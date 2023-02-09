Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio father left own baby son in hot car to die because ‘he was a disturbance’ gets life sentence
Landon Parrott was charged on Sept. 1 with murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering, court records show.
YAHOO!
Stark County woman gets 18 months in prison for her role in July shooting death
CANTON ‒ A Pike Township woman will spend 18 months in prison for her role in the shooting death of 45-year-old Craig Blackshear last summer. Megan R. Coladonato, 36, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence. She was indicted in September. Coladonato...
WTRF
Jefferson County Humane Officers rescue emaciated, dying dog
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter are asking for donations for Boots, a female dog they rescued from a life and death situation. Jefferson County Humane Agents responded to a wellness check one month ago and came upon a terrible...
wtuz.com
Deputy Struck by Car During Fire Alarm, AirBNB Party Call in Tusc County
Nick McWilliams reporting – A series of events south of Sugarcreek and Ragersville resulted in hundreds being removed from an AirBNB location, and a Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office deputy being struck by a vehicle. A call came in late Saturday to a dwelling on Evans Creek Road, which...
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing, firing shot at man in Youngstown
Sentencing will be Wednesday for a woman who pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in December 2021.
Wheeling man sentenced in Marshall County for abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mitchell Arbogast was back in Marshall County court Monday morning awaiting sentencing. Last February he was found guilty of abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault. In February 2022, the prosecution claimed his ex-girlfriend suffered a fractured skull, a broken wrist and was strangled during an alleged incident in […]
actionnews5.com
Police: Man wearing shirt with Amazon logo caught on cam breaking into home
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are trying to identify the suspect in a break-in who was caught on camera dressed in an seeming attempt to resemble an Amazon delivery driver. Ring camera video shows the masked suspect breaking into an Akron home in broad daylight while wearing what...
Youngstown police look for suspects in Sunday shooting
Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 700 block of Anoka lane Sunday night.
Ohio man, volunteer for church, gets life for raping two girls; “God has forgiven me”
Pringle sexually abused one victim when she was 12 and 13 years old and another victim was 16.
iheart.com
Man Killed in Crash While Fleeing Troopers in Wayne County
State Police have released the name of the man killed Saturday in Wayne County when he tried to get away from troopers who had stopped him for speeding. 32-year-old Alexander Ray from Columbus, Ohio allegedly took off from a traffic stop on Route 104 in Williamson. He hit a parked...
YAHOO!
Tuscarawas County sheriff's deputy hit by vehicle while responding to 300-person 'party'
BUCKS TWP. ‒ A deputy from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office was hit by a vehicle Saturday night while responding to a complaint about a large party at an AirBnB property, according to investigators. The deputy is doing well after receiving medical care and an evaluation at Cleveland Clinic...
Gun used in unsolved murders of Akron girl, man also fired in separate shooting
A gun used in connection with the murders of a young girl and a man was also fired during a separate shooting last summer in Akron, according to police.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Columbiana County
A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after an argument led to a shooting in Rogers.
Reward to find person who left Hamlin the puppy to die raises to $2,000
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - Once injured, emaciated and abandoned, the dog now known as Hamlin is getting better and better. "He's busy, he wants to play. He's very loud, he's found his voice," shelter manager Cailin Rankin said. When we first met him in January, his ribs were prominent on his little frame and he was barely able to walk.Now, even on his paw-print cast, Hamlin is hitting his stride, gaining weight -- about 5 pounds -- and picking up hobbies like sniffing every inch of everything and cuddling. Lots of cuddling."Knowing that he was so close to not even having...
cleveland19.com
East Palestine family cast as extras in a Netflix film call train derailment ‘eerily similar’
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been just over a week since 50 railcars, some carrying toxic and explosive chemicals jumped the tracks in East Palestine, causing a catastrophe of monumental proportions. However for one family, the derailment and subsequent chemical release was a movie scene brought to life.
YAHOO!
Felony crime on the rise in Portage County after drop during height of COVID-19
Felony crime is on the rise in Portage County after a significant drop during the height of COVID-19 in 2020. Data from from Portage County Prosecutor’s Office shows felony drug cases, in particular, declined substantially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but then increased. "I'm sure...
Hole discovered in Ohio county jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
Shots fired for second time this week on West Side street
No one was injured early today after shots were fired for the second time this week on a West Side.
Ohio woman who faces charges for leaving 30 pets to die gets orders from judge
Christine Edgar, formerly of Barton, appeared in court today, facing three counts of abandonment and three counts of cruelty. Edgar allegedly moved out of her Main Street, Barton, home in 2016, leaving pets behind with no care. Humane agents from Belmont County Hoof & Paw who were recently called to the scene discovered the remains […]
Ohio woman arrested; Child in vehicle with items of drug use
An Ohio woman was arrested after she was found with items of drug use in a vehicle she was driving according to deputies.
Comments / 2