ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Teenagers denied abortions because of Florida judges' subjective decisions: Report

By Kerry Breen
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnRU4_0kiDJsKH00

The post-Roe fight over abortion 03:26

Not having a driver's license. A poor GPA. Presenting as "a very young, immature woman." These were all reasons Florida judges denied underage teenagers seeking abortions in what Human Rights Watch said was a pattern of subjective decision-making that denied people care.

A new report by the advocacy organization detailed a number of situations where teenagers as young as 14 were denied an abortion due to Florida's laws around the procedure and the subjective decision-making process that some minors must go through to access care.

In Florida, where abortion is legal until 15 weeks of pregnancy, people under 18 must tell a parent or legal guardian that they are planning to get an abortion. Young people in the custody of the state who do not have access to a parent or legal guardian cannot rely on foster parents or caseworkers, according to state law, and instead have to petition a state trial court judge to obtain a judicial waiver. A study in the American Journal of Public Health found that about 15% of young people under 18 who seek abortion care in Florida, or about 200 people, use this method.

However, the organization alleged that this method can be subjective, since the young person must prove that they are mature enough to have an abortion, and under the law , the judge must use factors like "emotional development and stability," "overall intelligence" and "ability to accept responsibility" to make a determination.

"Placing decisions around young people's access to health care in the hands of judges is inherently problematic and incompatible with the right to health and its underlying principle of autonomy," the organization said in the report.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends state attorney over stance on abortion law 03:41

In a 2020 case, a 14-year-old teenage girl petitioned for a judicial waiver because she feared she would face abuse or homelessness if she told a parent she was seeking an abortion. According to court records , the judge found that she "presented as a very young, immature woman" who "did not provide clear and convincing evidence" that it would not be in her best interest to inform her parents. The decision was affirmed by an appeals court. According to the organization, advocates could not confirm if the 14-year-old ultimately accessed abortion care outside of the state or with her parent's permission.

In one January 2022 case , a 17-year-old girl was deemed "not mature" enough to receive abortion care, with the judge citing the teen's grade-point average and her lack of driver's license, even though she said she was waiting until she was older to learn how to drive. The appeals court reversed the denial, but did not address the more subjective parts of the judge's decision-making process.

In another case, from August 2022 , a judge ruled that a 16-year-old was not "mature" enough to get an abortion. The decision was upheld by an appeals court, despite the teen acknowledging she is not ready "for the emotional, physical, or financial responsibility of raising a child" and "has valid concerns about her ability to raise a child."

In some situations, such as the January 2022 case, appeals courts reversed the decision of the judges, but in a state with a 15-week cutoff for abortion care, the group warned that the lengthy judicial process could still prevent people from receiving abortion care. Florida law says that appeals courts must rule on the case within seven days of its filing.

The court cases can also involve what the group called "invasive and stigmatizing questions." Young people going through the process also have to file paperwork for a judicial waiver before being connected with a court-appointed attorney, meaning that those teens who can't afford a lawyer of their own have to start the process by themselves. All of these factors, the organization said, could lead to young people keeping pregnancies against their will.

"Access to abortion is a human right, including for young people under 18," said the group in the report. "Human rights experts have consistently called for the removal of barriers that deny access to safe and legal abortion and have commented specifically on parental involvement requirements posing a barrier to abortion care."

Comments / 54

Sharon
4d ago

wth. so the judge says they are not mature enough for an abortion. that also means they are not mature enough to have a child. set up for the state to steal children from children

Reply
23
jason weinstock
3d ago

why is that a teenage woman needs her parents permission to have an abortion,yet doesn't need parental permission to continue a pregnancy and give birth, according to the law? I often wonder that!

Reply(5)
14
firey one
4d ago

Nothing like forcing a teenager to be a mom. Maybe Florida should teach more sex ed and stop worrying about book banning

Reply(6)
27
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Rolling Stone

Florida Megachurch Moves to Expel LGBTQ Members

A Jacksonville megachurch is requiring members to sign a new, anti-LGBTQ pledge committing to adhere to “biblical sexuality” — or leave the church. Describing the oath as “an exercise in clarity… in a sexually confused world,” First Baptist Church has given members and their families until March to comply.  The pledge compels members to renounce LGBTQ sexual- and gender- expression in favor or “God’s standard for human sexuality,” which the Florida church insists means there are only two genders, as well as that the only morally acceptable sexual “desire and expression” occurs within a marriage between one man and one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

622K+
Followers
80K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy