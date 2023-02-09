ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

WTHI

Local college student takes on professional NASCAR career

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When you think of being a college student you may think of studying, exams, and getting homework done by certain deadlines. While those are still important - for one local student, getting a great time around the track is just as important as getting a great grade on an assignment.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Champaign Park District closes bike trail

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District has closed a section of a bike trail in Champaign. The Greenbelt Bikeway Trail is closed in areas located around I-72 due to debris from the interstate bridge. The district is asking people not to enter areas surrounding the overpass indicated on their detailed map. They said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign family raising money for ADA-accessible van

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the Moore family, they try to keep life as normal as possible. “To know Kenny is to love Kenny. Even in your darkest days, his smile will light up a room and he has a very good heart,” Tekerya Moore, Kenny’s wife, said. Kenny Moore is confined to a wheelchair, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Urbana High School moves to soft lockdown for rest of day

Update 11:50 a.m. Urbana School District officials said Urbana High School has transitioned to a soft lockdown as of 11:30 a.m. Officials said the building has been secured and the decision to loosen the lockdown was made after consulting Urbana Police. Elevated security precautions will be in place for the remainder of the day. Any […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Two people killed in crash south of Charleston

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called to a deadly crash in Coles County on Illinois Route 130 just south of Coles County Road 300 North early Monday. This is just south of Charleston. Two people were killed, a 50-year-old man from Fairfield and a 47-year-old man...
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP: Both drivers dead after IL Route 130 crash in Coles County

Update 1:18 p.m. Illinois State Police have released new details from this morning’s deadly crash, including information about both of the drivers who died in the accident. ISP said that their preliminary investigation indicates that a white Toyota Highlander was traveling north on Illinois 130  approximately ¼ mile south of 300N in Coles County. The […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man in critical care unit after weekend battery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized over the weekend following an aggravated battery. Department officials said officers received a report of a battery just before noon on Sunday in the area of Centennial and Carrelton Drives. When they arrived, officers found a 49-year-old man with multiple injuries that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WLFI.com

Vehicle found engulfed in flames

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — White County Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 crews are currently fighting a vehicle fire at an intersection. The original call came in before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on scene then found a vehicle engulfed in flames when they reached the intersection of 400 North and 100 West in White County.
WCIA

Juvenile admits to starting Mattoon Amtrak station fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a fire at the Amtrak train station around 8 p.m. on Feb. 11. Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews were dispatched to the train station for an automatic fire alarm and soon found that the alarm was coming from the basement of the building. […]
MATTOON, IL
newschannel20.com

Champaign man shot in abdomen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen around 8:50 pm on Sunday. Police say they responded to the 2000 block of Cynthia Dr. to assist medical personnel that were already...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Investigating Fatal Coles County Traffic Crash

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2003 White Toyota Highlander. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 50-year-old male from Fairfield, IL – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. Unit 2 – 47-year-old male from Mattoon, IL – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. PRELIMINARY: The preliminary investigation indicates the...
COLES COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign woman indicted for pandemic loan fraud

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A federal grand jury indicted Jasmine Morris, 39, of Champaign on February 7 for fraud relating to Paycheck Protection Program loans, introduced at the start of the pandemic for help to small businesses. The indictment alleges that Morris, a United States Postal Service worker, schemed...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Urbana man released after attempted murder charge

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead released Noah Raices, 23, on his own recognizance after he was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, February 8, when Raices allegedly shot a man in the chest...
URBANA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon. According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused […]
SEELYVILLE, IN

