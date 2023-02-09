ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

SB Nation

6 NBA teams that got better at trade deadline, and 3 that got worse

Kyrie Irving went from requesting a trade to being traded to the Mavericks in just 48 hours, Kevin Durant was dealt to a new super team in the middle of the night, and the Los Angeles Lakers somehow completed their season long mission to rebuild the rotation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis just before the buzzer. The 2023 NBA trade deadline was one of the most active we’ve ever seen, and it changed the championship picture for the rest of the season.
SB Nation

6 Eagles moves that put them in the 2023 Super Bowl

From Day 1 of the offseason all the way up to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, here is a look at the moments that defined the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles football team. Signing Haason Reddick to revive the pass rush. There weren’t exactly a lot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

