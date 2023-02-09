A Monroe County man has been sentenced to 80 months' prison time for charges of a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, to 80 months' imprisonment followed by a four-year term of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute over 100 grams of heroin and over 40 grams of fentanyl.

