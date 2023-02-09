ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Lansing Daily

Man Killed in Walmart Lot Over ‘Driving and Parking’: Police

A 23-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a father in a dispute over a space in a parking lot at Walmart, according to local police. Christopher David Hernandez got into an argument with a 32-year-old man—later identified as Joshua Lazard—outside of a Walmart in Houston on Saturday afternoon, and the dispute quickly grew violent, according to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Police search for Texas mother who left her young children alone for 2 months

Police are searching for the mother of a 12-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy who were left alone for two months late last year in their house in Roman Forest, Texas. The mother, Raven Yates, is believed to be in the area of Mobile, Alabama, police in Texas said in a Facebook post. An arrest warrant has been issued with two counts of abandonment without intent to return, Roman Forest police said.On Nov. 14, 2022, the father of the 12-year-old girl called police when he became concerned the children were home alone, police said. The father, who lives in California, told police...
ROMAN FOREST, TX
Lansing Daily

Mom Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Off Louisiana Bridge Into River: Police

A mother threw her 18-month-old toddler off a bridge in Louisiana, police said. The Houma Police Department (HPD) said it was alerted to reports of a child being thrown into the Bayou Terrebonne stream from the Liberty Street Bridge at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 23. According to Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, there … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUMA, LA
People

'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval

The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains. After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat. According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval...
AVA, MO
Lansing Daily

Homeless Couple Found Living In Walmart Attic With Hot Plate, Meth Lab, And 42″ LED TV

Homeless Couple Found Living In Walmart Attic With Hot Plate, Meth Lab, And 42 LED TV – Memphis, Tennessee – Being homeless has to be very difficult, especially in the colder times of the year. But not for this Tennessee couple who had been “living in the lap of luxury” above a Tennessee Walmart store. The ‘homeless’ man, … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MEMPHIS, TN
KOLR10 News

Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?

MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
MISSOURI STATE
Saurabh

The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans

On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
CASTELL, TX
Zack Love

An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
DAPHNE, AL
Michele Freeman

Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?

It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
HOUSTON, TX

