ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - Once injured, emaciated and abandoned, the dog now known as Hamlin is getting better and better. "He's busy, he wants to play. He's very loud, he's found his voice," shelter manager Cailin Rankin said. When we first met him in January, his ribs were prominent on his little frame and he was barely able to walk.Now, even on his paw-print cast, Hamlin is hitting his stride, gaining weight -- about 5 pounds -- and picking up hobbies like sniffing every inch of everything and cuddling. Lots of cuddling."Knowing that he was so close to not even having...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO