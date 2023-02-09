ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina Rebate Checks Could Be Taxable By The IRS

By Sarah Tate
If you received a tax rebate from the Internal Revenue Service during 2022, you may want to wait on filing your taxes.

Though you are technically allowed to start filing taxes ahead of the April 18, 2023, deadline, the IRS is advising millions of Americans to delay filing their taxes this year, including residents in the Palmetto State. South Carolina is one of 18 states that sent rebate or refund checks to taxpayers last year to help with the cost of inflation and skyrocketing gas prices as well as provide additional economic relief, but the federal agency is still trying to determine if the refund and rebate payments should be classified as taxable income, per The State .

"We are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers," the IRS stated. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible as (this) week."

While the South Carolina Department of Revenue has already said the tax rebate issued to residents wouldn't be taxed by the state, the IRS is working to clarify if it should be taxed on the federal level. In an email to the outlet, the SCDOR advised taxpayers check with the IRS for additional guidance.

"We do not know when that guidance will be issued," the email states. "If taxpayers haven't received the rebate yet, it would not be included on the SC 1099-G/INT they received for 2022, but would be included for 2023, because they are receiving it in 2023. It will be up to the IRS to determine whether a rebate from any state is taxable for federal purposes regardless of when it is received."

If you have already filed taxes, the IRS does not recommend filing an amended return.

