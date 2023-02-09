Read full article on original website
WTHI
Local college student takes on professional NASCAR career
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When you think of being a college student you may think of studying, exams, and getting homework done by certain deadlines. While those are still important - for one local student, getting a great time around the track is just as important as getting a great grade on an assignment.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois coach Brad Underwood explains absence of RJ Melendez in Rutgers win
Illinois forward RJ Melendez did not play in Saturday’s 69-60 win over No. 24 Rutgers because of a suspension for a “violation of team rules,” head coach Brad Underwood told reporters after the game. It’s not immediately clear how long that suspension will last. Underwood kept...
Champaign Park District closes bike trail
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District has closed a section of a bike trail in Champaign. The Greenbelt Bikeway Trail is closed in areas located around I-72 due to debris from the interstate bridge. The district is asking people not to enter areas surrounding the overpass indicated on their detailed map. They said […]
Champaign family raising money for ADA-accessible van
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the Moore family, they try to keep life as normal as possible. “To know Kenny is to love Kenny. Even in your darkest days, his smile will light up a room and he has a very good heart,” Tekerya Moore, Kenny’s wife, said. Kenny Moore is confined to a wheelchair, […]
UPDATE: Urbana High School moves to soft lockdown for rest of day
Update 11:50 a.m. Urbana School District officials said Urbana High School has transitioned to a soft lockdown as of 11:30 a.m. Officials said the building has been secured and the decision to loosen the lockdown was made after consulting Urbana Police. Elevated security precautions will be in place for the remainder of the day. Any […]
WAND TV
Two people killed in crash south of Charleston
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called to a deadly crash in Coles County on Illinois Route 130 just south of Coles County Road 300 North early Monday. This is just south of Charleston. Two people were killed, a 50-year-old man from Fairfield and a 47-year-old man...
ISP: Both drivers dead after IL Route 130 crash in Coles County
Update 1:18 p.m. Illinois State Police have released new details from this morning’s deadly crash, including information about both of the drivers who died in the accident. ISP said that their preliminary investigation indicates that a white Toyota Highlander was traveling north on Illinois 130 approximately ¼ mile south of 300N in Coles County. The […]
‘She’s worth it’: Dog owner travels from Illinois to Tennessee after thief takes off in car with Goldendoodle in backseat
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois.
Urban Legend Says Illinois University Has Secret Tunnels Under It
I've heard about a lot of urban legends in Illinois over the years, but have never come across this one - until now. The claim is that there is a network of secret tunnels under the University of Illinois that also houses a top-secret United States government computer. Someone should...
Champaign Police: Man in critical care unit after weekend battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized over the weekend following an aggravated battery. Department officials said officers received a report of a battery just before noon on Sunday in the area of Centennial and Carrelton Drives. When they arrived, officers found a 49-year-old man with multiple injuries that […]
WLFI.com
Vehicle found engulfed in flames
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — White County Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 crews are currently fighting a vehicle fire at an intersection. The original call came in before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on scene then found a vehicle engulfed in flames when they reached the intersection of 400 North and 100 West in White County.
Juvenile admits to starting Mattoon Amtrak station fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a fire at the Amtrak train station around 8 p.m. on Feb. 11. Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews were dispatched to the train station for an automatic fire alarm and soon found that the alarm was coming from the basement of the building. […]
newschannel20.com
Champaign man shot in abdomen
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen around 8:50 pm on Sunday. Police say they responded to the 2000 block of Cynthia Dr. to assist medical personnel that were already...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigating Fatal Coles County Traffic Crash
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2003 White Toyota Highlander. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 50-year-old male from Fairfield, IL – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. Unit 2 – 47-year-old male from Mattoon, IL – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. PRELIMINARY: The preliminary investigation indicates the...
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
foxillinois.com
Champaign woman indicted for pandemic loan fraud
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A federal grand jury indicted Jasmine Morris, 39, of Champaign on February 7 for fraud relating to Paycheck Protection Program loans, introduced at the start of the pandemic for help to small businesses. The indictment alleges that Morris, a United States Postal Service worker, schemed...
foxillinois.com
Urbana man released after attempted murder charge
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead released Noah Raices, 23, on his own recognizance after he was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, February 8, when Raices allegedly shot a man in the chest...
WTHI
Vigo County Commissioners set a public meeting to discuss Markle Mill Dam
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners and the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department are inviting you to a public meeting. The meeting will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. It will start at 6 PM at the Vigo County Council Chambers at 127 Oak Street in Terre...
US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon. According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused […]
