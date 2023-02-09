Read full article on original website
Joao Felix admits he was 'surprised' when Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Portugal
Felix revealed how Ronaldo - who came off the bench in the Switzerland and Morocco games - was a great support to the team, despite being dropped.
Manchester City owners set to buy new club after Premier League charges – report
City were charged earlier this week with allegedly breaching more than 100 Premier League financial rules across nine seasons
Real Madrid Crowned FIFA Club World Cup Champions Again As Toni Kroos Makes History
Kroos is the first player ever to win the Club World Cup six times.
Real Madrid make surprise approach for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – report
Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be under increasing pressure as the reigning LaLiga champions' rough patch continues
Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him
For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reversed his criticisms over Cristiano Ronaldo claiming Portuguese superstar reached “great stage of harmony with his teammates”
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia is full of praise for the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo after previously criticizing the legend following their defeat to Al Ittihad which knocked them off the Arab Super Cup. On a shining Arabian night, Cristiano took the record book tearing apart once again after scoring...
