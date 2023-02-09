Read full article on original website
5 people, 4 of them students, arrested in Granville County for murder of 17-year-old
Five people in Granville County have been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Cameron Brodie. Stan Winborne, the PIO for Granville County Schools, confirmed that four out of the five people who were arrested are students at Granville County Schools. WRAL News has asked whether the fifth person...
Gun found inside Hillside High School student's bookbag two days before nearby shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Two days prior to a deadly shooting near Hillside High School in Durham, in which one student was killed and another injured, school officials say they discovered an unloaded gun at the school. The tragic shooting on Wednesday was followed up with another day of fear...
Wake County deputies respond to shooting on Zebulon Road
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Wake County sheriff's deputies are responding to a Sunday shooting in Youngsville. Investigators are at a home on Zebulon Road near Jack Jones Road. The sheriff's office said it isn't aware of any ongoing threats to the community. The area had a heavy presence of law...
One person dead after shooting on Zebulon Road, Wake County deputies investigating
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — One person has died Sunday after a shooting in Youngsville. Wake County sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting at 3:24 p.m., where they found one person dead at the scene. The shooting happened on Zebulon Road near Jack Jones Road. According to the sheriff's office, another...
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
Family of Darryl Williams retains lawyer Ben Crump
The family of the man who died while Raleigh police officers attempted to take him into custody has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Darryl Williams died on Jan. 17 about an hour after officers deployed a Taser on him on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He yelled at officers that had a heart condition.
Johnston County Public Schools installing 'Total Recall'-style weapons detection systems
School security is top of minds for most parents these days, especially with the recent surge in threats of violence that have disrupted classrooms across central North Carolina. Johnston County Public Schools hopes new technology will put the minds of their teachers, students and parents at ease. The free-flowing scanner...
'My mom could have been taken away from me': Durham woman recalls saving her mom's life during prom night in 2013
DURHAM, N.C. — Kayla Kinard remembers getting ready for her senior prom back in 2013 when her mom collapsed. Kinard was thankful she had watched a TV show with her mom days earlier that demonstrated how to perform CPR. Tesca Kinard had collapsed in cardiac arrest. “I heard her...
Wayne County salvage fire continues to burn; drawing more than 100 first responders
DUDLEY, N.C. — A massive, full-scale fire at a Wayne County salvage site drew fire crews and emergency responders from throughout the county on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames. As the sun rose, the scale of the full alarm fire came into focus as flames and smoke rose high above the tree line.
Fire crews remain at scene of massive Wayne Co. salvage fire, progress made overnight
NC State students, mental health professionals mourn eighth student death since start of 2022-23 school year
RALEIGH, N.C. — Students, faculty and staff at North Carolina State University are mourning after the school announced over the weekend an eighth student had died since the start of the school year. University police said authorities found a female engineering student dead of an apparent suicide on Saturday...
Fire crews battle massive Wayne Co. salvage fire, local crews relieved by neighboring fire departments
Wayne Co. salvage fire still burning after 2 days
The future is here: Take a look at the first 3D-printed housing development in NC
LITTLETON, N.C. — A $30 million project in the Halifax County town of Littleton is aiming to become the first 3D-printed housing development in North Carolina. Project leaders hope it’ll bring affordable and green housing to an area on the rise. “It will address a couple things: affordability,...
Bill would change how Wake County Commission is elected
Wake legislator pitches elections overhaul aimed at boosting county's GOP representation
A new bill from the only Wake County Republican in the North Carolina General Assembly would overhaul Wake County commission elections, likely giving Republicans a foothold on a board that’s made up entirely of Democrats now. Under the current system commissioners must live in one of seven county districts,...
Facebook parent company Meta to HQ about 100 employees at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM – Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will have offices at American Tobacco Campus in Durham, a spokesperson for the company said. “We have some office space located in a building on the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, and it will eventually be home to about 100 enterprise engineers,” Ryan Daniels, Meta’s public affairs manager, state & local, told WRAL TechWire.
Lidl deals Feb. 15-21: Blackberries, asparagus, salmon fillets, orange juice, Greek yogurt, tortilla chips
Lidl has new sales starting Feb. 15 including blackberries, celery, green grapes, asparagus, chicken drumsticks, breakfast sausage, salmon fillets, orange juice, Greek yogurt, tortilla chips, peanuts and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list...
Being in love will cost you; Valentine's Day gift prices climb
You can’t put a price on love, but if you want to get your loved one something for Valentine’s Day, it’ll likely cost you more this year. No holiday has been spared from inflation so far and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Whether you want to buy your special someone candy, wine or a teddy bear, prices increased from last year.
