It’s adorable. And delicious. And while it’s too late to get one of these beauties for the holiday tomorrow, you can order a heart cake any time. I think it’d be perfect for a birthday or anniversary – but honestly you could make up any occasion just to order the cake.
Milwaukee Magazine Through the Years: The Nineties

The first of many appearances of Sanford Restaurant, Milwaukee’s paragon of fine dining still today, in our pages was a doozy. Founders Sanford “Sandy” and Angie D’Amato graced the cover of the May 1990 Best New Restaurants issue, the story detailing the travails of the John Byron’s restaurant alums’ three-year ordeal to open a place of their own. (The D’Amatos’ successor as Sanford proprietor, Justin Aprahamian, was a cover story subject in March 2019.)
Shop BIPOC: Parnell Accounting Solutions Is Helping Businesses Plan Their Financial Future

After years working in accounting, Latanza Parnell founded her own firm in 2019. The most rewarding part of Latanza Parnell’s job is seeing the relief and gratitude on her client’s faces when she helps them solve a problem. As the owner of Parnell Accounting Solutions, she helps business owners with every aspect of their financial health, from bookkeeping and tax preparation to restructuring and funding new initiatives.
