Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Mnookin announces tuition promise, asks for increased resources

In a Thursday address to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, newly-appointed Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin presented her customary speech to the board for the first time. Mnookin, the 30th chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university, was appointed to the role last August. In her presentation, “UW–Madison: Enhancing Excellence,...
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin requires meningitis vaccine for incoming seventh graders

LA CROSSE (WKBT) - Heads up for middle school parents, incoming seventh-graders will now be required to get another vaccine for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that the meningitis vaccine will also be required alongside other standard vaccines.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Gov. Tony Evers to propose changes to Wisconsin election laws

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday proposed several changes to Wisconsin election laws, which his office says will improve voter access and election transparency. The initiatives, which include the creation of a new office focused on election transparency, will be included in the 2023 budget proposal that Evers releases Wednesday evening.
WISCONSIN STATE
themadent.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit

Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin sees first toxic shock syndrome cases in 11 years

Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, organizers say it is missing one piece. The process consisted of putting together 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took a month. Members of the community helped the Grasse Funeral Home get this project done. Organizers say this experience consisted...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?

MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules?. Contact 6 looked into who is protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals, and who’s not. Chanelle...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Capitol Connection: Sales tax increase proposal

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers is expected to reveal his budget proposal next week, but he's already hinting at where he wants the fund to go. We'll have more on that and other political headlines in this week's Capitol Connection series. Capitol Connection is a collaboration between...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order 2 every month

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. According to a press release, each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests....
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers want to ‘Void the FOID’ gun license system

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — New legislation introduced in Springfield would repeal the state’s Firearm Owners’ Identification card system. According to Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park), who filed similar legislation in both the Illinois Senate and Illinois House, federal background checks and waiting periods are adequate in weeding out those who […]
ILLINOIS STATE
themadent.com

Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WISCONSIN STATE

