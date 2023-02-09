ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Dunmore coach pleads guilty to harassment, furnishing liquor

Feb. 13—A 23-year-old former volunteer football coach in Dunmore admitted Monday in Lackawanna County Court that he gave a youth malt liquor and made inappropriate comments to students. Mark Rinaldi, of 410 Reeves St., pleaded guilty to counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and cyber harassment of minors, both...
DUNMORE, PA
Monroe County man sentenced 80 months for heroin, fentanyl distribution in Stroudsburg

A Monroe County man has been sentenced to 80 months' prison time for charges of a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, to 80 months' imprisonment followed by a four-year term of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute over 100 grams of heroin and over 40 grams of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Wanted in Berks: February 12, 2023

Feb. 12—Miguel Cruz-Ortiz, 35, whose last known address was in the 200 block of South Sixth Street, Reading, is wanted on corrupt organizations and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges. Police said that between Feb. 1 and Nov. 4, 2022, Cruz-Ortiz engaged in racketeering activity, delivered...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Scranton man charged for slashing woman's face

Feb. 10—A 48-year-old Scranton man faces charges after police said he slashed a woman's face Thursday afternoon. Rondega Hines, of 440 Willow St., is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Police said he left Treversa Cullars with a 4-inch cut on her face. Around 3:30...
SCRANTON, PA
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit-and-run Saturday

The North Londonderry Township Police were dispatched to the scene of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Lewis Road on Saturday just before 5 p.m. where a 20-year-old pedestrian was struck, sustaining life-threatening injuries. The report described the vehicle as green Ford Super Duty pick-up truck with a ladder...
LEBANON, PA

