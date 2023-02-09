ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina Rebate Checks Could Be Taxable By The IRS

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KctEO_0kiDFj3U00
Photo: Getty Images

If you received a tax rebate from the Internal Revenue Service during 2022, you may want to wait on filing your taxes.

Though you are technically allowed to start filing taxes ahead of the April 18, 2023, deadline, the IRS is advising millions of Americans to delay filing their taxes this year, including residents in the Palmetto State. South Carolina is one of 18 states that sent rebate or refund checks to taxpayers last year to help with the cost of inflation and skyrocketing gas prices as well as provide additional economic relief, but the federal agency is still trying to determine if the refund and rebate payments should be classified as taxable income, per The State .

"We are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers," the IRS stated. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible as (this) week."

While the South Carolina Department of Revenue has already said the tax rebate issued to residents wouldn't be taxed by the state, the IRS is working to clarify if it should be taxed on the federal level. In an email to the outlet, the SCDOR advised taxpayers check with the IRS for additional guidance.

"We do not know when that guidance will be issued," the email states. "If taxpayers haven't received the rebate yet, it would not be included on the SC 1099-G/INT they received for 2022, but would be included for 2023, because they are receiving it in 2023. It will be up to the IRS to determine whether a rebate from any state is taxable for federal purposes regardless of when it is received."

If you have already filed taxes, the IRS does not recommend filing an amended return.

Comments / 4

Related
R.A. Heim

Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th

Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
News19 WLTX

How SC's $3.5 billion mistake could impact you

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday's Senate Finance Committee meeting ended on an odd note as State Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told lawmakers the budget was off by $3.5 billion. Many in South Carolina are scratching their heads after A $3.5 billion mistake, was announced. The issue was brought up on...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
statehousereport.com

BIG STORY: Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning

By Andy Brack | A $3.5 billion accounting mistake over 10 years by state Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom may lead to a legislative reckoning as calls for his resignation mount. His office is in charge of authorizing state expenditures. Eckstrom admitted this week that the state overstated its cash balances...
furman.edu

There’s no merit in merit pay plans for rewarding, retaining SC teachers

Furman University’s Paul Thomas, a professor of education, writes an opinion piece in The Post and Courier about merit pay and why it fails education, teachers and students. He notes that two competing facts are in play: “Teacher pay is important to address and long overdue in the state, but merit pay is an ineffective and even harmful approach to addressing pay and teacher shortages.” After explaining the downside of merit pay, Thomas writes, “South Carolina’s greatest need is for elected officials to directly address poverty: access to health care, stable jobs with strong pay and access to affordable housing.”
GREENVILLE, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP

South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
GREENVILLE, SC
statehousereport.com

NEW for 2/10: Eckstrom’s error; Murdaugh’s murder trial; Police reform

NEWS: Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning. COMMENTARY, Brack: Even the Murdaugh trial has moments of tedium. MY TURN, Frazier: Lesson in humanity may be needed for police reform. FEEDBACK: Send us your opinions. MYSTERY PHOTO: Tasty photo. $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning.
Mark Star

Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families

A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
myclintonnews.com

Caregiver pleads guilty

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Upstate caregiver pleads guilty to abusing vulnerable adult. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ursula M. Davis, 54 years old, of Clinton, SC, pleaded guilty in Laurens County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2023, to one felony count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult in violation of SC Code §43-35-85(D). She was sentenced to two years in prison suspended to 18 months of probation.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy