ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Suns lock up Terrence Ross after buyout battle with Mavs

The Phoenix Suns continue to load up after trading for Kevin Durant. Now, they got some much-needed depth by securing the services of Terrence Ross. Ross is finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic in hopes of joining a contender. The Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in him, though it has been rumored earlier that Dallas was the frontrunner to sign him after his exit.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Hornets Waive Reggie Jackson

February 12, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard Reggie Jackson. Jackson, who was acquired in a trade with the L.A. Clippers on February 9, did not appear in a game for the Hornets. In 12...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Orlando Magic Waive Patrick Beverley

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have waived guard Patrick Beverley, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Upon clearing waivers, Beverley will be a free agent. Beverley (6’2”, 180, 7/12/88) was acquired from the L.A. Lakers along with...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Hawks and Microsoft Announce 'Coded Dunk Challenge' Inspiring Atlantans To Code

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Microsoft today announced the launch of the Coded Dunk Challenge, an innovative coding competition for youth to expand their knowledge of technology, ignite an interest in computer science and introduce them to STEM-focused career paths. The organizations teamed up with Fair Chance Learning,...
ATLANTA, GA
hypebeast.com

LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation "First Game" is Back

A piece of history is making its return with LeBron James’ first signature shoe — the Air Zoom Generation — remastered for 2023. Arriving in its “First Game” colorway, the sneaker pays tribute to his rookie season’s first home game. Having joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team was off to a rocky start and ultimately unable to convert their first win in James’ home debut. While James quickly moved on from the period — achieving meteoric success throughout his career — the sneaker lives on as an artifact.

Comments / 0

Community Policy