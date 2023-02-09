Read full article on original website
milwaukeeindependent.com
Governor Evers proposes expanded spending to cover unmet mental health needs in Wisconsin schools
The state of mental health in Wisconsin is a “quiet, burgeoning crisis,” and that includes unmet mental health needs in schools, Governor Tony Evers said during his State of the State address. He dubbed 2023 “the year of mental health” and laid out a long list of proposals...
Daily Cardinal
Mnookin announces tuition promise, asks for increased resources
In a Thursday address to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, newly-appointed Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin presented her customary speech to the board for the first time. Mnookin, the 30th chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university, was appointed to the role last August. In her presentation, “UW–Madison: Enhancing Excellence,...
news8000.com
Wisconsin requires meningitis vaccine for incoming seventh graders
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - Heads up for middle school parents, incoming seventh-graders will now be required to get another vaccine for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that the meningitis vaccine will also be required alongside other standard vaccines.
wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers to propose changes to Wisconsin election laws
Gov. Tony Evers on Monday proposed several changes to Wisconsin election laws, which his office says will improve voter access and election transparency. The initiatives, which include the creation of a new office focused on election transparency, will be included in the 2023 budget proposal that Evers releases Wednesday evening.
themadent.com
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit
Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin sees first toxic shock syndrome cases in 11 years
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
nbc15.com
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, organizers say it is missing one piece. The process consisted of putting together 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took a month. Members of the community helped the Grasse Funeral Home get this project done. Organizers say this experience consisted...
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
Experts dive into health care worker shortage challenges and solutions
Wisconsin's shortage of healthcare workers needs solutions now to avoid a crisis in the next decade, according to experts in the field.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?
MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules?. Contact 6 looked into who is protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals, and who’s not. Chanelle...
A decade-long dispute prompted a Wisconsin tribe to block roads on its reservation. Now, elected leaders are pressing for a solution.
Mary Possin, 65, and her husband John Disch, 68, have been using a snowmobile or snowshoes to travel across Elsie Lake to access their vehicles after the Lac du Flambeau tribe barricaded the road to their home. “We have a somewhat treacherous path knocked out that’s solely on private land,...
wpr.org
Evers announces details of $1.2B tax cut proposal amid record budget surplus
Gov. Tony Evers announced new details of his proposal to cut taxes by more than $1.2 billion in the next two-year state budget on Sunday as Wisconsin’s budget surplus has topped $7 billion. Evers first proposed the tax cut last August that includes a 10 percent state income tax...
Can I legally marry my cousin in Wisconsin?
While the topic may be taboo to some readers, the answer may surprise you.
Many Wisconsin residents can get money for their rent or mortgage
Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Sales tax increase proposal
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers is expected to reveal his budget proposal next week, but he's already hinting at where he wants the fund to go. We'll have more on that and other political headlines in this week's Capitol Connection series. Capitol Connection is a collaboration between...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order 2 every month
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. According to a press release, each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests....
Illinois lawmakers want to ‘Void the FOID’ gun license system
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — New legislation introduced in Springfield would repeal the state’s Firearm Owners’ Identification card system. According to Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park), who filed similar legislation in both the Illinois Senate and Illinois House, federal background checks and waiting periods are adequate in weeding out those who […]
themadent.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
