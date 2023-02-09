Watch and Weigh in: Was the 4th quarter holding penalty against the Philadelphia Eagles a good call?. As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points. A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game. The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel. For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in. To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII. Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO