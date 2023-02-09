BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman was arrested after police say a chase ended in a crash Monday morning. Kira M. McMahan, 19, is charged with eluding - speed of 25 over the limit, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor. She is also cited for reckless driving, speeding 21 and over in a 55 or under zone, failure to obey a stop signal and yield the right of way, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and failure to use headlamps when required.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO