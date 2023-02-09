ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ClutchPoints

Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Suns lock up Terrence Ross after buyout battle with Mavs

The Phoenix Suns continue to load up after trading for Kevin Durant. Now, they got some much-needed depth by securing the services of Terrence Ross. Ross is finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic in hopes of joining a contender. The Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in him, though it has been rumored earlier that Dallas was the frontrunner to sign him after his exit.
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
FastBreak on FanNation

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker

Following the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league are looking to add value to their roster with some players being bought out of their contracts. Here are all the latest updates in regards to who is signing where in the buyout market.
NBA

Hornets Waive Reggie Jackson

February 12, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard Reggie Jackson. Jackson, who was acquired in a trade with the L.A. Clippers on February 9, did not appear in a game for the Hornets. In 12...
CHARLOTTE, NC

