Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moline, eating processed meats can lead to diabetes.Health Stuff TO KnowMoline, IL
Moline, using the PHQ-9 depression tool can improve outcomesHealth Stuff TO KnowMoline, IL
TikToker Allegedly Scammed Donors Thousands of Dollars, Claiming She Had CancerWilliamEldridge, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
KCRG.com
Winner crowned in Dubuque’s 2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting competition
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition in Dubuque has crowned a winner. Six teams worked for days on their masterpieces. KCRG TV-9 Photojournalist Marc Bauer was at the event to talk to the people involved.
KCRG.com
Visitors delighted by snow sculptures in Dubuque tradition
A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us about the impact it could have. Three killed, six others hurt in Muscatine County crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. At least three people are dead after a crash in...
KCRG.com
Dubuque airport security plan in need of approval before new airline debut
The trial continues Monday for a man accused of robbing a Casey's General store in Coggon and shooting a Linn County Sheriff's deputy in June 2021. Mercy Cedar Rapids cardiologist explains how to stay heart-healthy. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mercy Cedar Rapids cardiologist Dr. Mark Milton joins us to explain...
wmay.com
Western Illinois farmer featured in Super Bowl commercial
Among the new commercials during last night’s Super Bowl is a spot featuring a Western Illinois farm family. Chad Bell is a sixth-generation family farmer who raises hogs and grows corn, soybeans, and other crops on his land in Mercer County. Bell, his wife, and children are featured in...
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
ourquadcities.com
Company proposes transfer station near airport
Moline is in the early stages of approving a new private sector transfer station located near the Quad Cities International Airport that is expected to help the city control future garbage rates,. extend the useful life of area landfills, bring two recycling drop-off centers back to Rock Island County and...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, February 12
A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us about the impact it could have. Three killed, six others hurt in Muscatine County crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. At least three people are dead after a crash in...
ourquadcities.com
School bus rear ended in Whiteside County
This morning, Feb. 13th, 2023, at 7:29 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to 17218 Lincoln Road (U.S. 30) for a car vs. school bus crash with injuries. The initial crash investigation determined that Zane J. Gifford, 32, of Whitewater, Wis., was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 when he rear-ended a Morrison Community School District bus (operated by RC Smith Transportation), according to the Whiteside County Sherrif’s Office.
x1071.com
Thursday Snowstorm One of the Largest In Recent Years in the Area
Yesterday’s snowstorm produced the largest single-day snowfall in eight years in Dubuque. A total of 9.4 inches of snow was reported at Dubuque Regional Airport as of 6 p.m. Other snowfall amounts…East Dubuque 7.5 inches Cuba City 6 inches; Platteville 5 inches, Lancaster 5 inches, Galena 4 inches.
KWQC
Number Five Firehouse on Douglas Park in Rock Island is set to be demolished
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire Station Number Five on Douglas Park in Rock Island will be torn down. The building became operational in 1915 and hasn’t been used as a firehouse since 1974. The plan is to proceed with demolition, but try to salvage as much of the...
Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees
An eastern Iowa company was fined $4,500 for placing waste tires among tree debris to hasten its burning in December, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Someone reported on Dec. 5 a sudden accumulation of tires and a subsequent fire in a rural area north of Clinton near the Mississippi River, DNR records […] The post Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
Multi-vehicle crash on River Drive in Moline sends 4 to hospital
MOLINE, Ill. — An early Sunday morning two-vehicle crash in Moline sent four people to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to a Moline Police Department news release. Moline police responded to the 4400 block of River Drive for two crashes involving four vehicles just before 2 a.m. on...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Mi-T-M president to retire; successor named
PEOSTA, Iowa — Mi-T-M Corp. recently announced that its longtime president will retire this spring and the company’s board of directors named his successor. Sam Humphrey will retire June 1 after 32 years with the company and 27 years as president, according to a press release. He will remain on the company board of directors until his term expires.
KCRG.com
Three killed, six others hurt in Muscatine County crash
A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us about the impact it could have. KCRG-TV9's Nicole Agee shows us how a new tradition in Iowa City is raising money for a home that embraces the memories of a life well-lived.
KWQC
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa’s own Kari Lake had a meet and greet event at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf on Friday. People from all around the Quad Cities gathered to show their support. Lake has been announced as the Ronald Reagan Dinner Speaker at Conservative Political...
KWQC
Bettendorf woman arrested after police chase Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman was arrested after police say a chase ended in a crash Monday morning. Kira M. McMahan, 19, is charged with eluding - speed of 25 over the limit, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor. She is also cited for reckless driving, speeding 21 and over in a 55 or under zone, failure to obey a stop signal and yield the right of way, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and failure to use headlamps when required.
Racers make their way to Muscatine for Iowa Carpet Off-Road Championships
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Over 100 people visited Island Speedway Off Road Racetrack Saturday for the second annual Iowa Carpet Off-Road Championships. The radio-controlled competition was held on a carpet track with racers vying for the most laps within six minutes for the qualifying rounds. The finals, which will be held Sunday, will pit cars against each other by finishing place.
KWQC
4 seriously injured in overnight crash in Moline
Moline, Illinois (KWQC) - Four people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Moline. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, first responders were called to the 4400 block of River Drive for a multi-vehicle crash. Police said a Nissan passenger car was eastbound on River Drive and approached two other...
3 dead, 6 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County
Three people are dead and six others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Muscatine County this afternoon. According to a release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the area of the intersection of Highway 38 and 155th Street (F-70) in Muscatine County on Sunday at about 2:25 p.m. for […]
Comments / 0