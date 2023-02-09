Read full article on original website
Lansing Daily
Man Killed in Walmart Lot Over ‘Driving and Parking’: Police
A 23-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a father in a dispute over a space in a parking lot at Walmart, according to local police. Christopher David Hernandez got into an argument with a 32-year-old man—later identified as Joshua Lazard—outside of a Walmart in Houston on Saturday afternoon, and the dispute quickly grew violent, according to …
Police search for Texas mother who left her young children alone for 2 months
Police are searching for the mother of a 12-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy who were left alone for two months late last year in their house in Roman Forest, Texas. The mother, Raven Yates, is believed to be in the area of Mobile, Alabama, police in Texas said in a Facebook post. An arrest warrant has been issued with two counts of abandonment without intent to return, Roman Forest police said.On Nov. 14, 2022, the father of the 12-year-old girl called police when he became concerned the children were home alone, police said. The father, who lives in California, told police...
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
Mom Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Off Louisiana Bridge Into River: Police
A mother threw her 18-month-old toddler off a bridge in Louisiana, police said. The Houma Police Department (HPD) said it was alerted to reports of a child being thrown into the Bayou Terrebonne stream from the Liberty Street Bridge at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 23. According to Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services, there …
Baby Twins Left Alone In Tennessee Home During Freezing Cold Rescued
Police in Memphis later took the two babies away and said they are now being cared for by relatives.
'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval
The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains. After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat. According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval...
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Missing woman's body, car found in Oregon river over a month after disappearance: police
Investigators believe they have recovered the body of LaDawn Rene Bloom from a submerged car that was pulled from a river in Seaside, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.
Homeless Couple Found Living In Walmart Attic With Hot Plate, Meth Lab, And 42″ LED TV
Homeless Couple Found Living In Walmart Attic With Hot Plate, Meth Lab, And 42 LED TV – Memphis, Tennessee – Being homeless has to be very difficult, especially in the colder times of the year. But not for this Tennessee couple who had been "living in the lap of luxury" above a Tennessee Walmart store. The 'homeless' man, …
A Taco Bell customer in Colorado who became ill after eating claims he ate a taco laced with rat poison
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said it found a "green-ish, gray-ish" substance in the customer's food, though it's unclear if it was rat poison.
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father Down
December 12, 2022, was a joyous day for Darwin Hill. He and his fiancee, Dariana Anderson, welcomed their son into the world. Darwin, a Memphis, Tennessee resident and barber, worked for Penny Hardaway presents Christyles Celebrity Salon and is also the proud father of an 8-year-old little girl.
Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?
MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans
On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes
An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?
It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
Human Bones Found Behind Dunkin' Donuts Identified As Man Missing Since 2019
An autopsy is being carried out to determine how Matthew Turner died, said a county coroner in Georgia.
84-Year-Old Elderly Man is 'Abruptly Fired' at Walmart in Payson, Utah After Greeting the Community for 14 Years. Why?
An 84-year-old Walmart greeter in Utah is "abruptly fired" without explanation on Wednesday, after working for Walmart faithfully for 14 years, and many local shoppers are left wondering how this could happen to a kind elderly man that loves his community. He was still working so he could pay for his wife's cancer treatment.
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Mississippi Cops Shot a 15-Year-Old in the Head. Four Months Later, They Haven’t Released The Video.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Outside a Family Dollar store in Gulfport, Mississippi, a stream of cars enter a parking lot. It is early February, a Saturday, but no one is here to shop. Katrina Mateen, 41, stands...
