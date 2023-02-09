The Phoenix Suns continue to load up after trading for Kevin Durant. Now, they got some much-needed depth by securing the services of Terrence Ross. Ross is finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic in hopes of joining a contender. The Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in him, though it has been rumored earlier that Dallas was the frontrunner to sign him after his exit.

