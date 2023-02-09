Read full article on original website
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Suns lock up Terrence Ross after buyout battle with Mavs
The Phoenix Suns continue to load up after trading for Kevin Durant. Now, they got some much-needed depth by securing the services of Terrence Ross. Ross is finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic in hopes of joining a contender. The Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in him, though it has been rumored earlier that Dallas was the frontrunner to sign him after his exit.
NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant As Soon As He Lands In Phoenix: "Snake In The Desert"
NBA fans are already trolling Kevin Durant, the newest member of the Phoenix Suns.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Charles Barkley Explains Why Phoenix Suns' Big 3 Won't Be Enough To Win A Championship
Charles Barkley doesn't think the newly assemble Phoenix Suns' Big 3 will be enough to come out of the West.
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Legendary rapper Jay-Z tried to prevent legendary actor Denzel Washington from getting into a fight during a Los Angeles Lakers game.
Chris Paul Wants Phoenix Suns To Sign Carmelo Anthony
Chris Paul reportedly wants the Phoenix Suns to sign Carmelo Anthony.
Luka Doncic Admits He Should Have Given The Last Shot To Kyrie Irving In Close Mavericks Loss
Luka Doncic missed a three-pointer to tie the game against the Sacramento Kings in overtime and later admitted he should have given the shot to Kyrie Irving.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
The Insane Trade Package Nets Wanted From Lakers For Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly wanted blood and sweat from the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
First Look at Kevin Durant in Suns Gear
The Phoenix Suns have landed Kevin Durant, and it finally appears as if Durant is in the Valley.
Stephen A. Smith recalls settling his 8-month-long argument with Allen Iverson in a nightclub at 2:30 am -"I'm not going to be a prisoner to a guy that chooses not to talk to me"
Stephen A. Smith recalls an argument he had with Allen Iverson and how they made peace after 8 months of not speaking to each other
Hornets Waive Reggie Jackson
February 12, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard Reggie Jackson. Jackson, who was acquired in a trade with the L.A. Clippers on February 9, did not appear in a game for the Hornets. In 12...
Suns Analyst Delivers Wild Take On Kevin Durant Move: "Worst Trade In Arizona Sports History."
Phil Boas believes this might be the worst trade in Arizona Sports history.
Orlando Magic Waive Patrick Beverley
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have waived guard Patrick Beverley, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Upon clearing waivers, Beverley will be a free agent. Beverley (6’2”, 180, 7/12/88) was acquired from the L.A. Lakers along with...
Hawks and Microsoft Announce 'Coded Dunk Challenge' Inspiring Atlantans To Code
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Microsoft today announced the launch of the Coded Dunk Challenge, an innovative coding competition for youth to expand their knowledge of technology, ignite an interest in computer science and introduce them to STEM-focused career paths. The organizations teamed up with Fair Chance Learning,...
Learn More About Shoes LeBron James Wore in Viral Video
LeBron James wore Off-White x Nike shoes in viral video with fan at Lakers game.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation "First Game" is Back
A piece of history is making its return with LeBron James’ first signature shoe — the Air Zoom Generation — remastered for 2023. Arriving in its “First Game” colorway, the sneaker pays tribute to his rookie season’s first home game. Having joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team was off to a rocky start and ultimately unable to convert their first win in James’ home debut. While James quickly moved on from the period — achieving meteoric success throughout his career — the sneaker lives on as an artifact.
"Sticking With The Process" | Markkanen And Sexton Spark Fourth Quarter Comeback Victory Over Toronto
After all of the emotions from the past few days, it would've been perfectly understandable if the Jazz showed up in Toronto mentally drained. Add in the fact they were facing a Raptors squad on a three-game winning streak, and looking like the team many expected throughout the season, the odds were stacked against Utah.
