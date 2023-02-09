All muscle car lovers are all too well aware of how impressive the 1968 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet was when it came out onto the market for the first time. It changed the name of the game for Ford by offering an engine that could stand up to the best that its rivals could muster. Some die-hard Ford fans may even know that the Cobra Jet engine could be found in numerous other cars, such as the 1970 Ford Torino Cobra. Unfortunately, since the Mustang overshadows almost every other performance car that Ford has ever made, the Torino Cobra did not get nearly the recognition it deserved. Let's take a deeper look into this extraordinary car and discover some things that made it just as great as the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, or maybe even a little bit better.

