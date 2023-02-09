ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, NC

5 people arrested for murder of 17-year-old

Five people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Cameron Brodie. Brodie was killed in September 2022. Oxford Police Chief Patricia Ford said the next step will be grand jury indictments, possibly next month. Due to the age of suspects no additional information has been released.
OXFORD, NC
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
DURHAM, NC
Family of Darryl Williams retains lawyer Ben Crump

The family of the man who died while Raleigh police officers attempted to take him into custody has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Darryl Williams died on Jan. 17 about an hour after officers deployed a Taser on him on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He yelled at officers that had a heart condition.
RALEIGH, NC
Wayne County salvage fire continues to burn; drawing more than 100 first responders

DUDLEY, N.C. — A massive, full-scale fire at a Wayne County salvage site drew fire crews and emergency responders from throughout the county on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames. As the sun rose, the scale of the full alarm fire came into focus as flames and smoke rose high above the tree line.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Bill would change how Wake County Commission is elected

Countywide elections on the Wake County Board of Commissioners help Democrats dominate that board. Legislative Republicans want to change that. Countywide elections on the Wake County Board of Commissioners help Democrats dominate that board. Legislative Republicans want to change that.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Facebook parent company Meta to HQ about 100 employees at American Tobacco Campus

DURHAM – Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will have offices at American Tobacco Campus in Durham, a spokesperson for the company said. “We have some office space located in a building on the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, and it will eventually be home to about 100 enterprise engineers,” Ryan Daniels, Meta’s public affairs manager, state & local, told WRAL TechWire.
DURHAM, NC
Being in love will cost you; Valentine's Day gift prices climb

You can’t put a price on love, but if you want to get your loved one something for Valentine’s Day, it’ll likely cost you more this year. No holiday has been spared from inflation so far and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Whether you want to buy your special someone candy, wine or a teddy bear, prices increased from last year.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

