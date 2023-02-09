ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump might lose millions in backing from conservative donors

By Nancy Cook, Laura Davison, Jennifer Jacobs, Bloomberg News
 4 days ago
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
President Joe Biden 'Furious' Wife Jill Doesn't 'Believe In Him' To Win 2024 Election, Insider Claims: 'His Time Has Come & Gone'

Even though President Joe Biden hasn't announced he is running for president again in 2024, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is against the idea, an insider claimed. “Joe thinks he’s doing a good job!” a source spilled. “He’s furious with Jill for not believing in him! But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It’s just his time has come and gone. Jill can read the lack of support among Democratic leaders and the public and urged Joe to let it go — for the sake of his health AND his reputation!”“Jill wants Joe to leave the White...
McCarthy to Lead Republican Delegation to Southern US Border

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will travel this week to the U.S. southern border with freshmen GOP lawmakers as Republicans continue to hammer the Biden administration on immigration and security. The trip to the southern border marks McCarthy’s first as speaker and follows growing GOP calls for the impeachment of Homeland...
Senators fault Department of Justice for 'appalling' conditions in jails

LOS ANGELES — The federal government started investigating Los Angeles jails in 1996 — back when Bill Clinton was president, the Spice Girls were all the rage, and Tupac Shakur's killing dominated the news. The U.S. Department of Justice was concerned that mentally ill inmates had been abused...
US fighters down more objects as tension ratchets higher

WASHINGTON — Three flying objects were downed over North America in as many days and another was reportedly spotted over a Chinese port city, showing how “unidentified aerial phenomena” are keeping the world on edge since entering the international mainstream in the past two weeks. U.S. fighter...
