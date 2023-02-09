Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
Rihanna is Expecting Baby #2; Reveals the News during Superbowl Halftime PerformanceEveryday EntertainmentGlendale, AZ
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna Announces Her Pregnancy During Her Super Bowl Halftime ShowWilliamGlendale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
Related
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Kyrie Irving’s future with Mavs gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving just over a week ago now in order to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star that he’s long needed. And while Kyrie does become a free agent this summer, there appears to be a good chance he signs an extension with the Mavs.
Suns lock up Terrence Ross after buyout battle with Mavs
The Phoenix Suns continue to load up after trading for Kevin Durant. Now, they got some much-needed depth by securing the services of Terrence Ross. Ross is finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic in hopes of joining a contender. The Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in him, though it has been rumored earlier that Dallas was the frontrunner to sign him after his exit.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Reaction After A Young Fan Sitting Next To Him Was Interviewed
James had his funky shades on and looked away from the camera when ESPN reporter Lisa Salter was interviewing the fan.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Stars Via Buyouts
The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their roster quite a bit at the trade deadline. Here are 3 stars they could pick up in the buyout market to make themselves even better.
Jazz Made the Right Decision With Jordan Clarkson
Here's to hoping that the Utah Jazz keep Jordan Clarkson where he belongs in the lineup.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
Anthony Davis claims that new Lakers star D'Angelo Russell has already joined him and LeBron James in drawing up plays for when they take the floor together as a trio.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Danny Green's Reportedly Made a Decision About Where He'll Sign
Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers were co-favorites to land one of the top options on the buyout market, Danny Green. After going from the Grizzlies to the Rockets at the trade deadline, he and Houston are finalizing a buyout of his ...
The Insane Trade Package Nets Wanted From Lakers For Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly wanted blood and sweat from the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker
Following the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league are looking to add value to their roster with some players being bought out of their contracts. Here are all the latest updates in regards to who is signing where in the buyout market.
Austin Rivers on trades: "A player should not be finding out through Shams or Woj."
Rivers sounded off on his podcast about players finding out through social media that they've been traded
Clippers President Takes A Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry While Describing A 'True Point Guard'
Lawrence Frank of the Los Angeles Clippers, says the team made efforts to get a true point guard while linked to Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook but can move on without getting one.
Hornets Waive Reggie Jackson
February 12, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard Reggie Jackson. Jackson, who was acquired in a trade with the L.A. Clippers on February 9, did not appear in a game for the Hornets. In 12...
BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Nearing An Agreement" With 3x NBA Champion
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers and three-time NBA Champion Danny Green are "nearing an agreement."
