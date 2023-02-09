Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Warriors face Sun. deadline on Gary Payton II trade
The Golden State Warriors face a Sunday night deadline on whether to nix a four-team trade involving Gary Payton II after he failed his physical due to an abdominal injury, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday. Payton's injury could sideline him for the much of the remainder of the regular...
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Eagles OL Lane Johnson having surgery this week
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson will undergo surgery later this week to repair the torn adductor he's been playing with for more than a month, ESPN reported Monday. He put off the procedure so that he could play in the postseason. Johnson, who first suffered the injury in Week...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: 76ers sign C Dewayne Dedmon for rest of season
The Philadelphia 76ers are signing backup Dewayne Dedmon for the remainder of the season, multiple outlets reported Monday. The team had been seeking a veteran backup to shore up the center position in the minutes All-Star Joel Embiid is off the court. The Miami Heat traded Dedmon, 33, and a...
Clayton News Daily
Pacific Division's best clash as Suns meet Kings
The Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant era has opened at a more deliberate pace, with the star forward serving as more of a celebrity and spectator than basketball player so far. With Durant still not ready to hit the court in the desert, the new Western Conference favorite welcomes fellow newcomers T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley to the team at home Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Mercury signing G Moriah Jefferson
The Phoenix Mercury have reached an agreement with free agent point guard Moriah Jefferson, multiple outlets reported Monday. Jefferson, 28, averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 31 games (30 starts) last season. She was waived after one game with the Dallas Wings last season and spent the...
Clayton News Daily
Bucks roll into Eastern Conference showdown vs. Celtics
Two of the NBA's best teams will tangle Tuesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Bucks. The game will also feature two of the NBA's marquee players in Milwaukee's...
Clayton News Daily
Wizards G Bradley Beal fined $25,000 for contact with official
The NBA announced Monday that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was fined $25,000 for making contact with a referee over the weekend. The contact occurred Saturday in the Wizards' 127-113 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers. The Pacers tried a long pass up court, and Beal leapt to get his...
Clayton News Daily
Rockets re-sign C Boban Marjanovic
The Houston Rockets re-signed Boban Marjanovic on Monday after he cleared waivers. The Rockets waived the 34-year-old veteran last Friday in order to complete a pair of trades. The 7-foot-3 center is averaging 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.2 minutes in 17 games off the bench this season. Top 8...
Clayton News Daily
Report: MLB makes extra-inning runner permanent
Major League Baseball has agreed to permanently add the rule that puts an automatic runner at second base to start the 10th inning and beyond, ESPN reported Monday. Per the report, the joint competition committee unanimously agreed to continue with the rule for all regular-season games. The rule was installed...
Clayton News Daily
Watch and Weigh in: Was the 4th quarter holding penalty against the Philadelphia Eagles a good call?
Watch and Weigh in: Was the 4th quarter holding penalty against the Philadelphia Eagles a good call?. As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points. A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game. The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel. For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in. To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII. Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs, Bills, 49ers Installed as Favorites for Super Bowl LVIII
Shortly after the Chiefs took down the Eagles, 38–35, to win Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City opened as the Super Bowl LVIII betting favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. It should come as no surprise that all of the top contenders for next season made the playoffs this past season. As of Monday morning, the Chiefs boast +600 odds to win next year’s title, while the Bills (+750), 49ers (+750) and Eagles (+800) round out the top four betting favorites.
Clayton News Daily
Refreshed Jets to take on confident Kraken
After losing three of their four games before entering the NHL's All-Star break in late January, the Winnipeg Jets needed to refuel. An 11-day break seems to have done just that. The Jets returned to action Saturday night, defeating the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 as Blake Wheeler had two goals...
Clayton News Daily
Three-time Pro Bowl G Conrad Dobler dies at 72
Conrad Dobler, a three-time Pro Bowl guard once dubbed the NFL's dirtiest player, has died at 72. The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, which inducted Dobler in 2016, announced his passing on Monday. Dobler started 125 of his 129 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (1972-77), New Orleans Saints...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Nestor Cortes (hamstring) out of WBC
New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes tweaked a hamstring and will miss the World Baseball Classic, The Athletic reported Monday. Cortes was set to pitch for Team USA. Colorado Rockies right-hander Kyle Freeland will take Cortes' place, per MLB Network. The 28-year-old Cortes is coming off an All-Star campaign. He...
Clayton News Daily
Coyotes sit trade candidate Jakob Chychrun for week
After he sat out the Arizona Coyotes' game Saturday due to what his team described as "trade-related reasons," defenseman Jakob Chychrun will continue to be a healthy scratch this week as Arizona negotiates a deal. "(Chychrun) will remain out of the lineup until something happens," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny told...
