Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
SB Nation
6 NBA teams that got better at trade deadline, and 3 that got worse
Kyrie Irving went from requesting a trade to being traded to the Mavericks in just 48 hours, Kevin Durant was dealt to a new super team in the middle of the night, and the Los Angeles Lakers somehow completed their season long mission to rebuild the rotation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis just before the buzzer. The 2023 NBA trade deadline was one of the most active we’ve ever seen, and it changed the championship picture for the rest of the season.
SB Nation
6 Eagles moves that put them in the 2023 Super Bowl
From Day 1 of the offseason all the way up to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, here is a look at the moments that defined the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles football team. Signing Haason Reddick to revive the pass rush. There weren’t exactly a lot...
SB Nation
The playing surface at the 2023 Super Bowl is basically a big Slip ‘N Slide
Super Bowl 57 has been as electrifying as advertised, with the Philadelphia Eagles entering halftime with a 24-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. One thing that has been hard to ignore is the frequency in which the players have had a hard time keeping their footing on the grass field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
