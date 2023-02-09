ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTRF

Jefferson County Humane Officers rescue emaciated, dying dog

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter are asking for donations for Boots, a female dog they rescued from a life and death situation. Jefferson County Humane Agents responded to a wellness check one month ago and came upon a terrible...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man sentenced in Marshall County for abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mitchell Arbogast was back in Marshall County court Monday morning awaiting sentencing. Last February he was found guilty of abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault. In February 2022, the prosecution claimed his ex-girlfriend suffered a fractured skull, a broken wrist and was strangled during an alleged incident in […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
actionnews5.com

Police: Man wearing shirt with Amazon logo caught on cam breaking into home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are trying to identify the suspect in a break-in who was caught on camera dressed in an seeming attempt to resemble an Amazon delivery driver. Ring camera video shows the masked suspect breaking into an Akron home in broad daylight while wearing what...
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Man Killed in Crash While Fleeing Troopers in Wayne County

State Police have released the name of the man killed Saturday in Wayne County when he tried to get away from troopers who had stopped him for speeding. 32-year-old Alexander Ray from Columbus, Ohio allegedly took off from a traffic stop on Route 104 in Williamson. He hit a parked...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Reward to find person who left Hamlin the puppy to die raises to $2,000

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - Once injured, emaciated and abandoned, the dog now known as Hamlin is getting better and better. "He's busy, he wants to play. He's very loud, he's found his voice,"  shelter manager Cailin Rankin said.  When we first met him in January, his ribs were prominent on his little frame and he was barely able to walk.Now, even on his paw-print cast, Hamlin is hitting his stride, gaining weight -- about 5 pounds -- and picking up hobbies like sniffing every inch of everything and cuddling. Lots of cuddling."Knowing that he was so close to not even having...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Felony crime on the rise in Portage County after drop during height of COVID-19

Felony crime is on the rise in Portage County after a significant drop during the height of COVID-19 in 2020. Data from from Portage County Prosecutor’s Office shows felony drug cases, in particular, declined substantially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but then increased. "I'm sure...

Comments / 0

