Police are searching for the mother of a 12-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy who were left alone for two months late last year in their house in Roman Forest, Texas. The mother, Raven Yates, is believed to be in the area of Mobile, Alabama, police in Texas said in a Facebook post. An arrest warrant has been issued with two counts of abandonment without intent to return, Roman Forest police said.On Nov. 14, 2022, the father of the 12-year-old girl called police when he became concerned the children were home alone, police said. The father, who lives in California, told police...

ROMAN FOREST, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO