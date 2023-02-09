Read full article on original website
2024 Ford Ranger SuperCab Spied With Off-Road Parts, Could Be Tremor
Ford Ranger fans in the US will soon have the next-generation model in dealerships. It's been available across the pond for some time now, and while the North American version will be largely the same, a new set of spy images raises a question about the Tremor off-road package. This...
Kei Truck and Minibike Camping Should Be America's New Pastime
As an extremely large human, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t fit comfortably into any kei truck. I often find it tough to fit into cars designed for the American market and American buyers. None of this stops me from wanting a Suzuki Carry, a Honda Acty or a Subaru Sambar to take out into nature where the kei trucks’ low top speed won’t matter and get lost for a few days.
The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand
We're still waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger in America. Other countries are having Ford Ranger problems that ma cause delays. The post The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
10 Forgotten Things About The Once Great 1970 Ford Torino Cobra
All muscle car lovers are all too well aware of how impressive the 1968 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet was when it came out onto the market for the first time. It changed the name of the game for Ford by offering an engine that could stand up to the best that its rivals could muster. Some die-hard Ford fans may even know that the Cobra Jet engine could be found in numerous other cars, such as the 1970 Ford Torino Cobra. Unfortunately, since the Mustang overshadows almost every other performance car that Ford has ever made, the Torino Cobra did not get nearly the recognition it deserved. Let's take a deeper look into this extraordinary car and discover some things that made it just as great as the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, or maybe even a little bit better.
1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior
Find out why the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT trim is superior to other models in the lineup. The post 1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Seats on a Plane Give You the Best Chance for Surviving a Crash
Air travel is incredibly safe, especially when compared to driving a car, but when things go wrong, they tend to go very wrong indeed. Those of us with deep paranoia scroll through the seat selection part of buying flights and wonder, where can I sit that will give me the best chance of surviving the unthinkable?
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Ford Is Making Its Next Big Bet on EVs
Ford said Monday that it would spend $3.5 billion on a new battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, to manufacture nickel cobalt manganese batteries — what Ford uses on its EVs currently — in addition to lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are cheaper and made with more widely available materials compared to other ones. Ford says it’s the first automaker to “commit” to building a plant for both in the U.S.
Ford Maverick Owners Find Secret ‘Konami Code’ To Hack Into Truck’s Gauge Cluster
Victor Mendoza Jr.These Maverick drivers just keep discovering new ways to tinker with their trucks.
What’s Your Least Favorite Road to Drive On?
It is effortless to remember, reminisce and even fantasize about drives on great roads. Great roads usually feature little to no traffic with sweeping curves in picturesque landscapes. Though, bad driving experiences are a dime a dozen that we all hope to forget. Those experiences are the kind of drives that we usually slog through on a daily basis to get to and from work.
1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models
Find out why buying the 2023 Ford Ranger XL base model might be more valuable than any of the more expensive trim levels. The post 1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Pontiac and the Proclamation Line — why Britain decides it needs to keep an army in North America.
On February 10, 1763, the Treaty of Paris is signed. It ends the Seven Years' War in Europe and the French and Indian War in North America. In the treaty, France and Spain cede all their territory east of the Mississippi River to Great Britain. Spain gains the Louisiana Territory and controls the Mississippi River. King George III has to be thrilled. His empire has just grown by leaps and bounds.
'In the U.S., People Go Crazy' for Formula 1, Says Driver Yuki Tsunoda
I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Formula 1 is having a bit of a moment in America right now. After long being seen as that snooty European motorsport, the series has undergone a resurgence that’s brought new fans to the sport in droves. Now, passionate fans and exciting new circuits are making racing State-side feel “very special” for drivers like AlphaTauri racer Yuki Tsunoda.
Exclusive: One Thing That We Learned From Our First Look At The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray
It wasn’t that long ago that hybrids were the laughingstock of the car community. The early production hybrid cars were bleak commuter cars with no character, driven by people whose dietary staple consisted of granola and kale. But ten years ago, when the first round of hybrid hypercars was launched, we got a taste of what hybrid technology could really bring to performance cars. It blended the visceral experience of the internal combustion engine with the added benefits of electrification.
Man Catches Mechanic Driving the Car He Just Dropped off for Inspection to McDonald’s
He put the soda on the hood and everything!
Buzzin’ 1/3rd Dozen
As I rushed out the door, I rifled through my magazine shelf. “I’ll be gone for five days,” I said. “What’s a good one to bring with me?” I ran though my options. Little pages? Solid, but I needed more. Early R&C? I’ve covered dozens of issues on here, so I wasn’t so sure. Early-’60s HRM? That could be fun. As my mind raced, I shifted over to one of my favorite stacks: the Hot Rod Magazine Yearbooks. Thanks to my friend Kerry Horan, I have the complete collection.
Do You Need the 2023 Ram 1500 or Jeep Gladiator?
Deciding between the midsize 2023 Jeep Gladiator and fullsize 2023 Ram 1500 could be tough. See if the Jeep Gladiator or Ram 1500 is better. The post Do You Need the 2023 Ram 1500 or Jeep Gladiator? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The HEMI V-8 Could Sing Its Swan Song In An Unexpected Model
When Dodge announced it would be launching special V-8 editions of its popular Charger and Challenger models before the end of production, fans were in rapture. Fans of Chrysler, on the other hand, were left empty-handed for the time being. At least until the brand finally announced in September of last year that it would launch a final edition of the 300C with Hemi V-8. Demand was correspondingly high afterwards, which is why the sedan, which was limited to 2,000 units, sold out after just 12 hours. But fans of the HEMI V-8 can now breathe a sigh of relief. According to the latest information, Chrysler is planning another special edition of the 300 this year. The new 300S can be configured with HEMI V-8 again, but will probably be even more limited than the 300C.
